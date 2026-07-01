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Kola Superdeep Borehole, Kola Superdeep Borehole, Russia Arctic drilling, Arctic oil drilling, abiotic oil theory, infinite oil theory, superdeep drilling, Russia oil exploration, Arctic environment, fossil fuels, petroleum geology, biogenic oil, abiogenic petroleum, Murmansk, Russian energy, climate change, renewable energy, oil industry, deep drilling, Arctic ecosystem, Green Prophet
Deeper than the Marianna Trench, Russians tried to dig to the center of the earth
Energy
3 min.Read

Russia’s Arctic superdeep oil drill revives debunked ‘infinite oil’ theory

Zara Nur
By Zara Nur
0

Does Russia need new oil projects? Their government certainly seems to think so and they are planning a “superdeep” drilling expedition in the Arctic driven by a theory that is generally rejected.

The abiogenic petroleum origin hypothesis, also called the abiotic oil theory, is the idea that oil and natural gas are formed deep within the Earth’s mantle through non-biological chemical processes, rather than from the remains of ancient plants, algae, and microorganisms.

abiotic methane, abiotic methane deposits, abiogenic methane, Deep Carbon Observatory, mantle methane, Earth's mantle, methane seeps, hydrothermal vents, deep Earth carbon, abiotic hydrocarbons, petroleum geology, abiogenic petroleum, abiotic oil theory, methane geology, natural methane, deep ocean methane, geochemistry, carbon cycle, Earth science, Green Prophet
Abiotic sources of methane have been found in more than 20 countries and in several deep ocean regions so far. Credit: Deep Carbon Observatory

Despite the abiogenic petroleum origin hypothesis widely being rejected in favor of biogenic processes, Russia intends to spend money and cause environmental harm while likely accomplishing nothing.

This inability to adapt reflects the same mindset as Russia’s continuing dedication to invading Ukraine despite growing evidence that Ukraine will succeed in evicting the Russian invasion. Russia’s invasion has caused an incredible amount of damage to the lands, flora, and fauna of Ukraine in addition to the harm it causes humans, infrastructure, and the economy. The mass deployment of fiber optic drones threatens environmental harm potentially including, “potential release of microplastics from degraded cables, contamination from hazardous chemicals such as PFAS, risks to wildlife from physical entanglement” according to the British Ornithologists’ Union.

Russia has cause for concern, since 1991 its population has declined by about four million people from 149.4 million to 145.4 million in 2023. By 2025 the Russian population had declined even further to 143.9 million with the fertility rate declining from 1.8 in 2015 to 1.5 in 2025, well below the minimum replacement rate of 2.1 that is necessary to avoid population decline. The war continues to deplete the Russian population further, despite Russian officials trying very hard to increase the fertility rate that Russians officially pegged at 1.41 in late 2025, similar to EU rates.

The United States and world are in no danger of peak oil, the fringe belief that oil production would peak and lead to a decline where we’d be living in a Mad Max movie unless we transitioned to environmental utopianism. Russia might hit a peak due to its own inability to sustain oil production, especially as Ukrainian drone strikes create fuel shortages within Russia itself.

Kola Superdeep Borehole, Kola Superdeep Borehole, Russia Arctic drilling, Arctic oil drilling, abiotic oil theory, infinite oil theory, superdeep drilling, Russia oil exploration, Arctic environment, fossil fuels, petroleum geology, biogenic oil, abiogenic petroleum, Murmansk, Russian energy, climate change, renewable energy, oil industry, deep drilling, Arctic ecosystem, Green Prophet
Deeper than the Mariana Trench, Russians tried to dig to the center of the earth at the Kola Superdeep Borehole, also known as the Entrance To Hell. 

It’s possible that Russia may run out of money to drill before finishing the project, just as they did with the Kola Superdeep Borehole project in the 1980s. Deeper than the Mariana Trench, Russians believed they could reach Earth’s mantle to tap into its endless heat, estimated to be about as hot as the sun.

Kola Superdeep Borehole, also known as the entrance to hell
Russia created the world’s deepest hole, barely scratching the surface before giving up
Kola Superdeep Borehole, also known as the entrance to hell
Kola Superdeep Borehole, also known as the entrance to hell

The question of abiotic oil becomes moot when the reality is that not only is there oil in excess, renewable energy is stronger than ever and the Iran War only incentivized further investments in renewables, especially as part of China’s ongoing strategy, cashing in after the US absence at COP30.

Related: China and Russia building nuclear power plant on the moon

Even if Russia manages to drill deep enough, even if it hits oil, it’s questionable that it will be able to restore China’s confidence since China has already begun building an alternative Caspian rail route to bypass Russia and the Gulf. As Russian influence and power projection in Africa shrinks, China’s need for critical minerals to fuel its renewable energy dominance grows, creating projects more likely to yield what Russia’s outdated efforts lack the ability to do in a country rapidly losing its fertility and just as rapidly embracing a chauvinistic doomsday mindset whose LARPing at success and virility belie the collapse of a Russian gilded age.

Zara Nur
Zara Nurhttp://nur.place
A writer since childhood, Zara Nur has spent their life exploring the joys of learning every day. Their driving passion for Imma Teva (Mother Earth) and all life on it has led them into a love of documentaries, environmental science fiction including their own cli-fi (climate fiction) stories, vegetarianism with about a decade as a vegan in the past, holistic health including herbalism and embodied practices, studying both contemporary ecosystem science and traditional ecological knowledge of the Anishinaabeg who land they live on and the Indigenous peoples including traditional plant medicines and foods of Levantine peoples, and to write about all of this since the path to a vital future starts by living in harmony and Oneness with the beautiful and miraculous planet we call home. They also love animals, though they are especially particular to their cat and the many spiders that live in the basil and tomato plants they garden year-round ~~~ Their love for the vast primal ocean of stars in sky is also reflected in their love of water, especially as they've lived on the shore of Gichigami (Lake Superior) most of their life with a brief stint in Los Angeles and some time in other desert places, which has left them with a deep fascination for life below the waves and for live eking out an existence in the harshest places on Earth with Antarctica being one of their favorite and most-mourned lands impacted by climate change. Adapting to and surviving climate change on a whole world level has been one of their many obsessions since before Y2K ~~~ Comic books, science fiction, computers, electronic, art, and DIY filled most of Zara's formative years along with hippie folk music festivals, organic food co-ops, swimming, and French Horn lessons. Over the years they have learned to read tarot, organic garden, program Arduino microcontrollers, build all kinds of things, and cook some great food. And over the past five years they've been entering the intersection between spiritual environmentalism and modern Chaddism which has led them to embark on a path from Michigan to Israel with some delightful potential detours on the way; they hope to see you there at a potluck to share some delicious homemade food!

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