Subscribe

Earth. Energy. Everything next.

type here...
Subscribe
Amman Jordan
A park in Amman
Cities
5 min.Read

Why water-starved Amman keeps flooding and how underground rain tanks could help

Osama Gazal
By Osama Gazal
0

Jordan receives billions of cubic metres of rainfall, yet its capital faces chronic water shortages and destructive flash floods. Decentralized rainwater harvesting could help address both crises.

Amman is caught in a troubling contradiction. Our capital struggles with chronic water shortages, yet when heavy winter storms arrive, its streets can become raging rivers. Vehicles are submerged, roads deteriorate, businesses close and valuable rainwater rushes through neighbourhoods that desperately need water during the dry months.

Related: C40’s tactical urbanism in Amman, Jordan

In one of the world’s most water-stressed countries, we are losing precious rainfall at the very moment it becomes a public hazard. As a hydrogeological and environmental engineering expert, I have repeatedly warned that this problem is not inevitable. It reflects a combination of changing rainfall patterns, rapid urban development and drainage infrastructure that has failed to keep pace with the city’s growth.

We need to rethink how our cities manage rain. Rather than allowing stormwater to rush downhill, we should capture it where it falls, using underground storage tanks, green infrastructure and better urban planning.

Billions of cubic metres of rain, but little stored

Jordan’s 2025 Water Budget presents a troubling picture of our national water balance. During the 2024–2025 hydrological year, Jordan received approximately 3.45 billion cubic metres of precipitation across its surface basins. That was 57% below the long-term historical average of 8.1 billion cubic metres.

Most of that rainfall never became an available water resource. According to the reported figures, approximately 94.5% was lost to evaporation, while only relatively small volumes contributed to surface runoff and groundwater recharge.

 

Annual groundwater extraction reached approximately 718 million cubic metres, far above the estimated renewable safe yield of 275 million cubic metres. Municipal and drinking water consumption accounted for approximately 436 million cubic metres of that extraction. We are drawing heavily on underground reserves while allowing stormwater to escape through urban areas with limited opportunities for recovery. This is not sustainable water management.

How concrete turns rain into floods

Amman-Jordan-floods-by-Kharabeesh
Floods in Amman

Amman’s geography makes the problem particularly difficult. The city has expanded across hills and valleys, replacing natural drainage channels, vegetation and exposed soil with asphalt, buildings and paved roads.

When heavy rain falls on these impermeable surfaces, water cannot penetrate the ground easily. Instead, it flows downhill, gathering speed as it enters lower neighbourhoods and major roads.

A city street in Amman
A city street in Amman

On heavily paved urban surfaces, 80% to 90% of rainfall can become immediate surface runoff. Changing seasonal weather patterns make matters worse. Across the Mediterranean and Middle East, rainfall is becoming increasingly irregular, with prolonged dry periods interrupted by concentrated winter downpours.

Traditional drainage systems struggle when large volumes of rain and hail arrive within only a few hours. Flooding also creates public health risks. When stormwater overwhelms drainage systems and sewage infrastructure, contaminated water can spread through streets and residential areas.

For years, I have argued that repeatedly repairing damaged roads and clearing drains after storms does little to address the underlying causes. We need infrastructure that reduces the floodwater surge before it reaches our busiest streets.

An underground tank offers a different approach

Green Triangle Jordan

One project in Amman demonstrates how this could work. The UN-Habitat Al Zohour Green Triangle pilot combines sustainable urban drainage with green public space across a 2,300-square-metre site.

At its centre is an underground concrete tank designed to store approximately 2,100 cubic metres of stormwater. Above ground, landscaped basins and bioswales use permeable soil and vegetation to slow runoff, filter sediment and encourage water absorption.

During heavy rainfall, the underground system can intercept water that might otherwise rush into surrounding roads. The stored water can then be pumped and filtered for non-drinking uses, including irrigation and municipal landscaping.

C40's tactical urbanism can help green Amman
C40’s tactical urbanism can help green Amman

This approach offers an important opportunity for water-stressed municipalities. Instead of relying entirely on treated water or diesel-powered tanker trucks to irrigate urban trees and maintain public parks, cities could use rainfall captured during winter.

The benefits could extend beyond water conservation. Reducing tanker journeys would also lower transport costs and emissions. Most importantly, the same infrastructure could help prevent flooding while creating a local water reserve for the dry season.

Building a city that works like a sponge

Rather than depending exclusively on large dams and conventional storm sewers, I propose a network of smaller rainwater storage systems distributed throughout Amman. New apartment buildings, commercial developments and industrial facilities should incorporate rooftop collection systems and underground cisterns.

