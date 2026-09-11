Breast Mesh Reconstruction Problems: Signs Patients May Notice

Breast reconstruction is often part of a personal effort to feel comfortable and whole again. In 2025, FDA records described at least two injury reports involving GalaFLEX breast mesh. One involved an infection about 5 weeks after surgery, leading to mesh removal, while another involved mesh deformation and migration that required revision surgery. For patients in St. Louis, MO, these reports add context when recovery does not go as expected.

Not every post-surgical symptom means the mesh caused an injury, but persistent changes warrant attention. Breast mesh complications may include pain, tenderness, redness, swelling, infection, changes in breast shape, mesh movement, or problems requiring another procedure. Patients can document symptoms, follow-up visits, imaging, and treatment recommendations. These warning signs can help patients recognize when a concern deserves medical evaluation and, when appropriate, a closer look at legal options. The sections ahead explore problems patients may notice and why they matter.

Early Changes After Surgery

Symptoms after reconstruction do not always follow a predictable timetable. Some appear during initial healing, while others emerge after swelling fades. A change that seems minor may still require clinical review, particularly near implanted support material. Patients researching complications should compare symptoms with discharge instructions and contact the surgical team before making assumptions. Clear communication gives clinicians useful information about timing, progression, and possible causes.

Persistent or Increasing Pain

Postoperative soreness should gradually lessen. Pain that intensifies, returns after improvement, or disrupts sleep requires assessment. Patients may describe burning, stabbing, pulling, pressure, or deep aching. Each sensation offers useful clinical detail. Scar formation, inflammation, infection, fluid accumulation, or mesh displacement can produce discomfort. A surgeon may examine the area and order imaging based on the findings.

Changes in Breast Shape

Uneven appearance can occur while swelling subsides. Persistent flattening, distortion, indentation, or a visible shift deserves attention. A reconstructed breast may also feel less supported or change position during movement. These findings become more concerning when accompanied by redness, firmness, drainage, or escalating pain. Patients should photograph visible differences and share dated images during a medical appointment.

Skin Color and Texture

Skin appearance often reflects underlying tissue health. Redness, warmth, bruising, unusual paleness, darkening, or a glossy surface may signal irritation or impaired blood supply. Itching and thickened skin can accompany inflammation. Patients should avoid applying unapproved products over healing incisions. A clinician can distinguish expected postoperative changes from findings requiring medication, wound care, or further testing.

Wound Drainage or Opening

Incisions generally close as tenderness decreases. Small amounts of clear fluid may occur briefly, but cloudy, yellow, green, or foul-smelling drainage needs prompt attention. Repeated bleeding, increasing separation, or visible material requires urgent medical advice. Clean gauze can protect the site until evaluation. Patients should never tug on exposed tissue or implanted material.

Firmness, Swelling, and Fluid

Firmness may reflect scar development, although a growing hard area needs examination. Sudden enlargement, heaviness, or tightness can indicate blood, fluid, inflammation, or another postoperative issue. One side may become noticeably different from the other. An ultrasound or physical assessment can help locate a collection and guide treatment. Medication, drainage, observation, or surgery may follow.

Possible Infection Signs

Fever, chills, spreading redness, warmth, swelling, and purulent drainage may indicate infection. Increasing fatigue or a sudden decline in health also matters. Bacteria near implanted material can be difficult to eliminate, so treatment should not be delayed. Patients should contact the surgical office, urgent care, or emergency services based on the severity of symptoms.

Movement and Sensation Problems

Restricted shoulder movement, chest tightness, numbness, tingling, or heightened sensitivity may follow reconstruction. Scar tissue, nerve irritation, swelling, or pressure near the breast can contribute to existing issues. New weakness, severe swelling, or sudden loss of sensation requires prompt evaluation. Following the surgeon’s instructions is essential. Intense pain is a reason to stop an activity or exercise rather than push through it.

Medical Assessment and Testing

An evaluation usually begins with a physical examination and detailed symptom history. Ultrasound may identify fluid, inflammation, or structural changes beneath the skin. Additional imaging or laboratory testing depends on the findings. Treatment should address the underlying cause. Possible measures include observation, antibiotics, drainage, wound care, medication, or corrective surgery.

What Records Can Show

Patients should maintain appointment notes, photographs, medication lists, and symptom dates. Operative reports, device information, pathology results, and imaging records may help patients present or clarify the sequence of events. Consistent documentation helps clinicians compare changes over time. It also supports informed discussions about treatment, follow-up, and whether another medical opinion would be useful.

When Medical Help Matters

Patients should report new or worsening symptoms, even if discomfort seems manageable. Severe pain, heavy bleeding, fever, rapidly spreading redness, breathing difficulty, or exposed material may require urgent care. Discharge instructions should be followed closely, and scheduled appointments should not be skipped. A second opinion may help if symptoms persist or recommended treatment remains unclear.

Conclusion

Breast mesh reconstruction problems may involve pain, altered shape, drainage, firmness, discoloration, signs of infection, or restricted movement. Some findings indicate ordinary healing, while others signal a need for prompt medical attention. Patients should monitor changes, follow postoperative instructions, and keep clear records. Early reporting gives healthcare providers more opportunity to address inflammation, fluid buildup, wound problems, or device-related concerns before the condition worsens.