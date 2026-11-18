Elon Musk’s Starship breakthrough was the sustainability story of the week, offering a glimpse of a future where expensive machines are designed to return rather than be thrown away.

The biggest technology story of the week wasn’t artificial intelligence or electric cars. It was Elon Musk’s SpaceX bringing a spacecraft back from orbit and catching it with giant mechanical arms. The achievement could fundamentally change how we build, use and reuse some of the world’s most expensive technology.

On November 14, 2026, SpaceX’s Starship upper stage returned to Texas after approximately 22 hours in space and 14 orbits around Earth. Its Super Heavy booster was lost during the mission, so full reusability remains a goal rather than a reality. But catching a spacecraft returning from orbit was an extraordinary engineering milestone.

Yet one day later, the space industry received a painful reminder of what happens when rockets fail. On November 15, a Vulcan rocket operated by United Launch Alliance, the Boeing-Lockheed Martin joint venture, malfunctioned during a mission carrying 40 Amazon Leo internet satellites. The rocket failed to reach orbit, destroying its valuable payload. Amazon had previously launched 396 satellites for its planned broadband network, which is authorized to deploy 3,232 satellites.

The contrast was remarkable. SpaceX was demonstrating how to recover spacecraft while Amazon was losing an entire shipment of satellites, along with the rocket carrying them.

The extraordinary waste of disposable rockets

Think about what goes into manufacturing a rocket. Steel and aluminum must be produced, engines precision-machined, electronics assembled and sophisticated systems tested. The industrial energy embedded in these materials and components is enormous, although precise manufacturing-energy figures for Starship are not publicly available.

Then comes the fuel. A rocket consumes hundreds or thousands of metric tons of propellant depending on its size. Conventional launch systems also discard expensive hardware after a single flight, losing much of the energy and materials invested in manufacturing it. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 has already proven that rocket boosters can be recovered and flown repeatedly.

Starship is attempting something considerably more ambitious: making both major stages reusable. There is an environmental catch. Rocket emissions, atmospheric pollution and the environmental consequences of increasingly frequent launches remain serious questions. Reusing a rocket does not make space travel carbon-neutral, but it can reduce the demand for manufacturing replacement hardware.

What if everything expensive came back? Consider aviation. Imagine if Boeing built a passenger aircraft, flew it across the Atlantic and then discarded it in the ocean. Nobody would consider that a reasonable business model. Yet for decades, space exploration largely operated under similar assumptions.

Reusable rockets could eventually reduce the cost of scientific missions, climate-monitoring satellites and planetary exploration. They might also inspire new approaches to high-speed transport, although routine rocket-based passenger travel remains far from proven. For Green Prophet, the bigger story is about the circular economy.

Why are we still designing electronics, industrial equipment, construction materials and even everyday products to be used briefly and discarded? What would change if engineers treated recovery, repair and repeated use as essential design requirements? (Just look at the simpler solution posed by Reqa – re-using medical equipment into bags).

SpaceX hasn’t solved the environmental costs of spaceflight. It’s truly enormous. And all the space junk they are creating, including Elon Musk’s Roadster driving away in space until the ends of time… But Elon Musk’s latest achievement has demonstrated something powerful: the future of engineering is reusable. Especially when we get to Mars. Engineers will need to know how to repurpose everything into something useful.