Public parks, parking areas and transportation hubs could accommodate larger storage tanks beneath their surfaces. Along streets, planted drainage channels and bioretention basins could slow water before it reaches already overloaded infrastructure.

Together, these systems could help turn Amman into what urban planners increasingly call a sponge city, one designed to absorb, retain and reuse more rainfall.

I recommend four practical measures:

  1. Update municipal building codes to require rainwater harvesting and appropriate underground storage in new developments.
  2. Retrofit vulnerable neighbourhoods with underground detention tanks, bioswales and green drainage corridors.
  3. Redirect public investment from repetitive road repairs toward durable flood-control and rainwater harvesting infrastructure.
  4. Require climate-risk assessments and applied hydrogeological modelling for major urban construction and drainage projects, including design for extreme storms.

These measures require coordinated engineering, investment and municipal commitment.

But the costs of continued inaction must also be considered. Every flood brings further damage to roads, buildings, businesses and public infrastructure.

Why urban rainwater harvesting matters beyond Jordan

Amman is not alone in facing this contradiction. Across arid and semi-arid regions, cities are growing rapidly while rainfall becomes less predictable. Urban expansion covers natural drainage systems precisely when communities need greater protection against drought and flooding.

Decentralized stormwater harvesting is not a substitute for drinking-water infrastructure, groundwater management or regional water agreements. Nor can every litre of rain be recovered economically or safely.

But properly designed systems can reduce peak runoff, create local water reserves and support urban greenery during increasingly hot summers. The environmental benefits depend on sound engineering, regular maintenance, water-quality controls and realistic assessments of costs.

For me, the larger issue is how municipalities understand rainfall. A winter storm should not automatically become a disaster, followed by expensive repairs, while the same city continues to struggle with water scarcity.

The Al Zohour project demonstrates a practical engineering approach that deserves wider attention. Its performance should be monitored, and successful elements should be evaluated for expansion across Amman and other Jordanian municipalities.

Climate adaptation and disaster preparedness are not luxuries. They are fundamental requirements for urban survival. We have the engineering knowledge to begin addressing this problem. What we need now is the institutional commitment to put it into practice. In a region where every drop matters, we must stop treating rainwater only as a threat and begin managing it as the valuable resource it is.

Osama Gazal
Osama Gazal
Osama “Mohammad Najeeb” Gazal is an environmental and climate change advisor at Jordan’s Ministry of Water and Irrigation (MWI), where he also serves as Director of Environment and Climate Change. He is the founder and former Director of the MWI Water Innovation and Research Unit, advancing science-driven solutions for water scarcity, climate resilience, and sustainable resource management in Jordan. Dr. Gazal holds a Ph.D. in Environmental Sciences (Hydrogeological and Environmental Applied Engineering) from the Hungarian University of Agriculture and Life Sciences (2021, Excellent 4.78). He earned an MSc in Irrigation from IAMB Bari, Italy (2015), and both a Higher Diploma and BSc in Geology from Yarmouk University, Jordan. With a strong background in hydrogeology, irrigation systems, and climate adaptation, Dr. Gazal bridges research and policy to support innovative, practical responses to water and environmental challenges in arid regions.

Read More

When Bed Sores Turn Into Sepsis

Sustainable

Breaking Down Car Accident Settlements

Politics

Why Bronwyn Finnegan Chose the Nonprofit Sector Over Politics or Corporate Life

Business

Best Abuse Law Firms for Holding Institutions Accountable

Nature

RadianX raises $9 million to make solar-powered devices that may never need charging

Energy

AI data centers are burning old jet engines to generate electricity, and the pollution is alarming

Artificial Intelligence

Who founded GAIL’s Bakery? The story of Gail Mejia and her sourdough empire

Craft

Crocs goes Cradle to Cradle, but who is responsible for all those plastic shoes?

Fashion

Kuwait’s AWAKEN Hearth Summit puts people at the heart of sustainability

Act

Can Amman become a walkable city? C40 is turning hot asphalt into green public spaces

Cities

A chance encounter with Berlin’s mayor Kai Wegner reveals a new chapter for Tel Aviv and Berlin

Cities

REQA turns discarded dialysis bags into designer handbags

Craft

Data Center Alley’s Air: What Virginia’s Sensor Pilot Reveals About the AI Boom

Climate

Adam Milstein on Turning a Generation’s Outrage Into Lasting Action

Lifestyle

The Best Fruit and Vegetable Nutritional Products of 2026, Backed by Research

Sustainable

Oil tankers are spilling and burning in the Middle East – where is the environmental outrage?

