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Avalanche Technology is making data centers for space
Avalanche Technology is making data centers for space
Artificial Intelligence
4 min.Read

Data centers in Space? Sophia Space and Apex plan on busing them in

Zara Nur
By Zara Nur
0
Sophia Space is creating data centers for Space

There’s so much hype about data centers in Space and so much skepticism, so is it possible? Sophia Space out of Pasadena is partnering with Apex to to find out by building and launching satellites compute modules into LEO (low Earth orbit). In practical terms this the first practical step towards data centers in space by first building edge AI in space, the kind of AI that computes where it us and doesn’t rely on a data center somewhere else.

Apex Space factory floor; they make space busses
Apex is making buses for Space; about 200 by the end of 2026

One of the major barriers to building data centers in Space is that the processing units and other electronics required to run them all produce heat. That heat needs to be dissipated in order to keep them from overheating. Since space is a vacuum that means the only kind of cooling available is radiative cooling. And radiative of cooling requires a certain amount of surface area to be effective, which can impose limits the practicality of building compute at the scales required.

Sophia Space tiles
Sophia Space tiles

That’s why Sophia builds space-hardened TILEs (Thermal Integrated LEO Edge), sets of modular compute blades armored against the radiation of space, cooled with passive radiative cooling. Each blade is a NVIDIA edge compute module and the microcontroller unit (MCU) that manages it and interfaces with sensor options, sandwiched between solar panels on one side and radiators on the other side. And each TILE itself is designed to be clustered with other TILEs onboard a satellite bus.

Teaming up with Apex who make satellite buses, makes it possible to test in-orbit compute. Each Apex bus is an intentionally-generic chasis that Sophia’s compute gets slapped onto.

Apex bills their buses as productized, which means that they’re intended to be produced and deployed at scale.

Related: AI centers are triggering panic in the US

Scale allows for the amount of compute that AI companies are talking about needing to offset the environmental impact and land costs of terrestrial data centers. Data centers are not the only application, Apex and Sophia can partner with other New Space companies to build reliable customized satellite systems. Even individually, they have enough processing power to do work onboard without relying on systems on the ground. By using the MCU to integrate sensors, that allows for a wide range of applications such as atmospheric pollution monitoring, imaging, and climate research.

Often satellites are a bit more bespoke, yet to build a constellation (like Starlink) or a fleet of satellites (which data centers in space will need) is where scale production comes in, which is what data centers in space will be. Data centers require a massive amount of compute, more than an individual satellite.

spacex starlink from space, satellite
SpaceX has deployed satellites to run Starlink

SpaceX has deployed satellites to run a Starlink bus potentially allows for mass deployment the way Starlink launches are essentially a rack of satellites that release sequentially, another necessity for a data center in space since instead of one massive facility like terrestrial data centers it will likely be a mesh network using laser communication.

A train of Starlink satellites
A train of Starlink satellites

Mesh networks are increasingly the most important topology in space and drones. There’s a disturbing report about the pilot that was rescued from Iran, describing the eerie coordination of Iranian drones on a mesh network coordinated like a school of fish.

Topologies are the way that a network of devices is connected and the way those connections are arranged in relation to each device. Mesh networks allow each device to directly communicate with any device around it and pass information through its neighbors. That allows both for redundancy and for reconfiguration.

A less-disturbing visual than the story about Iranian drones is watching a drone show, like China’s recent Guinness Record 22,580 drone record-breaking performance:

Similarly the World Cup has a drone scoreboard, Yoga Day had a drone show in India, and increasingly drone shows are common whether at concerts, sporting events, holidays, and probably coming to a b’mitzvah near you.

The big difference between military drones & satellites in comparison is that drone shows can be preprogrammed like voxels (3D pixels) in a 3D animation, whereas military drone swarms use edge AI for distributed computing to coordinate in real time. Satellites would still be preprogrammed while also using distributed computing for any manoeuvring and updates.

While the physics makes data centers in Space, Sophia and Apex have partnered to prove that modular scalable edge computing in orbit is possible. Their mission launches in 2027 and Sophia is not the only company aiming to build compute in the increasingly-busy orbital environment. Whether their approach allows for distributed data centers in space, edge computing will be vital to real-time navigation of the crowded space in orbit in ordee to avoid space trash and accidental collisions.

Top image: Avalanche Technologies, a company making data centers for Space

Zara Nur
Zara Nurhttp://nur.place
A writer since childhood, Zara Nur has spent their life exploring the joys of learning every day. Their driving passion for Imma Teva (Mother Earth) and all life on it has led them into a love of documentaries, environmental science fiction including their own cli-fi (climate fiction) stories, vegetarianism with about a decade as a vegan in the past, holistic health including herbalism and embodied practices, studying both contemporary ecosystem science and traditional ecological knowledge of the Anishinaabeg who land they live on and the Indigenous peoples including traditional plant medicines and foods of Levantine peoples, and to write about all of this since the path to a vital future starts by living in harmony and Oneness with the beautiful and miraculous planet we call home. They also love animals, though they are especially particular to their cat and the many spiders that live in the basil and tomato plants they garden year-round ~~~ Their love for the vast primal ocean of stars in sky is also reflected in their love of water, especially as they've lived on the shore of Gichigami (Lake Superior) most of their life with a brief stint in Los Angeles and some time in other desert places, which has left them with a deep fascination for life below the waves and for live eking out an existence in the harshest places on Earth with Antarctica being one of their favorite and most-mourned lands impacted by climate change. Adapting to and surviving climate change on a whole world level has been one of their many obsessions since before Y2K ~~~ Comic books, science fiction, computers, electronic, art, and DIY filled most of Zara's formative years along with hippie folk music festivals, organic food co-ops, swimming, and French Horn lessons. Over the years they have learned to read tarot, organic garden, program Arduino microcontrollers, build all kinds of things, and cook some great food. And over the past five years they've been entering the intersection between spiritual environmentalism and modern Chaddism which has led them to embark on a path from Michigan to Israel with some delightful potential detours on the way; they hope to see you there at a potluck to share some delicious homemade food!

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