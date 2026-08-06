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Space Orchestra
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1 min.Read

The Space Orchestra, and the search for extraterrestrial life, to eclipse celebration

Karin Kloosterman
By Karin Kloosterman
0

Although California won’t be in the path of totality for the August 12, 2026 total solar eclipse, the SETI Institute—best known for its search for extraterrestrial intelligence and life beyond Earth—and the California Academy of Sciences are giving Bay Area audiences a front-row seat through a celebration combining astronomy, music, and public science.

how to view solar eclipse safely
Make sure you view the eclipse safely

The event will livestream eclipse views from Iceland and northern Spain, where the eclipse will be total, while the 35-member International Space Orchestra, made up of astronauts, scientists, engineers, and researchers—performs a new orchestral interpretation of Voyager by PJ Harvey.

The International Space Orchestra
The International Space Orchestra

Visitors will also hear from SETI scientists about how eclipses have advanced our understanding of the Sun and other stars, with opportunities to ask questions during live discussions. While SETI is famous for searching for signs of intelligent life beyond Earth, its scientists also study planets, stars, astrobiology, and the technologies that help humanity understand our place in the universe.

“Even though the Moon’s shadow won’t reach San Francisco, technology allows us to bring the eclipse to everyone,” said Dr. Franck Marchis, Senior Planetary Astronomer at the SETI Institute. “By connecting live to observers across Europe, we’re turning a local astronomical event into a global shared experience where the public can witness the eclipse in real time, interact with scientists, and celebrate our common curiosity about the cosmos.”

The International Space Orchestra in 2012

Dr. Shannon Bennett, Chief Science Officer at the California Academy of Sciences, said the collaboration reflects the museum’s mission to inspire wonder. “Experiencing live views of the eclipse alongside a performance by the International Space Orchestra will create an unforgettable celebration that deepens our connection to the natural world and to one another.”

The event begins at 10:30 a.m. PDT on August 12 at the California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco and is included with regular museum admission.

View the LiveStream here

Karin Kloosterman
Karin Kloostermanhttp://www.greenprophet.com
Karin Kloosterman is an award-winning journalist, innovation strategist, and founder of Green Prophet, one of the Middle East’s pioneering sustainability platforms. She has ranked in the Top 10 of Verizon innovation competitions, participated in NASA-linked challenges, and spoken worldwide on climate, food security, and future resilience. With an IoT technology patent, features in Canada’s National Post, and leadership inside teams building next-generation agricultural and planetary systems — including Mars-farming concepts — Karin operates at the intersection of storytelling, science, and systems change. She doesn’t report on the future – she helps design it. Reach out directly to [email protected]

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