Subscribe
type here...
Subscribe
Machapuchare snowcapped peak in the Himalaya mountains, Nepal
Machapuchare snowcapped peak in the Himalaya mountains, Nepal
ActClimate
4 min.Read

Did China’s AI Boom Melt the Himalayas? Nepal’s Deadly Floods Raises Question About Data Centers and Climate

Karin Kloosterman
By Karin Kloosterman
0

More than 1,000 people are now reported dead after catastrophic flooding tore through Nepal and China’s Tibet region, with thousands more missing. The massive flood which carried cement-like mud through Nepal villages began high in the Himalayas on August 26, when an enormous mass of glacier ice, rock and bedrock collapsed and sent a wall of water, mud and debris down through mountain valleys wiping out anything in its path.

It is tempting to call the Nepal mudslide a natural disaster. But in a rapidly warming Himalaya and Nepal (and world!), the distinction between natural and human-made disasters is getting harder for us to draw.

Scientists are still reconstructing exactly what happened. Satellite imagery examined by researchers indicates that bedrock beneath part of a glacier collapsed, carrying an enormous quantity of ice with it. Permafrost is melting and there is nothing we can do about it, it seems. The resulting avalanche crashed into the valley below, where ice, rock and water transformed into a catastrophic downstream flood.

The United Nations reported in 2023 that that Nepal’s mountains have lost close to one-third of their ice 30 years because of global warming. Scientists caution that climate change cannot yet be identified as the singular trigger for this particular collapse. But warmer conditions can melt snow, degrade the permafrost that helps hold steep mountain slopes together and increase the amount of meltwater moving through these already fragile systems.

This happened to me and my property in Canada two winters ago. One day there was 2 feet of snow, and the next after a 68 degree spring thaw, hundreds of acres of snow melted, the ground still frozen, resulting in a massive amount of water that washed out the road.

A satellite image shows the valleys near the Nepal-China border on August 26, 2026, after the devastating floods. 2026 PLANET LABS PBC/
A satellite image shows the valleys near the Nepal-China border on August 26, 2026, after the devastating floods. 2026 PLANET LABS PBC

The Himalayas, like the rest of the world, are becoming unstable. This raises an uncomfortable question about what we are building on the other side of the climate equation.

Did China’s AI boom meets the melting Himalayas

Rumors are circulating that China has built secret server farms in the mountains and under glaciers to avoid cooling costs. It’s a known thing – and Finland has been doing this for decades: building server farms underground where it’s cold. We know that China is  investing enormous amounts of money and energy into artificial intelligence, cloud computing, data centers and the electricity infrastructure required to run them. Rumors on x, which we can’t verify, suggest that Chinese server farms heated the glaciers near the Himalayas causing the instability to worsen.

There is currently no evidence establishing that connection. And getting data out from China would be impossible.

But data centers consume electricity, and where that electricity is generated from fossil fuels, they contribute greenhouse gases to the atmosphere. Those emissions join the accumulated global emissions driving climate change. The resulting warming does not respect borders, obviously.

The catastrophe also exposes another uncomfortable relationship between development and the Himalayan environment. Hundreds of workers were reported missing from hydropower projects after the flood, with many feared trapped inside tunnels. Roads, bridges, power installations and communities have been devastated.

The Financial Times has reported that scientists are increasingly concerned about development in a Himalayan landscape already being transformed by warming, glacier retreat, permafrost degradation and seismic instability. Imagine what could happen to melting glaciers when mixed with an earthquake?

Reuters reports that Nepal has been pressing China for better access to upstream glacier and water data. Nepal officials say improved real-time information could provide precious warning when ice, lakes or mountain slopes become unstable. China says it has been sharing meteorological and hydrological information with Nepal and will continue supporting disaster relief and risk reduction.

There is no evidence that Chinese servers melted Nepal’s glacier. But there is a much larger story here. Humanity is constructing an increasingly energy-intensive digital world at precisely the moment when the physical world is demonstrating how consequential additional warming can become. Nepal will be dealing with the consequences long after the television cameras leave.

