Subscribe

Earth. Energy. Everything next.

type here...
Subscribe
Tactical urbanism in Amman C40
Tactical urbanism in Amman
Cities
7 min.Read

Can Amman become a walkable city? C40 is turning hot asphalt into green public spaces

Karin Kloosterman
By Karin Kloosterman
0

The last time I really spent time in Amman, Jordan’s capital, was about 16 years ago, when I was pregnant with my daughter. I was there on a water peace event with Friends of the Earth Middle East. And a but before that Daniella Cheslow organized a writer’s event in the city where we hosted Jordanian and Palestinian bloggers and it was a foundation for peace too. She’s 16 now, and although I’ve passed through Jordan several times since, including earlier this year, I haven’t felt particularly compelled to stop and explore the city.

I’ve probably visited Amman seven times altogether, three of those involving actual stays in the city. I remember charming little pockets of coffee shops run by Americans, traditional Arab markets, and the occasional lovely corner that made me want to linger. But mostly, I remember concrete, traffic, steep hills and sidewalks that were almost impossible to walk on.

Amman is built across a dramatic landscape of hills and valleys, which gives the city its character but also makes getting around difficult. There were places where I felt I had no choice but to hail a taxi, even for relatively short distances. Unlike cities where you can wander for hours and discover something unexpected, Amman often made me feel that I needed to get somewhere quickly.

So when I heard about a new urban greening project being launched in Amman by C40 Cities and Community Jameel, I was genuinely excited. Could this sprawling, car-dependent, water poor capital become a city where people actually want to walk?

Turning Amman’s hot streets into places for people

Tactical urbanism in Amman, a playground

In September 2026, the Greater Amman Municipality, Community Jameel and the Jameel C40 Urban Planning Climate Labs unveiled a project along Al-Taj Street in the Al-Yarmouk District. The idea is deceptively simple. Take a congested stretch of urban asphalt and make it cooler, safer and more inviting for the people who live there.

Arab graffiti
Abdali Souk, Amman

Instead of waiting years for major infrastructure projects, the city is experimenting with something called tactical urbanism, a design approach that uses relatively inexpensive, small-scale interventions to test how public spaces might work better. On Al-Taj Street, the project focuses on two areas, including a busy school crossing serving four schools and a traffic island that has been transformed into a community space.

jordanian architecture
Art in Amman, during Amman Design Week

The improvements include:

  • Heat-reflective street art painted on dark asphalt near school gates, intended to reduce surface temperatures and encourage slower traffic.
  • Shade canopies, climbing green trellises and drought-tolerant plants to create comfortable places to wait and rest.
  • A 250-square-metre play area with climbing structures made from recycled materials.
  • More than 100 square metres of colourful murals painted by local youth and volunteers.

The project was designed with residents rather than simply imposed on them by city planners. And that may be one of its most important features.

Why Amman needs shade

amman jordan roof top clean up
Amman rooftops

Cities across the Middle East are struggling with extreme summer heat, and Amman is no exception. Some places like Mecca erect man-made trees and canopies but there is really nothing like trees to give relief and air passage in urban heat islands. Hard surfaces such as asphalt and concrete absorb solar radiation and release heat, making urban neighbourhoods uncomfortable long after sunset. Streets without trees or shade can be especially difficult for children, older residents and people who must walk or use public transportation.

C40 Amman

For a city like Amman, where steep terrain already makes pedestrian travel challenging, heat adds another barrier. The Al-Taj Street project is attempting to tackle several problems at once: pedestrian safety, heat exposure, access to green space and the lack of places for neighbours to gather.

Professor Robert Schick from the University of Mainz in Germany addressing a crowd in Amman
Professor Robert Schick from the University of Mainz in Germany addressing a crowd in Amman

There is even a social dimension to the cooling strategy. A shaded bench or small public garden can become a place where people meet, talk and get to know one another.

George Richards, Director of Community Jameel, said the project draws on traditional urbanism practices in the Arab world alongside modern research and evidence-based design. Remember: you have to give people what they want and not just need. The urban designer Hassan Fathy in Cairo built a New Gourna and nobody wanted to live there. Same as Masdar City in Abu Dhabi.

