Subscribe
type here...
Subscribe
Mona Khalil, Mona Khalil Lebanon, Mona Khalil turtle conservationist, Orange House Project, sea turtles, green turtles, loggerhead turtles, Mansouri Beach, Tyre Lebanon, marine conservation, wildlife conservation, biodiversity, environmental activist, ecotourism, Mediterranean sea turtles, Lebanon environment, conservationist killed, Israel Lebanon conflict, environmental defenders, coastal ecology, nature conservation, endangered turtles, Lebanon wildlife, ecological impact of war, conservation in conflict zones, Green Prophet
Mona Khalil, Orange House Project
Animals
3 min.Read

Mona Khalil, Orange House Project founder, sea turtle protector killed in Lebanon

Zara Nur
By Zara Nur
0
Mona Khalil sea turtle conservationist
Mona Khalil sea turtle conservationist

Some historians might describe Israel as being caught in a forever war in Lebanon. What will that means for lands of northern Israel and southern Lebanon? The terrorist organization Hezbollah has been continually attacking the north and Israel has been waging a dedicated counter attack into Lebanon. Caught between the IDF and Hezbollah, both Israelis and Lebanese face displacement from their homes, disruption of their lives, and destruction.

Mona Khalil, Mona Khalil Lebanon, Mona Khalil turtle conservationist, Orange House Project, sea turtles, green turtles, loggerhead turtles, Mansouri Beach, Tyre Lebanon, marine conservation, wildlife conservation, biodiversity, environmental activist, ecotourism, Mediterranean sea turtles, Lebanon environment, conservationist killed, Israel Lebanon conflict, environmental defenders, coastal ecology, nature conservation, endangered turtles, Lebanon wildlife, ecological impact of war, conservation in conflict zones, Green Prophet
Mona Khalil with her beloved sea turtles

Related: a green jihad – when Nasrallah told the Hezbollah to plant trees at the border

Rockets and drones from Hezbollah, tunnels dug towards Israel, tunnels dug into Lebanon and under houses and Lebanon filled with weaponry, even trees planted to provide cover. In response, there have been incendiary attacks flung using medieval trebuchets constructed by IDF soldiers with math, physics, and time to spare. The IDF has had no choice except to target both homes and underground tunnels in order to prevent attacks being staged from them.

Environmentalists have gotten caught in the crossfire, with turtle conservationist Mona Khalil being killed in a recent strike on the area of Mansouri, her home village just south of the city of Tyre.

Mona Khalil in 2004 in Lebanon. Photo by Joseph Barrak/AFP/Getty Images
Mona Khalil in 2004 in Lebanon. Photo by Joseph Barrak/AFP/Getty Images

She founded the Orange House Project with her partner Habiba Khalil, an ecotourism bed and breakfast that the couple used to help monitor and protect green turtles and loggerhead turtles. She created a niche that even the local Hezbollah government had to respect.

Related: Meet Mona’s Israeli counterpart Yaniv Levy who discusses the impacts of war on sea turtles

ecological impact of war, conservation in conflict zones, Green Prophet
Orange House Project

Though there are increasing calls for a stop to fighting in Lebanon, that seems unlikely as of yet. Perhaps out of “davka”/spite in response, the defense minister of Israel has called for what may remain a miles-wide buffer zone within Lebanon in order to make it more difficult for Hezbollah to attack northern Israel. As extreme a solution as that might be, it’s undeniable that war has made life in the area increasingly unlivable since the 1982 war in Lebanon that cost all parties dearly.

Birds have also been impacted according to the Society for the Protection of Nature in Lebanon with raptors moving north and towards the Bekaa Valley that the Alma Research & Education Center has identified as a major Hezbollah logistics center with a full military infrastructure and long-range weaponry. Owls have been impacted, and the crane population has been drastically impacted. Poaching remains a problem as neither Lebanon, Hezbollah, or the UN Peacekeeping mission has stopped it.

Related: Dynamite fishing in Lebanon

illegal bird hunting lebanon
Illegal bird hunting in Lebanon (from the archives, date unknown)

Also in the Bekaa Valley is home to the International Center for Agricultural Research in the Dry Areas (ICARDA), which had been relocated from Syria in 2012 due to the civil war. By colocating with ICARDA in the Bekaa Valley, Hezbollah endangers scientists doing biodiversity work and the seeds banked at ICARDA in addition to the wildlife taking refuge in the valley due to the war. Intergenerational knowledge is also in danger of being lost forever.

seed bank ICARDA lebanon and morocco
A seed bank in Lebanon, run by ICARDA

Even with the possibility of a ceasefire, the prolonged use of greenwashing and using civilians as cover only deepens the likelihood of ecological harm. In peace time a lack of environmental responsibility means poachers, overfishing, and even tourism will continue to threaten flora and fauna in Lebanon.

In Northern Israel, the Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel (SPNI) has been assessing the heavy damage in the Golan, Hula Valley, Galilee Panhandle, Upper Galilee, and Western Galilee. Both the attacks on Northern Israel and the IDF’s response have damaged delicate wetlands and the wildlife corridors that animals depend on.

Mona Khalil's hand with her sea turtle
Mona Khalil’s hand with her sea turtle

Any end to an endless war also needs to end the exploitation of the land and life on it, otherwise the war hasn’t ended so much as turned against the very ecosystem that sustains us all regardless of nationality or ideology.

Zara Nur
Zara Nurhttp://nur.place
A writer since childhood, Zara Nur has spent their life exploring the joys of learning every day. Their driving passion for Imma Teva (Mother Earth) and all life on it has led them into a love of documentaries, environmental science fiction including their own cli-fi (climate fiction) stories, vegetarianism with about a decade as a vegan in the past, holistic health including herbalism and embodied practices, studying both contemporary ecosystem science and traditional ecological knowledge of the Anishinaabeg who land they live on and the Indigenous peoples including traditional plant medicines and foods of Levantine peoples, and to write about all of this since the path to a vital future starts by living in harmony and Oneness with the beautiful and miraculous planet we call home. They also love animals, though they are especially particular to their cat and the many spiders that live in the basil and tomato plants they garden year-round ~~~ Their love for the vast primal ocean of stars in sky is also reflected in their love of water, especially as they've lived on the shore of Gichigami (Lake Superior) most of their life with a brief stint in Los Angeles and some time in other desert places, which has left them with a deep fascination for life below the waves and for live eking out an existence in the harshest places on Earth with Antarctica being one of their favorite and most-mourned lands impacted by climate change. Adapting to and surviving climate change on a whole world level has been one of their many obsessions since before Y2K ~~~ Comic books, science fiction, computers, electronic, art, and DIY filled most of Zara's formative years along with hippie folk music festivals, organic food co-ops, swimming, and French Horn lessons. Over the years they have learned to read tarot, organic garden, program Arduino microcontrollers, build all kinds of things, and cook some great food. And over the past five years they've been entering the intersection between spiritual environmentalism and modern Chaddism which has led them to embark on a path from Michigan to Israel with some delightful potential detours on the way; they hope to see you there at a potluck to share some delicious homemade food!

Read More