University of Delaware epidemiologist Jennifer Horney warns that the devastating flooding could create health challenges that persist long after the waters recede.

Horney, an expert in disaster preparedness and public health, points to the long-term physical and mental health consequences of flooding, particularly when damaged or inadequate health infrastructure makes it harder for communities to access care.

Flooding can increase the risk of infectious disease outbreaks, she says. Contaminated water and food can contribute to the spread of illness. Standing water left behind by floods can also create breeding grounds for mosquitoes that transmit diseases such as dengue, malaria, encephalitis and chikungunya. So the effects of devastating events persist long after the event.

The World Health Organization is already warning that damaged water and sanitation systems, displacement and disrupted medical services could increase communicable disease risks in Nepal. Health posts have been destroyed, hospital access has been affected and thousands of households require immediate assistance.

Nepal Floods: Clean Energy, Climate Change and How to Help

Nepal biogas reactor created with Engineers Without Borders
Nepal biogas reactor created with Engineers Without Borders


National Trust for Nature Conservation (NTNC)— A Nepalese nonprofit working on biodiversity, protected areas, climate change and community-based conservation, including major Himalayan conservation areas.

Clean Energy Nepal (CEN) — Works on climate change, clean energy, clean air, water and building climate resilience in Nepalese communities.

LI-BIRD (Local Initiatives for Biodiversity, Research and Development) —A Nepal-based organization focused on biodiversity, resilient agriculture, natural resources and helping rural communities adapt to climate change.

Karin Kloosterman
Karin Kloostermanhttp://www.greenprophet.com
Karin Kloosterman is an award-winning journalist, innovation strategist, and founder of Green Prophet, one of the Middle East’s pioneering sustainability platforms. She has ranked in the Top 10 of Verizon innovation competitions, participated in NASA-linked challenges, and spoken worldwide on climate, food security, and future resilience. With an IoT technology patent, features in Canada’s National Post, and leadership inside teams building next-generation agricultural and planetary systems — including Mars-farming concepts — Karin operates at the intersection of storytelling, science, and systems change. She doesn’t report on the future – she helps design it. Reach out directly to [email protected]

Read More

Looms Ran on Binary Code Before Computers Existed

Art

Mongolia rangelands the center of climate change

Act

Lumana Brings AI Cameras Without Sending Everything to the Cloud: Fortune 500 are Buying

Artificial Intelligence

Etihad crew denies female doctor from helping passenger in medical distress

Transportation

How to Read Your PG&E Bill After Installing a Heat Pump — and What to Expect the First Year

Home

The Best of Hobart: Experiences to Have, Places to Visit, and Flavours to Try

Travel

How Responsible Tourism Could Help Protect the World’s Last Wild Places

Lifestyle

How Slow Travel Is Changing the Way We Explore

Transportation

How Responsible Adventure Travel Can Protect the World’s Wild Places

Animals

Here is how Europe is still buying Russian gas

Energy

Ancient Jewish New Year for Animals revived with global campaign against factory farming

Animals

The Space Orchestra, and the search for extraterrestrial life, to eclipse celebration

Art

Canada’s healthcare became the world’s digital health laboratory. Now Europe is taking notice

Artificial Intelligence

Jewish Climate Network founded so innovators don’t leave their identity at the door

Climate

The Hidden Components Powering the Renewable Energy Revolution

Energy

Teen Farmerettes were Canada’s answer to Victory Gardens during wartime food shortages

Food

The Early Believers: Investors Who Backed SpaceX Long Before Its Record IPO

Space

From eco city experiment to global clean energy giant: How Masdar became the UAE’s renewable energy powerhouse

Energy

TRENDING

Mongolia rangelands the center of climate change

0
Mongolia put the world’s overlooked rangelands on the climate agenda at UNCCD COP17, where governments and investors backed new financing for land restoration, drought resilience and pastoral communities.
Read more

How Responsible Adventure Travel Can Protect the World’s Wild Places

0
From trekking fees in Nepal and wildlife conservancies in Kenya to visitor limits in Patagonia and strict Arctic rules in Svalbard, responsible adventure travel can help fund conservation, protect habitats, and create sustainable income for local communities.
Read more