Traditional Middle Eastern architecture understood the value of shaded courtyards, narrow streets, trees and protected public spaces long before air-conditioning became commonplace. Muslim women and men are often congregating separately so privacy is key.

Modern Amman could benefit from rediscovering some of those ideas and C40 has bigger plans for Amman.

Nader Diab, Community Jameel; Nweran Al Hadban: Yarmok District ManagerAbusuhaib: Community stakeholder; George Richards, Community Jameel; Ziad Rayhane: Deputy Mayor, Greater Amman Municipality; Ziad Abu Orabi: Deputy City Manager for Urban Planning and Economic Development, Greater Amman Municipality; Safwat Momani: Manager of Urban Planning Department, Greater Amman Municipality; Lubna Abu Ein: Executive Director of Planning Directorate, Greater Amman Municipality; Alaa Jalamdeh: Head of Urban Studies and Mobility, Greater Amman Municipality; Nisreen Daoud: Manager of Sustainable Development and Amman Resilience Unit, Greater Amman Municipality; Esraa Malkawi: Architectural Engineer, Greater Amman Municipality; Dr. Rasha Awale: Head of International Communication Division, Greater Amman Municipality; Anas Gharaibeh: Architectural Engineer, Greater Amman Municipality; Bassem Al-Mahameed Head of the Central Amman Agricultural Center; Moneera Owadi: Traffic Planning Department Manager
Nader Diab, Community Jameel; Nweran Al Hadban: Yarmok District ManagerAbusuhaib: Community stakeholder; George Richards, Community Jameel; Ziad Rayhane: Deputy Mayor, Greater Amman Municipality; Ziad Abu Orabi: Deputy City Manager for Urban Planning and Economic Development, Greater Amman Municipality; Safwat Momani: Manager of Urban Planning Department, Greater Amman Municipality; Lubna Abu Ein: Executive Director of Planning Directorate, Greater Amman Municipality; Alaa Jalamdeh: Head of Urban Studies and Mobility, Greater Amman Municipality; Nisreen Daoud: Manager of Sustainable Development and Amman Resilience Unit, Greater Amman Municipality; Esraa Malkawi: Architectural Engineer, Greater Amman Municipality; Dr. Rasha Awale: Head of International Communication Division, Greater Amman Municipality; Anas Gharaibeh: Architectural Engineer, Greater Amman Municipality; Bassem Al-Mahameed Head of the Central Amman Agricultural Center; Moneera Owadi: Traffic Planning Department Manager

Amman has been a member of the C40 Cities network since 2015. The new Al-Taj Street project is part of a more recent partnership between C40 Cities and Community Jameel, which also works with Chennai, India. The Jameel C40 Urban Planning Climate Labs are helping cities integrate climate risks, emissions goals and environmental considerations into urban planning.

According to the organisations, the Labs have contributed to 15 planning policies, regulations and municipal strategies, with initiatives reaching 4.5 million people, including 2.52 million climate-vulnerable residents across Amman.

One significant development was Amman’s 2025 Zoning and Planning Bylaw, which introduced formal requirements for environmental considerations and public participation in the planning process. Another is a climate-responsive neighbourhood plan for Kherbet Al-Souq, known as Amman’s Southern Gate.

Jordan airport sandstorm
A sandstorm near Amman

The five-square-kilometre district is expected to grow from approximately 25,000 residents to 42,000 by 2050. Rather than simply building more roads and housing, planners are considering shaded streets, safer pedestrian routes, improved water management, accessible green spaces and support for local businesses.

The plan was formally handed to the Greater Amman Municipality in May 2026. The question now is how quickly these ideas can move from planning documents into everyday life. Can a little street art really change a city?

Mark Watts, Executive Director of C40 Cities, described the Al-Taj project as an example of moving climate planning out of government offices and into neighbourhood streets. The organisation hopes the pilot will provide a model for similar improvements across Amman and potentially other cities in the region.

There are still questions worth asking. How much cooler will the painted asphalt actually become? Will the plants survive Amman’s dry summers? Who will maintain the new public spaces? And will these improvements eventually connect to a wider network of walkable streets?

The municipality plans to monitor the site and use the findings to guide future neighbourhood projects. For me, the real test is whether these projects change how ordinary residents experience their city.

