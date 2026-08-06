The Space Orchestra, and the search for extraterrestrial life, to eclipse celebration

Although California won’t be in the path of totality for the August 12, 2026 total solar eclipse, the SETI Institute—best known for its search for extraterrestrial intelligence and life beyond Earth—and the California Academy of Sciences are giving Bay Area audiences a front-row seat through a celebration combining astronomy, music, and public science.

The event will livestream eclipse views from Iceland and northern Spain, where the eclipse will be total, while the 35-member International Space Orchestra, made up of astronauts, scientists, engineers, and researchers—performs a new orchestral interpretation of Voyager by PJ Harvey.

Visitors will also hear from SETI scientists about how eclipses have advanced our understanding of the Sun and other stars, with opportunities to ask questions during live discussions. While SETI is famous for searching for signs of intelligent life beyond Earth, its scientists also study planets, stars, astrobiology, and the technologies that help humanity understand our place in the universe.

“Even though the Moon’s shadow won’t reach San Francisco, technology allows us to bring the eclipse to everyone,” said Dr. Franck Marchis, Senior Planetary Astronomer at the SETI Institute. “By connecting live to observers across Europe, we’re turning a local astronomical event into a global shared experience where the public can witness the eclipse in real time, interact with scientists, and celebrate our common curiosity about the cosmos.”

Dr. Shannon Bennett, Chief Science Officer at the California Academy of Sciences, said the collaboration reflects the museum’s mission to inspire wonder. “Experiencing live views of the eclipse alongside a performance by the International Space Orchestra will create an unforgettable celebration that deepens our connection to the natural world and to one another.”

The event begins at 10:30 a.m. PDT on August 12 at the California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco and is included with regular museum admission.

View the LiveStream here