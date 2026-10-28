Subscribe
type here...
Subscribe
Meala FoodTech is developing a pea protein egg alternative for commercial baking, offering a sustainable solution to industrial eggs in the growing $107 billion alternative protein market.
Food
3 min.Read

Meala brings pea protein egg alternatives to the $107 billion alternative protein industry

Karin Kloosterman
By Karin Kloosterman
0

The global alternative protein market is becoming a serious business. From plant-based meat and seafood to dairy-free milk and cheese, companies are finding new ways to replace animal proteins. According to Global Market Insights, the alternative protein market was valued at $107.6 billion in 2025. We are already turning to ReMilk as a way to avoid hormones and suffering to cows, can there be an egg revolution as well?

Related: Does Starbucks use lab milk in the coffee- Is it safe?

Now Meala is developing a foodtech egg alternative made from peas. First of all, let’s start with this – what’s wrong with industrial eggs?

As a long-time egg farmer, there is something wonderful about collecting eggs from your own backyard chickens. Chickens that scratch in the dirt keep cockroaches away in the city, they eat kitchen scraps, and produce beautiful eggs with rich, colorful yolks. The problem isn’t the egg itself. It’s the industrial egg industry.

Commercial laying hens are bred to produce hundreds of eggs, often living under stressful conditions with limited space to forage, dust bathe or behave naturally. Most are slaughtered when egg production declines, typically around 18 months to two years.

Related: Want eggs? Raise chickens

Even free-range doesn’t always mean chickens are roaming freely outdoors. And organic? It means regulated organic feed and farming practices, but it doesn’t guarantee chickens spend their days on pasture eating insects and wild plants. Organic corn is still corn. A chicken’s diet influences the nutritional composition of its eggs, including fatty acids and yolk color.

Meala FoodTech develops a pea protein egg alternative

Meala FoodTech has developed Groundbaker, a single-ingredient pea protein designed to replace eggs in commercial baking. Eggs do more than add protein. They bind ingredients, create structure, trap air, retain moisture and help cakes rise. That’s why vegans have been using flax to bind flours in cookies and cakes. But flax seeds have a taste and limitations.

Groundbaker uses proprietary technology to give pea protein similar functional properties, including binding, foaming, gelling and emulsification. “Eggs are considered a cornerstone ingredient in baking due to their versatile functionality,” says Hadar Ekhoiz-Razmovich, CEO and co-founder of Meala FoodTech.

According to the company’s supplied material to Green Prophet, Groundbaker can be used in cakes, muffins, pancakes, brioches and other baked goods. The technology could also help manufacturers reduce costs and avoid supply disruptions caused by avian influenza outbreaks and fluctuating egg prices.

Vegan bakers already use ground flaxseed mixed with water as a binding agent. Chia seeds work similarly. Mashed bananas, applesauce and silken tofu add moisture and structure, while aquafaba, the liquid from cooked chickpeas, can be whipped into vegan meringues. But these substitutes don’t always reproduce all the functions of eggs.

Meala FoodTech’s pea protein technology aims to deliver several of these functions through one ingredient. Bakery specialist Lasenor has already demonstrated muffins made with 50% to 100% less egg using VP-100, an ingredient developed with Meala’s technology.

Can pea protein replace industrial eggs?

Peas are legumes that can support soil fertility through nitrogen fixation. Using pea protein instead of eggs could also reduce dependence on intensive poultry production, although the environmental footprint of the finished ingredient depends on how it is grown and processed.

Groundbaker isn’t designed to replace a sunny-side-up egg at breakfast. It’s intended for food manufacturers making cakes, muffins and other baked goods. There will always be something special about an egg collected from a happy backyard chicken.

Karin Kloosternan, eggs make your own coop
Karin Kloosterman as a child with eggs from her chickens

But does every factory-made muffin, packaged cake or commercial pancake really need an egg from an industrial hen? Meala FoodTech thinks pea protein could offer another way.

Karin Kloosterman
Karin Kloostermanhttp://www.greenprophet.com
Karin Kloosterman is an award-winning journalist, innovation strategist, and founder of Green Prophet, one of the Middle East’s pioneering sustainability platforms. She has ranked in the Top 10 of Verizon innovation competitions, participated in NASA-linked challenges, and spoken worldwide on climate, food security, and future resilience. With an IoT technology patent, features in Canada’s National Post, and leadership inside teams building next-generation agricultural and planetary systems — including Mars-farming concepts — Karin operates at the intersection of storytelling, science, and systems change. She doesn’t report on the future – she helps design it. Reach out directly to [email protected]

Read More

The Best Fruit and Vegetable Nutritional Products of 2026, Backed by Research

Sustainable

Oil tankers are spilling and burning in the Middle East – where is the environmental outrage?

Politics

Books you should read in prison

Book Reviews

Reflect Orbital tests artificial moonlight in California as scientists warn of a brighter night sky

Cities

What are smart kids reading from the Harvard Book Store?

Art

Brevel and India’s Wave Group turn sugar waste into food ingredients

Sustainable

Where to Stay Near the Pitons, From Ladera Resort to the Soufrière Coast

Travel

The Myths Killing Your Fleet’s Carbon Numbers

Transportation

Where Should You Buy Seeds for Planting?

