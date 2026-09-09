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Mantle8 hydrogen testing
Mantle8 hydrogen testing
Artificial IntelligenceEnergy
3 min.Read

Mantle8 takes its natural hydrogen hunt from the Pyrenees to Dubai

Karin Kloosterman
By Karin Kloosterman
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When Green Prophet first wrote about Mantle8 in 2025, the French startup was using AI and searching beneath the Pyrenees for something that sounds almost too convenient to be true: naturally occurring hydrogen underground. Now the company is taking that hunt to the Middle East.

Mantle8 has established a regional headquarters in Dubai and appointed Jean-Valery Garcia as Regional Director for the Middle East. Garcia has more than 25 years of experience in subsurface exploration, geoscience technology and oilfield services across the region.

The expansion follows a €31 million Series A financing round and represents Mantle8’s first permanent presence outside Europe.

Jean-Valery Garcia
Jean-Valery Garcia, Mantle8

“Natural hydrogen exploration is one of the most compelling frontiers in the energy sector today,” Garcia says. “When I saw the technology Mantle8 had built and the alignment with natural hydrogen initiatives in the Middle East, I knew this was the right opportunity. I’m looking forward to building the team and partnerships on the ground here to turn that opportunity into a leading position for Mantle8 in the region.”

We first covered Mantle8’s search for natural hydrogen in the French mountains, where the company was exploring the Comminges area of the Pyrenees. Mantle8 reported soil-gas hydrogen readings reaching 2,500 ppm and was working to understand where hydrogen was being generated and where it might accumulate underground.

Beneath the tranquil, unassuming landscapes of Comminges lies one of Europe’s most promising natural hydrogen reserves. Once overlooked for its plain topography, this region in the French Pyrenees is now gaining global attention thanks to cutting-edge AI exploration by Mantle8. With soil-gas readings reaching 2,500 ppm—well above industry benchmarks—Comminges is emerging as a key player in Europe’s transition to clean, locally sourced energy. Ideal geology, low human impact, and strategic location make it a prime site for scalable, cost-effective hydrogen production.
Beneath the tranquil, unassuming landscapes of Comminges lies one of Europe’s most promising natural hydrogen reserves. Once overlooked for its plain topography, this region in the French Pyrenees is now gaining global attention thanks to cutting-edge AI exploration by Mantle8. With soil-gas readings reaching 2,500 ppm—well above industry benchmarks—Comminges is emerging as a key player in Europe’s transition to clean, locally sourced energy. Ideal geology, low human impact, and strategic location make it a prime site for scalable, cost-effective hydrogen production.

The idea behind natural hydrogen is seductively simple: instead of spending energy making hydrogen, find places where the Earth is already making it. That’s important because hydrogen remains one of the hardest areas of the energy transition to crack.

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Most hydrogen today is manufactured from fossil fuels. Green hydrogen attempts to change that by using renewable electricity to split water through electrolysis. As we reported in our story on Israeli hydrogen startup H2Pro, making hydrogen isn’t the fundamental problem. Making clean hydrogen cheaply enough to compete is. It’s like EVs. Great idea, but where does the power come from to run your electric car?

Mantle8 Board Members: Mary Haas (BEV-Angel); Emmanuel Masini (Mantle8 CEO); Gaëtan Bonhomme (BEV); Marieke Flament (Angel); Robert Trezona (Kiko)
Mantle8 Board Members: Mary Haas (BEV-Angel); Emmanuel Masini (Mantle8 CEO); Gaëtan Bonhomme (BEV); Marieke Flament (Angel); Robert Trezona (Kiko)

Hydrogen is also difficult to store and transport. Compressing it requires energy and infrastructure, while liquefying hydrogen requires extremely low temperatures. These problems matter enormously when hydrogen is proposed for steel, fertilizer, shipping and other industries that need enormous quantities of energy.

We have been following these attempts for years, including new technologies and breakthroughs around hydrogen production and storage.

Natural hydrogen potentially changes the equation, but it introduces another enormous unknown: geology. Finding hydrogen in the ground isn’t the same as finding a hydrogen field that can make money. Explorers need to understand where hydrogen is generated, how it migrates through rock, whether it becomes trapped, how concentrated it is and whether a well can deliver useful quantities over time.

Mantle8 is developing subsurface exploration and imaging technologies designed to answer those questions before expensive drilling begins. And Dubai makes sense. The Middle East has generations of expertise in geology, drilling and understanding what lies miles beneath the surface. If natural hydrogen is going to become an industry rather than an interesting geological phenomenon, those skills will matter.

But the real test isn’t a €31 million financing round or a new office in Dubai. It’s what comes out of the ground: If Mantle8 can repeatedly find reservoirs that produce hydrogen cheaply and at commercial scale, the implications could be enormous. Until then, the hunt continues. 

Karin Kloosterman
Karin Kloostermanhttp://www.greenprophet.com
Karin Kloosterman is an award-winning journalist, innovation strategist, and founder of Green Prophet, one of the Middle East’s pioneering sustainability platforms. She has ranked in the Top 10 of Verizon innovation competitions, participated in NASA-linked challenges, and spoken worldwide on climate, food security, and future resilience. With an IoT technology patent, features in Canada’s National Post, and leadership inside teams building next-generation agricultural and planetary systems — including Mars-farming concepts — Karin operates at the intersection of storytelling, science, and systems change. She doesn’t report on the future – she helps design it. Reach out directly to [email protected]

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