Cities promise everything under the sun. Zero plastic bags, walkable cities, less air pollution, and more parks. But do mayors and the city counsellors actually deliver? A new initiative is making sure that cities which have swore to become net zero can actually prove it.

At COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) unveiled a new tool designed to help answer that question. Its Integrity Matters Checklist for Cities and Regions gives local governments a way to assess whether their climate strategies match UN recommendations for credible action, from reducing fossil fuel dependence to protecting workers during the energy transition. We hope there will be whistleblowing after the fact.

And the timing is revealing. A separate GRI analysis of eight net-zero initiatives found that while all prioritize direct emissions reductions over offsets, significant gaps remain in fossil fuel phaseout commitments, independent verification and publicly disclosed transition plans.

The checklist, launched on November 12 connects ten recommendations to international sustainability reporting standards, helping cities examine their emissions targets, renewable energy investments and plans for a fair transition away from fossil fuels.

“Cities have a major influence on the transition to net-zero, through decisions that affect infrastructure, energy use and communities. Cities need the right tools to shape these decisions – and to communicate their impacts,” said Robin Hodess, CEO of GRI.

What does net zero mean for Middle Eastern cities?

For cities across the Middle East, the question is particularly urgent. In places where summer temperatures can make outdoor life unbearable, groundwater is disappearing and electricity demand continues to climb, climate commitments are about much more than carbon accounting.

Consider Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Amman or Cairo. Municipal decisions about building insulation, public transportation, desalination, solar power and urban greenery can have enormous consequences for energy consumption and quality of life. Yet announcing a sustainability vision is not the same as demonstrating measurable reductions in emissions.

The new checklist encourages governments to look beyond distant targets and examine what they are doing today. Are they investing in renewable energy? Are they developing credible plans to reduce fossil fuel dependence? Are workers and vulnerable communities being considered as cities change their infrastructure?

There is also a financial incentive to be transparent. Investors and development banks increasingly need credible information about the environmental benefits of infrastructure projects before committing capital. A city that can demonstrate measurable progress may be better positioned to attract funding than one relying on ambitious promises alone.

Related: Berlin and Tel Aviv become sister cities in sustainability

GRI recently joined the Cities Climate Finance Leadership Alliance, an initiative focused on connecting urban climate projects with financing. The checklist is voluntary and does not independently certify a city’s climate performance. But it offers a common framework for examining whether environmental commitments are supported by concrete plans, reliable reporting and meaningful accountability.