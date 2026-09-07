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he Hillsborough meteorite crashed through the roof of a New Jersey home and scattered black fragments and dust across a bedroom. Scientists studying the unusually pristine meteorite found evidence of ancient salt-rich brines, organic compounds and amino acids. Credit: SETI Institute / research team, use the exact photographer credit supplied with the image.
he Hillsborough meteorite crashed through the roof of a New Jersey home and scattered black fragments and dust across a bedroom. Scientists studying the unusually pristine meteorite found evidence of ancient salt-rich brines, organic compounds and amino acids. Credit: SETI Institute / research team, use the exact photographer credit supplied with the image.
NatureScienceSpace
3 min.Read

Alien chemistry crashed through a roof in New Jersey

Karin Kloosterman
By Karin Kloosterman
0

I’ve probably been spending too much time at the Crystal Cave in Ontario.

It’s in South River, a little detour if you are driving around cottage country near Muskoka, and it’s difficult to describe. Part mineral museum, part curio shop, part fairy world, it houses an extraordinary collection accumulated over some 60 years by Julia and John Breckenridge. Julia, a biologist with a background in geology, is one of the founders. If you get a chance to wander around with her, take it.

After a few visits, rocks start becoming more interesting, especially the meteors (feel the weight!) and the rocks that illuminate under UV light. 

Breckenridge julia, New Jersey meteorite, Hillsborough meteorite, alien chemistry, SETI Institute, meteorite amino acids, carbonaceous chondrite, asteroids, origins of life, extraterrestrial chemistry, Crystal Cave Ontario, Mars farming, space dust
John and Julia Breckenridge from the Crystal Cave

Maybe that’s why this story from the SETI Institute caught my attention. (Confession: I subscribe to their press alerts. Is that geeky?)

A meteorite containing what SETI calls “alien world chemistry” crashed through the roof of a home in Hillsborough, New Jersey. The meteor entered Earth’s atmosphere on July 16, 2024, travelling about 32,000 miles per hour. After breaking apart, a cloud of falling material stretched from Staten Island into New Jersey. One piece weighing more than two pounds went through a house.

The homeowner heard a crash and discovered a hole in his bedroom ceiling, along with black fragments and dust covering his bed and carpet. He also reported a strong sulfur-like smell.

Fortunately, he didn’t vacuum. He put on disposable gloves, wrapped fragments in aluminum foil and stored them in glass jars.

“Thanks to the homeowner’s quick reaction, these are the most pristine CM1/2 meteorites we know of,” said Peter Jenniskens, a meteor astronomer at the SETI Institute and NASA’s Ames Research Center. SETI has also partnered with SpaceX to find alien life in space.

New Jersey meteorite, Hillsborough meteorite, alien chemistry, SETI Institute, meteorite amino acids, carbonaceous chondrite, asteroids, origins of life, extraterrestrial chemistry, Crystal Cave Ontario, Mars farming, space dust
he Hillsborough meteorite crashed through the roof of a New Jersey home and scattered black fragments and dust across a bedroom. Scientists studying the unusually pristine meteorite found evidence of ancient salt-rich brines, organic compounds and amino acids. Credit: SETI Institute / research team

Scientists found something remarkable inside: evidence of ancient, concentrated salty fluids from the meteorite’s parent asteroid. The rare (as it’s described) CM1/2 carbonaceous chondrite contained salt-rich fragments, carbon and nitrogen, a wide range of soluble organic compounds and amino acids. Researchers believe the brines formed when liquid water evaporated near the asteroid’s surface, concentrating salts.

This isn’t evidence of aliens. SETI, of course, is an organization devoted to searching for evidence of life beyond Earth, but what landed in New Jersey is evidence of extraterrestrial chemistry. Scientists studying meteorites like this are interested in whether such objects helped deliver organic material to the early Earth before life emerged.

I have my own less scientifically documented meteor story. Last summer, sitting in my forest in Ontario, I swear I saw a fireball come down into the trees perhaps 30 yards away. It may have been an optical illusion. I have no meteorite to prove otherwise.

Why didn’t I run into the forest and look for it? Good question. Maybe I was afraid of aliens.

I still wonder about all that black dust on the New Jersey bed. What are we breathing in? How much material from elsewhere is quietly arriving on Earth around us? I don’t know, and this study doesn’t answer that. But it’s fun to wonder.

But a meteor crashing through somebody’s roof is also a rather dramatic reminder of home. Before we figure out how to farm Mars, I’d like to see more people growing food in their own cities and towns, on rooftops, in gardens and on little pieces of land nearby. Keep looking for aliens. And take care of the very strange and beautiful planet we’ve already got.

SETI search, alien signals, extraterrestrial intelligence, technosignatures, radio signals from space, narrowband signals, space weather, stellar plasma turbulence, interstellar communication, SETI Institute research, M-dwarf stars, search for aliens, astrophysics discovery, radio astronomy, signals from alien civilizations
Alien crossing
Karin Kloosterman
Karin Kloostermanhttp://www.greenprophet.com
Karin Kloosterman is an award-winning journalist, innovation strategist, and founder of Green Prophet, one of the Middle East’s pioneering sustainability platforms. She has ranked in the Top 10 of Verizon innovation competitions, participated in NASA-linked challenges, and spoken worldwide on climate, food security, and future resilience. With an IoT technology patent, features in Canada’s National Post, and leadership inside teams building next-generation agricultural and planetary systems — including Mars-farming concepts — Karin operates at the intersection of storytelling, science, and systems change. She doesn’t report on the future – she helps design it. Reach out directly to [email protected]

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