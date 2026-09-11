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Aduro Clean Technologies is developing chemical recycling technology designed to transform difficult plastic waste into useful feedstocks at commercial scale, Aduro Clean Technologies chemical recycling technology for converting plastic waste into reusable feedstocks
Arduro recycling
Technology
5 min.Read

Yazan Al Homsi on Aduro and Rocket Doctor: What Small-Cap Scale-Up Actually Takes

Bhok Thompson
By Bhok Thompson
0

Two of Yazan Al Homsi’s portfolio companies produced genuine, independently verifiable news this September. Aduro Clean Technologies selected the engineering group Saipem for preliminary work on its planned Chemelot recycling facility, and Rocket Doctor expanded its US reimbursement footprint through a five-channel California network agreement. Neither event, on its own, settles whether either company will reach the kind of scale that attracts institutional capital. Taken together, they offer a useful test of what Yazan Al Homsi, a Vancouver-based venture investor with positions in both companies, actually treats as evidence.

Two disclosures are relevant here rather than one: Al Homsi is a shareholder in both Aduro and Rocket Doctor through Founders Round Capital, positions he has said he would rather name plainly than leave a reader to piece together. He holds no board seat and no operating role at either company, and the comparison that follows is his own, made as an outside investor in both.

The Framework Behind Two Very Different Sectors

Despite the surface distance between chemical recycling and virtual healthcare, Yazan Al Homsi has described a consistent screening process across both positions: defensible intellectual property or a defensible operating model, an addressable market measured in billions rather than millions, a management team with a track record of execution rather than just an interesting idea, and a technology or business model addressing a documented market failure where regulation or economics already favour a solution.

“The most valuable investment opportunities exist at the intersection of different knowledge domains. Learn to operate where others can’t,” Al Homsi said in a May profile of his cross-border approach. His CFA background and twelve years conducting financial due diligence at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East inform how literally he applies that framework: less interest in a compelling narrative, more interest in whether the underlying numbers and counterparties hold up.

Aduro: From Pilot Evidence to Engineering Gates

Aduro’s proof hierarchy has moved in stages over the past year, from pilot plant operating data to, this August, the selection of Saipem for Early Works on its planned first-of-a-kind facility at Chemelot in the Netherlands. That engagement covers process design review, equipment optimisation and capital-cost refinement, all of which sit ahead of Front-End Engineering Design, permitting, binding offtake agreements and a final investment decision.

Each of those remaining gates is a harder proof point than the one before it. A capital-cost figure that Saipem’s work is meant to produce would tell investors, for the first time with real engineering behind it, what the Chemelot facility is likely to cost to build. Aduro’s September 29 appearance at the Chemical Recycling Europe conference is a plausible, though unconfirmed, venue for further disclosure.

Rocket Doctor: From Network Access to Utilisation and Collections

Rocket Doctor’s proof hierarchy runs on a different axis. Its August California agreement extended contracted access across five reimbursement channels through a national network reaching an estimated 60 million consumers, building on a June value-based care agreement that already covered more than five million patients through a California physician association. Both deals expand the pool of patients Rocket Doctor can theoretically reach.

What neither deal demonstrates on its own is utilisation: how many of those newly accessible patients actually book visits, how quickly physicians get credentialed across the new channels, and whether cash collections keep pace with reported patient growth. Rocket Doctor’s Q2 2026 financial results, once filed, should offer the clearest read yet on whether reimbursement breadth is translating into revenue, following a Q1 in which completed US visits rose 283 percent quarter over quarter even as gross margin compressed from 88 percent to 75 percent over three quarters.

What Changes Conviction

Yazan Al Homsi’s commentary across both companies has been notable for naming, in advance, the kind of evidence that would weaken his own thesis rather than only the evidence that supports it. For Aduro, that includes a capital-cost estimate that comes in materially higher than comparable projects, a stalled or abandoned FEED process, or an inability to secure binding offtake agreements once the facility design firms up. For Rocket Doctor, it includes reimbursement growth that does not show up in collected revenue, gross margin compression that continues without a corresponding gain in scale efficiency, or payer credentialing that stalls in the new workers’ compensation and auto medical channels.

That willingness to specify disconfirming evidence is different from simply defending a position regardless of new information, and it is the clearest signal of how seriously to weigh his commentary when it is favourable.

The Institutionalisation Test

Neither company has yet cleared the bar that typically brings in larger institutional capital: repeatable commercial relationships rather than one-off announcements, counterparties whose own diligence carries independent weight, cash economics that hold up without continuous external financing, and a governance and disclosure record consistent enough that institutional investors can underwrite it without relying on management’s own narrative. Aduro’s Saipem relationship and Rocket Doctor’s expanding payer network are steps toward that bar. Neither is proof of having reached it.

The two companies also illustrate how differently that bar applies by sector. For an industrial technology company like Aduro, institutional underwriting typically waits for a bankable capital-cost figure, an engineering, procurement and construction contract, and often a strategic partner willing to co-invest in the first commercial facility. For a healthcare marketplace like Rocket Doctor, the equivalent signal is usually a sustained run of quarters showing reimbursement collections scaling roughly in line with patient visits, alongside physician retention data that shows the marketplace model working without heavy ongoing subsidy. Both companies are still generating the earlier-stage evidence that would eventually support either kind of case, not the case itself.

Next-Quarter Scoreboard

The measurable milestones worth tracking into the fourth quarter: whether Aduro’s Chemelot project advances to a FEED contract and discloses a capital-cost figure; whether Rocket Doctor’s Q2 and Q3 results show reimbursement growth converting into collected revenue rather than just visit volume; whether either company adds a binding commercial agreement, such as an offtake contract or a new payer relationship, beyond what has already been announced; and whether Rocket Doctor resolves its NASCAR marketing campaign’s September continuation decision in a way that ties back to measurable patient or physician growth. Evidence on each point, not prediction, is what will move both stories forward, and readers new to his portfolio can find more on his due-diligence approach and a recent overview connecting his Rocket Doctor and Aduro positions.

Bhok Thompson
Bhok Thompsonhttp://www.greenprophet.com
Bhok Thompson is an “eco-tinkerer” who thrives at the intersection of sustainability, business, and cutting-edge technology. With a background in mechanical engineering and a deep fascination with renewable energy, Bhok has dedicated his career to developing innovative solutions that bridge environmental consciousness with profitability. A frequent contributor to Green Prophet, Bhok writes about futuristic green tech, urban sustainability, and the latest trends in eco-friendly startups. His passion for engineering meets his love for business as he mentors young entrepreneurs looking to create scalable, impact-driven companies. Beyond his work, Bhok is an avid collector of vintage mechanical watches, believing they represent an era of precision and craftsmanship that modern technology often overlooks. Reach out: [email protected]

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