Gardening

La Profumoteca: The Sicilian perfume shop that remembered my daughter’s first scent

Beauty

Beyond the Beetle Bag: Pilsok transforms car airbags into a jacket that honours Ukrainian rescuers

Design

PeaceTech is the next CleanTech. And we’ve been building it for decades.

Sustainable

China brings back battery swapping for electric trucks. Remember Shai Agassi and Better Place? We do

Transportation

Rainwater nowhere is safe to drink

Nature

Elon Musk’s flying Tesla Roadster is here. My 13-year-old son thinks it’s the future

Technology

Why Elon Musk giving every American child a SpaceX share is a beautiful, green idea

Space

How to Balance Convenience and Sustainability During a Big Move

Home

Prêt-à-porter made with algae

Fashion

TRENDING

NuCicer — Chickpeas Move to the Center of the Plate

0
NuCicer has developed Nuchi, a new class of chickpea with 50% more protein and 25% less fat than conventional varieties. Co-founder Kathryn Cook explains how wild chickpea genetics, AI-guided breeding, and centuries-old biodiversity could transform the future of sustainable protein.
Read more

Startup FreezeM turns food waste into insect protein for fish and chicken

0
The core technology (PauseM®) is based on inducing a “paused” or “suspended animation” state in Black Soldier Fly (BSF) neonates so that they can survive transportation with extended shelf life before being revived, fed and grown for animal feed. They also have a partnership with Hermetia Baruth GmbH (Germany) for joint production / distribution of PauseM in Europe.
Read more

The $19 Strawberry Is a Symbol of Grocery Sticker Shock and Economic Anxiety

0
The $19 strawberry from Japan for sale in LA shows us the problems with our global food chain.
Read more

Better Juice partners with Ingredion to create 80% less sugar in juice

0
FoodTech start-up Better Juice from Israel is collaborating with Ingredion (NYSE: INGR), a publicly traded company of specialty ingredients to the food and beverage industry.
Read more

BioBetter accelerates molecular farming in tobacco plants

0
BioBetter makes raw materials for the cultivated meat market. Israel is shifting from traditional ag to molecular farming!
Read more

Impact Investing

Scientists make lead-free perovskite solar cells that can weather the elements

0
Scientists have developed a “raincoat” for lead-free tin perovskite solar cells, helping them withstand air, moisture and heat while maintaining high efficiency.
Read more

The Essential Guide To Sustainability in Project Management

0
Sustainability is an approach where businesses and individuals balance the environmental, social, and economic aspects of a project such that current and future stakeholders are not overburdened with the impacts of the project in future.
Read more

Yerukim Forms a New Green Economy Where the Money is Really Green

1
The Yerukim members who pick up the recyclables get to keep the monetary reward, the public earns "green" bills that can be used in shops, and business owners get to be associated with environmentalism.
Read more

Choosing Riyadh over Dubai? What Investors Should Know

0
Saudi Arabia is deploying capital at unmatched scale to catalyze tourism and advanced industry while rewiring its power-and-water backbone. The investable frontier is widening—especially in renewables, grid storage, water efficiency/desal retrofits, and hospitality operating platforms. Prudent investors will insist on phased delivery, enforceable KPIs (energy, water, biodiversity), and RHQ/zone compliance—while pricing political-economy and reputational risks alongside growth upside.
Read more

Sell your cooking oil for biodiesel money

3
Want to make money on old french fry oil? Sell it.
Read more

Qatar Alternative Energy Summit Pairs Investors And Innovators

1
Alternative energy investors and innovators can meet n' greet in Doha, Qatar March 16 and 17.
Read more

Here’s How To Implement The Four Pillars Of Employee Engagement

0
If you throw a party for your work team and they are vegans, don't make it a barbecue. Know the sustainability values of your team to boost moral and retain good people.
Read more

Locals From Rishon Fight IKEA

2
Big Box stores are a pretty new concept in Israel, and thank God that not every Israeli city wants them in their backyard. A word from someone who has see the beautiful farmland around her hometown Newmarket, Ontario stripped and converted into vulgar strip malls of big box shops: they have no place in a healthy and sustainable town or city.
Read more

Popular Categories

CitiesHealthLifestyleBusinessTechTravelDesign
Previous article
Where to Stay Near the Pitons, From Ladera Resort to the Soufrière Coast
Next article
Brevel and India’s Wave Group turn sugar waste into food ingredients

Have news to share? Renewable energy news, architectural, artificial intelligence, biotech, sustainable design ideas, eco-architecture, green travel?
Email us: [email protected]

Company

Headlines

The Best Fruit and Vegetable Nutritional Products of 2026, Backed by Research

0
The Best Fruit and Vegetable Nutritional Products of 2026, Backed by Research

Oil tankers are spilling and burning in the Middle East – where is the environmental outrage?

0
From the Red Sea to the Strait of Hormuz, ships have burned, tankers have leaked oil and cargo vessels have sunk since October 2023. A timeline of maritime disasters, environmental damage and cleanup efforts.

Books you should read in prison

0
What books should you read in prison? From fantasy and memoir to American history, these five books offer escape, reflection and new ways of seeing the world.

Reflect Orbital tests artificial moonlight in California as scientists warn of a brighter night sky

0
Reflect Orbital tests artificial nighttime lighting in California, raising concerns about light pollution, wildlife disruption and the future of Earth's natural night sky.

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2007 to 2026 Green Prophet, All Rights Reserved