Subscribe
type here...
Subscribe
Archaeologists at Tel Shiqmona found that the same Iron Age production spaces were reused seasonally for olive pressing, animals, textiles and purple dye production.
Archaeologists at Tel Shiqmona found that the same Iron Age production spaces were reused seasonally for olive pressing, animals, textiles and purple dye production.
Archeology
5 min.Read

The ancient factory that never sat idle: what Tel Shiqmona can teach modern architects

Karin Kloosterman
By Karin Kloosterman
0

Modern economies have become extraordinarily good at building spaces for one thing. A factory makes one product, an office is occupied from nine to five. A school empties for the summer, and a music venue or stadium may sit largely unused between events. Warehouses, wedding halls, parking lots and conference centers can consume enormous amounts of land, energy and building materials while remaining idle for significant parts of the day or year. I always dream about ways to use cities and spaces maximally that I fantasize about a 3-shift town that operates 24 hours, but with us humans occupying spaces in shifts so the best places never go idle. Think about it: some animals only come to life at night – an interesting visit to the zoo!

People in the ancient Mediterranean could not always afford that luxury. New archaeological research from Tel Shiqmona, an Iron Age industrial settlement on Israel’s Carmel coast, offers a surprisingly modern lesson in how to make better use of buildings. Researchers from the University of Haifa have found that workspaces at the famous purple-dye production site used for holy garments were not devoted to one fixed activity. The same valuable pieces of real estate appear to have been repurposed as the seasons changed.

At different times, people were pressing olives, keeping animals, working with textiles and producing purple dye. In other words, this 2,700-year-old factory had something resembling a flexible-use business plan.

Murex blue techelet snail
A murex shell which makes techelet

Tel Shiqmona was a small fortified industrial site operating on the Mediterranean coast during the ninth and eighth centuries BCE under the control of the Kingdom of Israel. It is regarded as the largest purple-dye production center known from the Iron Age Mediterranean.

The site contains the world’s largest concentration of finds associated with ancient purple production: more than 170 objects, most stained with the dye itself. Archaeologists have uncovered remnants of dozens of ceramic vats used to produce and apply the dye, some capable of holding approximately 350 liters.

Purple was an extraordinary commodity. The famous dye was made from Mediterranean murex sea snails and became associated with royalty and elites. Tel Shiqmona was clearly an important specialized industrial center. But specialization did not mean that its buildings had to sit empty whenever purple dye was not being made.

techelet blue ritual fringe threads
Techelet threads

The new study focuses on roughly 790 to 740 BCE, during the reign of Jeroboam II and the peak of industrial activity at the site. By combining conventional excavation with microscopic analysis of sediments, researchers were able to see activities that left almost nothing obvious behind.

Related: King David’s purple recreated

One room contained a stone used for crushing olives and soil preserving impressions of olives. Yet microscopic animal dung and trampling showed that the same space had also served as an animal pen. Two loom weights found in place suggest textile work.

Nearby were crushed murex shells, olive pits, an olive-press weight and pieces of purple-stained dyeing vats.

The researchers propose a seasonal rhythm: olive pressing during autumn, animals housed there in winter and textile-related work taking place in spring. Purple dye manufacture was incorporated into the cycle as well, although its precise season cannot yet be established.

Even the transition between uses appears to have been deliberate. Layers of dung were sealed with ash, which researchers believe was used to help disinfect the space, reduce odors and control pests before another activity began.

Why build four rooms when one will do?

“When archaeologists find an olive press, the natural tendency is to say, ‘Olive oil was produced here.’ However, the olive harvest lasts for only a relatively short period at the end of autumn. Therefore, in order to understand how space was used, we need to ask what was done there during the rest of the year,” says excavation director Dr. Golan Shalvi.

That question could just as easily be put to a modern architect. What does an office do at night? What happens to a school after 4 PM? Why does a community construct a separate room for every occasional activity? The Shiqmona discovery fits a much wider tradition of vernacular architecture in which ordinary people made buildings respond to daily and seasonal life rather than assigning every room a permanent purpose.

Traditional Mediterranean courtyard houses are a good example. Research into vernacular architecture in Cyprus has documented semi-open spaces used for cooking, washing, weaving, drying crops, agricultural work, dining and social gatherings. Their function changed with weather, time of day and agricultural season. The architecture itself provided shade, ventilation, sunlight and working space rather than requiring separate mechanically conditioned buildings for every activity.

