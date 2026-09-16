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A secret phrase becomes a stitched code in Sophie Nadel’s Encrypted Embroidery Workshop, part of the Softwear exhibition programme in London.
A secret phrase becomes a stitched code in Sophie Nadel’s Encrypted Embroidery Workshop, part of the Softwear exhibition programme in London.
ArtCraftDesign
3 min.Read

Take your secrets and Bitcoin password offline in this code stitching workshop

Karin Kloosterman
By Karin Kloosterman
0

There was a time when information was stored in cloth. Patterns could tell you where someone came from, whether she was married, what family she belonged to, or which stories and symbols mattered to her community. Long before QR codes and password managers, hands were already turning information into patterns.

Sophie Nadel turns data into something tactile, using embroidery and textiles to explore how we store, hide and understand information.
Sophie Nadel turns data into something tactile, using embroidery and textiles to explore how we store, hide and understand information.

Now artist and designer Sophie Nadel is taking that idea somewhere wonderfully strange: encryption by embroidery. It’s being hosted at the same location that brings you Loom, the handmade history behind binary code.

software loom in London
Software loom in London

At an upcoming workshop in London, Nadel will teach participants to translate an address, password, secret phrase or other piece of information into a hidden code and then stitch it into clothing or another personal object. A good way to store your bitcoin passwords?

The Encrypted Embroidery Workshop takes place September 19 at Perfect Lives, 278 Hackney Road in London, as part of the public programme for Softwear, an apexart exhibition curated by Kira Wainstein.

Participants can bring something they want to embroider. Needles, scissors and other craft materials are supplied. The idea is simple: turn information into a textile code that means something to you while remaining unreadable to anyone who doesn’t know how to decipher it.

Sophie Nadal teaches us how to encrypt data by hand into stitches
Sophie Nadal teaches us how to encrypt data by hand into stitches

In a world where almost everything we say, search, photograph and remember is stored somewhere on someone’s server, or which is being digested by AI, there is something appealing about putting a secret back into an object you can hold.

Weaving has always carried information

The idea immediately reminded me of visiting Bedouin women weavers in Lakia, in Israel’s Negev desert. The women there explained how weaving and embroidery were not simply decorative activities. Different patterns and techniques could carry stories and ideas, while the physical process of stitching and weaving was also used to teach children dexterity — how to work carefully and skillfully with their fingers.

The women of Lakia that I met with construction CEO leaders from the US

Stories have long travelled through weaving, embroidery, carpets and clothing, particularly in cultures where knowledge has traditionally passed orally and through objects rather than books.

A pattern doesn’t have to be “writing” in the conventional sense to contain information.

Nadel’s project takes that ancient idea and turns it toward one of the defining problems of the digital age: who gets to read our information?

A password nobody can hack online

 

Long before digital encryption, textiles carried stories, identity and memory. Nadel’s workshop brings that tradition into the age of passwords and data.
Long before digital encryption, textiles carried stories, identity and memory. Nadel’s workshop brings that tradition into the age of passwords and data.

 

Nadel’s work combines creative technology, textiles and design research. She uses digital and textile techniques to make technology more tangible and understandable, often by slowing technological processes down enough that people can actually see what is happening. There is also a feminist undertone to the workshop.

Embroidery has historically been dismissed as “women’s work”, while computer science, cryptography and engineering developed into highly valued technical professions. But textile production itself has an unexpectedly close relationship with computing. Patterns, grids, sequences and instructions are fundamental to both.

An embroidered code makes that connection visible. It also produces an amusing inversion of modern cybersecurity. Instead of storing a secret in the cloud, you might stitch it into the inside of your jacket.

Of course, nobody should start embroidering their banking password onto the outside of a tote bag. But as an artwork, and as a way of thinking about information, Nadel’s workshop asks an interesting question. Does everything we want to remember have to live on a computer?

Karin Kloosterman
Karin Kloostermanhttp://www.greenprophet.com
Karin Kloosterman is an award-winning journalist, innovation strategist, and founder of Green Prophet, one of the Middle East’s pioneering sustainability platforms. She has ranked in the Top 10 of Verizon innovation competitions, participated in NASA-linked challenges, and spoken worldwide on climate, food security, and future resilience. With an IoT technology patent, features in Canada’s National Post, and leadership inside teams building next-generation agricultural and planetary systems — including Mars-farming concepts — Karin operates at the intersection of storytelling, science, and systems change. She doesn’t report on the future – she helps design it. Reach out directly to [email protected]

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