Can a mother walk comfortably with her children while pushing a stroller or pram? Can a student cross the road safely? Can young people ride bikes safely? Can an older resident sit under a tree rather than waiting in the sun? Can a visitor discover Amman without needing to take a taxi everywhere?

Amman has a rich history, extraordinary food, beautiful old neighbourhoods and a landscape unlike almost any other capital in the region. It deserves public spaces that make those qualities easier to enjoy. Also quick fact, Green Prophet’s writer Laurie Balbo helped build the airport!

The next time I pass through Jordan, perhaps I’ll stop in Amman instead of heading straight to the airport. I’d like to see what happens when a city built for cars starts making room for people.

About C40 Cities

C40 Cities is a global network of mayors working to tackle climate change through cleaner transportation, urban greening and sustainable development. Among the major initiatives it has supported are London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone, which restricts the most polluting vehicles and has helped improve air quality; Bogotá’s transition to electric public buses, creating one of the largest electric bus fleets outside China; and Paris’s transformation of urban mobility, including cleaner-air zones and policies encouraging cycling and walking. C40 provides technical assistance, policy guidance and international cooperation, helping cities learn from one another rather than directly constructing these projects.

Karin Kloosterman
Karin Kloostermanhttp://www.greenprophet.com
Karin Kloosterman is an award-winning journalist, innovation strategist, and founder of Green Prophet, one of the Middle East’s pioneering sustainability platforms. She has ranked in the Top 10 of Verizon innovation competitions, participated in NASA-linked challenges, and spoken worldwide on climate, food security, and future resilience. With an IoT technology patent, features in Canada’s National Post, and leadership inside teams building next-generation agricultural and planetary systems — including Mars-farming concepts — Karin operates at the intersection of storytelling, science, and systems change. She doesn’t report on the future – she helps design it. Reach out directly to [email protected]

Read More

When Bed Sores Turn Into Sepsis

Sustainable

Breaking Down Car Accident Settlements

Politics

Why Bronwyn Finnegan Chose the Nonprofit Sector Over Politics or Corporate Life

Business

Best Abuse Law Firms for Holding Institutions Accountable

Nature

RadianX raises $9 million to make solar-powered devices that may never need charging

Energy

AI data centers are burning old jet engines to generate electricity, and the pollution is alarming

Artificial Intelligence

Who founded GAIL’s Bakery? The story of Gail Mejia and her sourdough empire

Craft

Crocs goes Cradle to Cradle, but who is responsible for all those plastic shoes?

Fashion

Kuwait’s AWAKEN Hearth Summit puts people at the heart of sustainability

Act

Why water-starved Amman keeps flooding and how underground rain tanks could help

Cities

A chance encounter with Berlin’s mayor Kai Wegner reveals a new chapter for Tel Aviv and Berlin

Cities

REQA turns discarded dialysis bags into designer handbags

Craft

Data Center Alley’s Air: What Virginia’s Sensor Pilot Reveals About the AI Boom

Climate

Adam Milstein on Turning a Generation’s Outrage Into Lasting Action

Lifestyle

The Best Fruit and Vegetable Nutritional Products of 2026, Backed by Research

Sustainable

Oil tankers are spilling and burning in the Middle East – where is the environmental outrage?

Politics

Books you should read in prison

Book Reviews

Reflect Orbital tests artificial moonlight in California as scientists warn of a brighter night sky

Cities

TRENDING

Why water-starved Amman keeps flooding and how underground rain tanks could help

0
Jordan's capital faces a troubling paradox: chronic water shortages and destructive winter floods. Hydrogeological expert Dr. Osama MN Gazal explains how underground rainwater tanks and green infrastructure could help Amman capture precious rainfall, reduce flooding and build a more water-secure future.
Read more

PeaceTech is the next CleanTech. And we’ve been building it for decades.