Research into ancient Greek courtyard houses has similarly shown how occupants could use different parts of a house as patterns of sunlight and shade shifted during the day and across the year. This wasn’t primitive architecture. It was adaptable architecture.

What today’s cities forgot

Tel Shiqmona, on the Mediterranean coast at the foot of Mount Carmel in Haifa, Israel.
Tel Shiqmona, on the Mediterranean coast at the foot of Mount Carmel in Haifa, Israel.

Industrialization made enormous specialization possible. And sometimes specialization is essential: nobody wants a hospital operating theatre doubling as an olive press in November. But we may have carried the principle too far.

A building represents concrete, steel, glass, land, energy and money before anyone switches on a light. The more hours that building can perform a useful function, the more value can potentially be extracted from those resources. We’ve some good use of movie theaters where owners rent the venues out for talks and seminars during the day. We could use more of that thinking.

The principle is increasingly resurfacing in modern ideas such as adaptive reuse, mixed-use development, shared workspaces and buildings designed with movable partitions rather than permanently fixed interiors. At Shiqmona, the innovation wasn’t an impressive machine, it was common sense.

Prof. David Friesem of the University of Haifa describes the finding as evidence that “improving efficiency and maximizing the use of resources and space was clearly a feature of ancient societies, no less than it is of our own.”

techeleFor architects trying to build a lower-carbon world, that may be one of the oldest design briefs worth rediscovering: before constructing another building, make sure the one you already have has finished working.

Karin Kloosterman
Karin Kloostermanhttp://www.greenprophet.com
Karin Kloosterman is an award-winning journalist, innovation strategist, and founder of Green Prophet, one of the Middle East’s pioneering sustainability platforms. She has ranked in the Top 10 of Verizon innovation competitions, participated in NASA-linked challenges, and spoken worldwide on climate, food security, and future resilience. With an IoT technology patent, features in Canada’s National Post, and leadership inside teams building next-generation agricultural and planetary systems — including Mars-farming concepts — Karin operates at the intersection of storytelling, science, and systems change. She doesn’t report on the future – she helps design it. Reach out directly to [email protected]

Read More

Aduro Takes Flexible Packaging to PepsiCo Innovation Hub as Investor Yazan Al Homsi Calls It Chemical Recycling’s Toughest Test

Energy

The Sustainable Moving Checklist Every Household Should Follow

Home

6 Best Eco-Friendly Web Hosting Providers That Don’t Sacrifice Speed

Sustainable

Prêt-à-porter made with algae

Fashion

Oil Spill Cleanup Crews Face Hidden Health Risks 

Energy

Walk of Water offers $9,000 for water stories that nobody sees

Water

Kids plant mangroves in Ajman, adding 45 more trees to the UAE’s coastal forests

Agriculture

NEUMÜHLE’s plain cotton hoodie is making a surprisingly radical statement

Fashion

The world’s tallest wind farm could turn into double decker turbines

Energy

Is resin safe? The hidden chemical risks behind epoxy crafts and handmade products

Art

Finding the Right Surfboard Is Less About Looks Than You Think, a Guide With Nate Panza

Travel

PETA will pay meat workers $10,000 to blow the whistle. Is that a good thing?

Agriculture

Chickpea Orzo Stuffed Tomatoes

Food

Drinking Mercury: How Art Makes Invisible Pollution Visible

Art

Was the Flydubai cockpit emergency an attempted terror attack — or a pilot in crisis?

Transportation

Two People, One Dataset, and a Disagreement Nobody Can Settle

Artificial Intelligence

Arabia Suburbia was adapted from the American blueprint for suburban living

Architecture

Leen Kawas and the Work of Carrying Promising Medicines Forward

Health

TRENDING

Was the Flydubai cockpit emergency an attempted terror attack — or a pilot in crisis?

0
What happened inside the cockpit of flydubai Flight FZ1073 on Wednesday morning is still under investigation, but the story has become considerably more disturbing since the first reports of a “fight between pilots.”
Read more

Mona Khalil, Orange House Project founder, sea turtle protector killed in Lebanon

0
Mona Khalil spent decades protecting Lebanon's sea turtles and coastal ecosystems. Her death in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah shines a light on a broader environmental tragedy unfolding across northern Israel and southern Lebanon. From damaged wetlands and disrupted bird migrations to threatened seed banks and endangered wildlife, the region's ecosystems are becoming casualties of a war with no clear end in sight.
Read more

Iron age folks made tools from dead peoples’ bones

0
Scientists have uncovered evidence of an Iron Age funerary tradition involving the deliberate removal of human brains and the fashioning of long bones into sharp tools.
Read more

