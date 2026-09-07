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Barilla has acquired Goodles, the protein- and fiber-packed mac and cheese brand backed early by Gal Gadot. Can nearly 150 years of Italian pasta expertise make Goodles taste as good as its nutrition label looks?
Barilla has acquired Goodles, the protein- and fiber-packed mac and cheese brand backed early by Gal Gadot. Can nearly 150 years of Italian pasta expertise make Goodles taste as good as its nutrition label looks?
Food
3 min.Read

Barilla eats Goodles and the health food mac and cheese gets an Italian upgrade

Zara Nur
By Zara Nur
0

Goodles about to be better? With their purchase by Italy-based Barilla, renowned for high-quality and innovative consumer pasta, it’s a collaboration waiting to happen. Health food mac & cheese brand Goodles upgraded with Barilla expertise and reach? Pasta perfettissimo!

While Barilla has been boiled in controversy by dipping into the waters of culture wars, it came out al dente and emerged with new pastas  and toothsome products. These range from a high-end organic al bronzo line, to campanelle that doesn’t brag about being al bronzo, to stars that hit shelves in time for the US bisesquicentennial, to gluten-free options that are edible to gluten-lovers, to protein-enhanced options for protein maxers, and other delightfully well-executed products for pasta lovers like myself.

Barilla’s limited-edition “Cooking Is an Art” pasta boxes celebrated LGBTQ+ families with illustrations by Italian artist Olimpia Zagnoli, part of the pasta maker’s remarkable turnaround after its culture-war controversy.
Barilla’s limited-edition “Cooking Is an Art” pasta boxes celebrated LGBTQ+ families with illustrations by Italian artist Olimpia Zagnoli, part of the pasta maker’s remarkable turnaround after its culture-war controversy.

Enter Gal Gadot, the wonderful Israel actress who herself is no stranger to controversy yet is nonetheless just like any other mom trying to feed her kids something easy and healthy. She got in early on Goodles, which is heathfood pasta in the sense that it’s designed with protein- and fiber-maxxers in mind with enough added nutrients to make your daily multivitamin redundant if it wasn’t already.

Gal Gadot starred in Wonderwoman about 10 years ago
Gal Gadot starred in Wonderwoman about 10 years ago

Each serving has two servings each of 14g of protein, 8g of fiber, “21 nutrients from plants” despite some of those nutrients coming from mushroooms; mushrooms are not plants despite having often been classified as such. And yes, it’s kosher. As for plant-based, the Vegan Is Believin’ variety and the gluten-free Vegan Be Heroes round out their offerings, there are also gluten-free versions of several of their dairy options.

If that isn’t enough they also have varieties with premade sauce, varieties that resemble spaetzle, microwave cups that you should both try and donate to your shul’s holiday food drive, as well as plain boxed protein pastas that only have minimal crossover with Barilla’s shapes. I’ve only ever tried their normal boxed Mac & Cheese, which comes in both normal flavors and slightly more adventurous flavors like smoked gouda, pesto, and even hatch chile.

Related: Tahini company gets boycotted for gender diversity

And this is where I feel Barilla has a chance to better Goodles’s offerings, as a writer with over four decades of experience eating health food and pasta. I actually love Italian cooking, to the point that in addition to my chumashim I also have “The Pasta Bible” by Jeni Wright as well as Donna Klein’s invigorating “Vegan Italiano” cookbook. While I might not know from pasta like a chef, an experienced food writer, or an Italian I do know that a bit better pasta brings any dish that much closer to being perfetto.

If I was to judge Goodles only on the strength of its pasta, I would say it’s only Okayles. Part of this is the size of some of the pasta I’ve had (the spirals were unsatisfyingly on the small side) and the texture that seemed to lack the consistency I’ve come to expect from pasta. I would have to try it again to judge the flavor, since when I’ve had Goodles before I used Canadian brand Yofiit’s mixed-legume plantmilk that at the time imparted a noticeable bitterness that I’m not sure I can attribute to the Goodles.

Related: Mars turns to health chocolate 

While I suspect the flavors might not be quite what a regular eater of Kraft or Manischewitz might expect, the real area of improvement would be the integrity of the pasta in order to appeal to more customers that Barilla (making its supply chain regenerative) will surely want to reach.

Thus bringing nearly 150 years of pasta excellence to the present is almost certainly going to give Goodles a bigger bite of the market. Barilla certainly seems to think this will satisfy a hunger in the market, having watched Goodles rise as companies like Kraft and Velveeta have been left with a smaller portion of the market. Whatever comes next has executives at both companies excited, especially at the chance to give more consumers a good taste of this healthy pasta. Buon appetito!

Zara Nur
Zara Nurhttp://nur.place
A writer since childhood, Zara Nur has spent their life exploring the joys of learning every day. Their driving passion for Imma Teva (Mother Earth) and all life on it has led them into a love of documentaries, environmental science fiction including their own cli-fi (climate fiction) stories, vegetarianism with about a decade as a vegan in the past, holistic health including herbalism and embodied practices, studying both contemporary ecosystem science and traditional ecological knowledge of the Anishinaabeg who land they live on and the Indigenous peoples including traditional plant medicines and foods of Levantine peoples, and to write about all of this since the path to a vital future starts by living in harmony and Oneness with the beautiful and miraculous planet we call home. They also love animals, though they are especially particular to their cat and the many spiders that live in the basil and tomato plants they garden year-round ~~~ Their love for the vast primal ocean of stars in sky is also reflected in their love of water, especially as they've lived on the shore of Gichigami (Lake Superior) most of their life with a brief stint in Los Angeles and some time in other desert places, which has left them with a deep fascination for life below the waves and for live eking out an existence in the harshest places on Earth with Antarctica being one of their favorite and most-mourned lands impacted by climate change. Adapting to and surviving climate change on a whole world level has been one of their many obsessions since before Y2K ~~~ Comic books, science fiction, computers, electronic, art, and DIY filled most of Zara's formative years along with hippie folk music festivals, organic food co-ops, swimming, and French Horn lessons. Over the years they have learned to read tarot, organic garden, program Arduino microcontrollers, build all kinds of things, and cook some great food. And over the past five years they've been entering the intersection between spiritual environmentalism and modern Chaddism which has led them to embark on a path from Michigan to Israel with some delightful potential detours on the way; they hope to see you there at a potluck to share some delicious homemade food!

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