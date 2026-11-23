British endurance swimmer Lewis Pugh has completed a 15-kilometre swim through the Strait of Hormuz, where commercial ships are being attacked, tankers are burning and oil pollution threatens some of the Middle East’s most extraordinary marine ecosystems.

Pugh, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Patron of the Oceans, has swum in some of the world’s most remote waters, from Antarctica to the Arctic. But this was his first swim in an active conflict zone. His message is simple: war doesn’t just kill people. It can destroy nature for generations.

On the first day, an oil tanker was struck by a projectile approximately four kilometres from where Pugh was swimming. He heard two explosions and fighter jets overhead. On the second day, he saw fireballs rising near the burning LPG carrier Tara Gas. He later passed close to the vessel, still engulfed in flames.

“My immediate thoughts were for the seafarers on board,” said Pugh. “The flames were enormous. These vessels carry highly flammable gases, and an attack on one can have catastrophic consequences – not just for crew members, but also on the surrounding marine environment.”

Pugh was accompanied by an experienced safety team and boat during the three-day expedition along Oman’s Musandam Peninsula.

The Strait of Hormuz is more than an oil highway

Most people know the Strait of Hormuz as a narrow shipping passage between Iran and Oman, carrying enormous quantities of oil to the rest of the world. It is also a remarkable natural landscape, with Oman’s dramatic fjords on one side and Iran’s mangrove forests on the other.

Beneath the surface are coral reefs, seagrass meadows and habitats supporting dugongs, whale sharks and sea turtles. These are not empty waters between hostile coastlines.

Green Prophet has examined the environmental and food security consequences of the Strait of Hormuz conflict, where disruptions to shipping threaten energy supplies, agriculture and vulnerable communities. According to United Nations figures cited by the Lewis Pugh Foundation, at least 175 vessels have been attacked since fighting began in late February 2026, with approximately 30 incidents causing significant pollution. More than a dozen Marine Protected Areas are reported to have been affected.

Oil spills threaten mangrove forests, coral reefs and marine wildlife. Heavy metals, fuel residues and toxic chemicals can persist long after damaged vessels disappear beneath the water. Attacks on desalination infrastructure also threaten drinking water supplies across the Gulf.

Burning ships and forgotten pollution

In October, Green Prophet documented the oil tankers burning and commercial ships sinking across the Middle East.

Among the incidents was the sinking of the Rubymar in March 2024 following a Houthi attack in the Red Sea. The vessel carried approximately 22,000 tonnes of fertilizer, raising concerns about pollution. Another tanker, the Sounion, was attacked in August 2024 while carrying approximately one million barrels of crude oil.

Closer to Hormuz, an attack on the bulk carrier Minoan Pioneer was linked to oil pollution reaching Iran’s Qeshm Island in August 2026. Where is the environmental outrage when warfare threatens the sea?

Iran’s extraordinary islands are already under pressure

The Iranian islands near the Strait of Hormuz were facing environmental pressures long before the latest fighting.

Hormuz Island, famous for its rainbow-coloured minerals and unusual geological landscapes, is also home to sensitive coastal habitats and sea turtle nesting areas.

In 2025, Green Prophet published concerns raised by Iranian architect and restoration specialist Ronak Roshan Gilvaei about the environmental impact of the award-winning Majara Residence on Hormuz Island.

The colourful superadobe complex received international architectural recognition, but Roshan questioned its sustainability credentials, citing coastal development and potential damage to turtle nesting habitats. The developers have defended the project’s environmental approach.

Green Prophet previously covered the superadobe architecture and earth-built homes on Hormuz Island, which attracted attention for their unconventional building techniques.

Roshan has also raised concerns about construction threatening Iran’s UNESCO-listed Hyrcanian forests. Those forests are along the Caspian Sea, far from Hormuz, but the question is similar: who protects extraordinary natural heritage when development and political interests take precedence?

Now the region’s marine ecosystems face the additional threat of war.

Nature is the forgotten casualty of war

“War causes immense human suffering. Lives are lost, families are torn apart, and homes, hospitals and schools can be destroyed in minutes,” said Pugh. “But there is another casualty that receives far too little attention: nature itself. And the damage can last long after the fighting has stopped.”

Pugh is calling for an end to the fighting, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and urgent action to address marine pollution. “We cannot hope to have peace between nations if we destroy the very systems that support life on Earth,” he said.

For nearly 40 years, Pugh has undertaken pioneering ocean swims, helping advance campaigns associated with the protection of more than 3.5 million square kilometres of ocean. His latest expedition also challenges the environmental movement to speak out when warfare destroys ecosystems.

“We campaign against plastic pollution, overfishing and climate change. We must also speak out when war destroys marine ecosystems. We must no longer remain silent,” said Pugh.

The coral reefs do not know which side fired the missile. Neither do the turtles, whale sharks or dugongs. The pollution can eventually reach the shores of people who had nothing to do with the fighting.

When the war ends, the damaged vessels and contaminated waters will remain. Cleaning them up will require cooperation across the same borders that divide the region.

The Strait of Hormuz is not just an oil highway. It is a living sea, and protecting it must be part of any lasting peace.