Dan Zaslavsky’s energy tower dream is rising again in Iran and China

0
The Energy Tower idea never made the leap from drawings and engineering studies to full-scale construction. But nearly two decades after most people stopped talking about it, the concept is quietly evolving in two unexpected places: China and Iran. The concept let dreamers dream and doers do - figuring out more pleasing designs and engineering.
Read more

A visit to Amirim, Israel’s first all-vegetarian village in the Galilee

5
Just 15 kilometers from Tzfat there is a moshav that was founded in the late 50s that was ideologically influenced by organic, vegetarian and vegan principles. My hostess at Ohn-Bar, the tzimmer where I stayed, explained that the people of Amirim were among the pioneers of Israel’s strong vegetarian movement.
Read more

Impact Investing

Scientists make lead-free perovskite solar cells that can weather the elements

0
Scientists have developed a “raincoat” for lead-free tin perovskite solar cells, helping them withstand air, moisture and heat while maintaining high efficiency.
Read more

The Essential Guide To Sustainability in Project Management

0
Sustainability is an approach where businesses and individuals balance the environmental, social, and economic aspects of a project such that current and future stakeholders are not overburdened with the impacts of the project in future.
Read more

Yerukim Forms a New Green Economy Where the Money is Really Green

1
The Yerukim members who pick up the recyclables get to keep the monetary reward, the public earns "green" bills that can be used in shops, and business owners get to be associated with environmentalism.
Read more

Choosing Riyadh over Dubai? What Investors Should Know

0
Saudi Arabia is deploying capital at unmatched scale to catalyze tourism and advanced industry while rewiring its power-and-water backbone. The investable frontier is widening—especially in renewables, grid storage, water efficiency/desal retrofits, and hospitality operating platforms. Prudent investors will insist on phased delivery, enforceable KPIs (energy, water, biodiversity), and RHQ/zone compliance—while pricing political-economy and reputational risks alongside growth upside.
Read more

Sell your cooking oil for biodiesel money

3
Want to make money on old french fry oil? Sell it.
Read more

Qatar Alternative Energy Summit Pairs Investors And Innovators

1
Alternative energy investors and innovators can meet n' greet in Doha, Qatar March 16 and 17.
Read more

Here’s How To Implement The Four Pillars Of Employee Engagement

0
If you throw a party for your work team and they are vegans, don't make it a barbecue. Know the sustainability values of your team to boost moral and retain good people.
Read more

Locals From Rishon Fight IKEA

2
Big Box stores are a pretty new concept in Israel, and thank God that not every Israeli city wants them in their backyard. A word from someone who has see the beautiful farmland around her hometown Newmarket, Ontario stripped and converted into vulgar strip malls of big box shops: they have no place in a healthy and sustainable town or city.
Read more

Popular Categories

CitiesHealthLifestyleBusinessTechTravelDesign
Previous article
The world’s tallest wind farm could turn into double decker turbines
Next article
NEUMÜHLE’s plain cotton hoodie is making a surprisingly radical statement

Have news to share? Renewable energy news, architectural, artificial intelligence, biotech, sustainable design ideas, eco-architecture, green travel?
Email us: [email protected]

Company

Headlines

Aduro Takes Flexible Packaging to PepsiCo Innovation Hub as Investor Yazan Al Homsi Calls It Chemical Recycling’s Toughest Test

0
Aduro Clean Technologies is testing a chemical recycling solution for snack wrappers, flexible films and multilayer plastics. Its presentation to PepsiCo in Mexico City highlights the challenge of turning difficult packaging waste into valuable new materials.

The Sustainable Moving Checklist Every Household Should Follow

0
The most important step is the one nobody enjoys. Six weeks out, walk the house room by room and decide what has earned a place on the truck. Anything you wouldn’t pay to ship is moving out of habit.

6 Best Eco-Friendly Web Hosting Providers That Don’t Sacrifice Speed

0
Not all green web hosting is created equal. Some companies buy renewable energy certificates, others use cleaner data centers, and some extend the life of existing servers. We compare six web hosts, including GreenGeeks, SiteGround and Hostinger, to see how their environmental claims stack up against performance, speed and transparency.

Prêt-à-porter made with algae

0
Danit Peleg is reinventing 3D-printed fashion with algae-based biomaterials, AI-powered design and made-to-order manufacturing. Can circular fashion become commercially viable?

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2007 to 2026 Green Prophet, All Rights Reserved