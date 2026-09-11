Can You Work Closer to Home? What to Check Before Choosing a Shared Workspace

A workspace within walking distance can sound like an easy improvement to the week. You spend less time travelling, leave the car at home and gain a place to work when your own kitchen table is unavailable. Yet a short distance on a map says little about whether you can complete a working day there.

The desk might be comfortable but too noisy for calls. There may be a strong connection in the reception area and an unreliable one upstairs. A low day rate can become less attractive when meeting rooms, lockers or a second visit are needed to finish the job.

Before committing to a membership, check which journeys the space would replace and whether it supports the work you need to do in an ordinary week.

Compare the journey you would actually make

Start with your current routine. If you normally drive to a distant office, a workspace you can reach on foot may remove some car journeys. If you already work comfortably at home, travelling to a shared office adds a journey. Compare the journeys you would make with and without the membership.

The International Energy Agency’s analysis of remote working recognises that transport effects vary with commuting distance and vehicle use. Those differences matter more to a personal decision than a broad claim that remote work is always greener.

Look at the route at the time you would use it. Is walking realistic when you carry a laptop? Is there a safe cycle route and somewhere secure to leave a bike? Would an evening finish mean taking a taxi home? In very hot weather, a short journey may require different planning from one made in cooler conditions.

Suppose your usual office day includes a car journey in each direction, while a local workspace is a ten-minute walk away. Compare that with the alternative you would actually choose. If the local option also requires a car trip to collect equipment, include it. If you would otherwise stay home, count the new journey honestly. You can compare those journeys without assigning them an unsupported carbon figure.

Match the room to the work, not the photographs