0
From the forests of Ontario to sea turtle conservation in Lebanon and water cooperation across the Middle East, Green Prophet founder Karin Kloosterman argues that CleanTech, EnviroTech and AgTech are already building the foundations of PeaceTech.
Read more

Hormuz 2026 Conflict Poses an Energy and Food Security Dilemma in a Warming World

0
As tensions rise in one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints, the ripple effects go far beyond oil—touching food systems, climate pressures, and regional stability
Read more

What are AWG air-water generators, and why they aren’t a golden-bullet solution (yet)

0
Atmospheric water generators (AWGs) sound like magic: machines that can pull drinking water out of air. The idea is mentioned in the Bible, where the elders would pray for water collected as dew on plants and the catch on turning this into a machine is in the physics. To turn invisible vapor into liquid, you must remove heat, especially the latent heat of condensation.
Read more

Jordan’s $6 Billion Aqaba–Amman Desalination Project from the Red Sea Moves Forward

0
In 2025, the Jordanian government signed agreements with a consortium led by Meridiam and SUEZ, alongside VINCI Construction and Orascom Construction. Under a 30-year concession agreement, the consortium will design, build, finance, operate, and maintain the system before transferring it back to the Jordanian government. The total investment is estimated at approximately $6 billion USD.
Read more

Impact Investing

Why Bronwyn Finnegan Chose the Nonprofit Sector Over Politics or Corporate Life

0
Bronwyn Finnegan could have pursued a career in politics or corporate leadership. Instead, she chose the nonprofit sector, where she focuses on financial sustainability, governance and helping mission-driven organizations build the capacity to survive and grow.
Read more

Scientists make lead-free perovskite solar cells that can weather the elements

0
Scientists have developed a “raincoat” for lead-free tin perovskite solar cells, helping them withstand air, moisture and heat while maintaining high efficiency.
Read more

The Essential Guide To Sustainability in Project Management

0
Sustainability is an approach where businesses and individuals balance the environmental, social, and economic aspects of a project such that current and future stakeholders are not overburdened with the impacts of the project in future.
Read more

Yerukim Forms a New Green Economy Where the Money is Really Green

1
The Yerukim members who pick up the recyclables get to keep the monetary reward, the public earns "green" bills that can be used in shops, and business owners get to be associated with environmentalism.
Read more

Choosing Riyadh over Dubai? What Investors Should Know

0
Saudi Arabia is deploying capital at unmatched scale to catalyze tourism and advanced industry while rewiring its power-and-water backbone. The investable frontier is widening—especially in renewables, grid storage, water efficiency/desal retrofits, and hospitality operating platforms. Prudent investors will insist on phased delivery, enforceable KPIs (energy, water, biodiversity), and RHQ/zone compliance—while pricing political-economy and reputational risks alongside growth upside.
Read more

Sell your cooking oil for biodiesel money

3
Want to make money on old french fry oil? Sell it.
Read more

Qatar Alternative Energy Summit Pairs Investors And Innovators

1
Alternative energy investors and innovators can meet n' greet in Doha, Qatar March 16 and 17.
Read more

Here’s How To Implement The Four Pillars Of Employee Engagement

0
If you throw a party for your work team and they are vegans, don't make it a barbecue. Know the sustainability values of your team to boost moral and retain good people.
Read more

Popular Categories

CitiesHealthLifestyleBusinessTechTravelDesign
Previous article
A chance encounter with Berlin’s mayor Kai Wegner reveals a new chapter for Tel Aviv and Berlin
Next article
Why water-starved Amman keeps flooding and how underground rain tanks could help

Have news to share? Renewable energy news, architectural, artificial intelligence, biotech, sustainable design ideas, eco-architecture, green travel?
Email us: [email protected]

Company

Headlines

When Bed Sores Turn Into Sepsis

0
Unstageable wounds are another group of pressure injuries characterized by slough or eschar covering, which makes it hard to determine the real depth of the wound.

Breaking Down Car Accident Settlements

0
Driverless cars may set us up for bigger legal headaches.

Why Bronwyn Finnegan Chose the Nonprofit Sector Over Politics or Corporate Life

0
Bronwyn Finnegan could have pursued a career in politics or corporate leadership. Instead, she chose the nonprofit sector, where she focuses on financial sustainability, governance and helping mission-driven organizations build the capacity to survive and grow.

Best Abuse Law Firms for Holding Institutions Accountable

0
When abuse occurs within an institution, accountability can extend beyond the individual perpetrator. These three U.S. law firms represent survivors seeking justice from powerful organizations, including schools, religious institutions and healthcare providers.

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2007 to 2026 Green Prophet, All Rights Reserved