Politics

Books you should read in prison

Book Reviews

Reflect Orbital tests artificial moonlight in California as scientists warn of a brighter night sky

Cities

TRENDING

Can Amman become a walkable city? C40 is turning hot asphalt into green public spaces

0
Amman has never been an easy city to explore on foot. Now, C40 Cities and Community Jameel are reimagining Jordan's capital with cooler streets, shaded playgrounds and greener neighbourhoods. Could this sprawling city finally become more walkable?
Read more

PeaceTech is the next CleanTech. And we’ve been building it for decades.

0
From the forests of Ontario to sea turtle conservation in Lebanon and water cooperation across the Middle East, Green Prophet founder Karin Kloosterman argues that CleanTech, EnviroTech and AgTech are already building the foundations of PeaceTech.
Read more

Rainwater nowhere is safe to drink

0
As winter rains approach the Middle East, scientists warn that PFAS forever chemicals contaminate rainwater worldwide, even in Antarctica.
Read more

Can Scientists Predict Coral Bleaching Before It Happens?

0
Now researchers at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) in the US say they have developed a way to predict coral bleaching five to six months before it occurs, potentially giving reef managers enough time to intervene and save vulnerable corals.
Read more

AC Water Uses: How to Reuse Air Conditioner Condensate Water for Plants, Cleaning and Water Conservation

0
That means the water dripping from your air conditioner may already be usable for gardening, cleaning, flushing toilets, topping up humidifiers, or cooling systems — instead of disappearing into the sewer. A new study. Is it safe?
Read more

Impact Investing

Why Bronwyn Finnegan Chose the Nonprofit Sector Over Politics or Corporate Life

0
Bronwyn Finnegan could have pursued a career in politics or corporate leadership. Instead, she chose the nonprofit sector, where she focuses on financial sustainability, governance and helping mission-driven organizations build the capacity to survive and grow.
Read more

Scientists make lead-free perovskite solar cells that can weather the elements

0
Scientists have developed a “raincoat” for lead-free tin perovskite solar cells, helping them withstand air, moisture and heat while maintaining high efficiency.
Read more

The Essential Guide To Sustainability in Project Management

0
Sustainability is an approach where businesses and individuals balance the environmental, social, and economic aspects of a project such that current and future stakeholders are not overburdened with the impacts of the project in future.
Read more

Yerukim Forms a New Green Economy Where the Money is Really Green

1
The Yerukim members who pick up the recyclables get to keep the monetary reward, the public earns "green" bills that can be used in shops, and business owners get to be associated with environmentalism.
Read more

Choosing Riyadh over Dubai? What Investors Should Know

0
Saudi Arabia is deploying capital at unmatched scale to catalyze tourism and advanced industry while rewiring its power-and-water backbone. The investable frontier is widening—especially in renewables, grid storage, water efficiency/desal retrofits, and hospitality operating platforms. Prudent investors will insist on phased delivery, enforceable KPIs (energy, water, biodiversity), and RHQ/zone compliance—while pricing political-economy and reputational risks alongside growth upside.
Read more

Sell your cooking oil for biodiesel money

3
Want to make money on old french fry oil? Sell it.
Read more

Qatar Alternative Energy Summit Pairs Investors And Innovators

1
Alternative energy investors and innovators can meet n' greet in Doha, Qatar March 16 and 17.
Read more

Here’s How To Implement The Four Pillars Of Employee Engagement

0
If you throw a party for your work team and they are vegans, don't make it a barbecue. Know the sustainability values of your team to boost moral and retain good people.
Read more

Popular Categories

CitiesHealthLifestyleBusinessTechTravelDesign
Previous article
Can Amman become a walkable city? C40 is turning hot asphalt into green public spaces
Next article
Kuwait’s AWAKEN Hearth Summit puts people at the heart of sustainability

Have news to share? Renewable energy news, architectural, artificial intelligence, biotech, sustainable design ideas, eco-architecture, green travel?
Email us: [email protected]

Company

Headlines

When Bed Sores Turn Into Sepsis

0
Unstageable wounds are another group of pressure injuries characterized by slough or eschar covering, which makes it hard to determine the real depth of the wound.

Breaking Down Car Accident Settlements

0
Driverless cars may set us up for bigger legal headaches.

Why Bronwyn Finnegan Chose the Nonprofit Sector Over Politics or Corporate Life

0
Bronwyn Finnegan could have pursued a career in politics or corporate leadership. Instead, she chose the nonprofit sector, where she focuses on financial sustainability, governance and helping mission-driven organizations build the capacity to survive and grow.

Best Abuse Law Firms for Holding Institutions Accountable

0
When abuse occurs within an institution, accountability can extend beyond the individual perpetrator. These three U.S. law firms represent survivors seeking justice from powerful organizations, including schools, religious institutions and healthcare providers.

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2007 to 2026 Green Prophet, All Rights Reserved