Jewish Climate Network founded so innovators don’t leave their identity at the door

0
Rather than retreating from climate change work, the Jewish Climate Trust organization has backed a new initiative designed to strengthen both climate action and Jewish community.
Read more

How a tick bite can lead to a life-threatening meat allergy AFG

0
Imagine developing a severe allergy to steak after a single tick bite. That's the reality for people with alpha-gal syndrome, a rapidly emerging condition linked to lone star ticks and other tick species. As researchers uncover how tick saliva rewires the immune system, health officials warn that hundreds of thousands of Americans may already be living with this unusual red meat allergy.
Read more

Understanding Food Production: Karl Studer on the Urban-Rural Knowledge Gap

0
Karl Studer occupies an unusual position in American business. As President of Quanta Services, he oversees electrical infrastructure operations across the United States, Canada, and Australia, managing thousands of employees and multibillion-dollar projects.
Read more

Impact Investing

The Essential Guide To Sustainability in Project Management

0
Sustainability is an approach where businesses and individuals balance the environmental, social, and economic aspects of a project such that current and future stakeholders are not overburdened with the impacts of the project in future.
Read more

Yerukim Forms a New Green Economy Where the Money is Really Green

1
The Yerukim members who pick up the recyclables get to keep the monetary reward, the public earns "green" bills that can be used in shops, and business owners get to be associated with environmentalism.
Read more

Choosing Riyadh over Dubai? What Investors Should Know

0
Saudi Arabia is deploying capital at unmatched scale to catalyze tourism and advanced industry while rewiring its power-and-water backbone. The investable frontier is widening—especially in renewables, grid storage, water efficiency/desal retrofits, and hospitality operating platforms. Prudent investors will insist on phased delivery, enforceable KPIs (energy, water, biodiversity), and RHQ/zone compliance—while pricing political-economy and reputational risks alongside growth upside.
Read more

Sell your cooking oil for biodiesel money

3
Want to make money on old french fry oil? Sell it.
Read more

Qatar Alternative Energy Summit Pairs Investors And Innovators

1
Alternative energy investors and innovators can meet n' greet in Doha, Qatar March 16 and 17.
Read more

Here’s How To Implement The Four Pillars Of Employee Engagement

0
If you throw a party for your work team and they are vegans, don't make it a barbecue. Know the sustainability values of your team to boost moral and retain good people.
Read more

Locals From Rishon Fight IKEA

2
Big Box stores are a pretty new concept in Israel, and thank God that not every Israeli city wants them in their backyard. A word from someone who has see the beautiful farmland around her hometown Newmarket, Ontario stripped and converted into vulgar strip malls of big box shops: they have no place in a healthy and sustainable town or city.
Read more

The Jewish National Fund Meets An Inconvenient Truth

1
According to the JNF, it has transformed thousands of acres of barren land into green forests in Israel. They state that each person emits about 23 tons of carbon per year, estimating that each tree planted can absorb one ton of carbon in its lifetime. That's a whole lot of trees you'd need to be planting. Could so many fit in Israel?
Read more

Popular Categories

CitiesHealthLifestyleBusinessTechTravelDesign
Previous article
Lumana Brings AI Cameras Without Sending Everything to the Cloud: Fortune 500 are Buying
Next article
Mongolia rangelands the center of climate change

Have news to share? Renewable energy news, architectural, artificial intelligence, biotech, sustainable design ideas, eco-architecture, green travel?
Email us: [email protected]

Company

Headlines

Looms Ran on Binary Code Before Computers Existed

0
The roots of modern computing run through weaving. From Jacquard looms and Ada Lovelace to women programming early computers, London’s Softwear exhibition reveals the surprisingly tactile history behind our digital world.

Mongolia rangelands the center of climate change

0
Mongolia put the world’s overlooked rangelands on the climate agenda at UNCCD COP17, where governments and investors backed new financing for land restoration, drought resilience and pastoral communities.

Lumana Brings AI Cameras Without Sending Everything to the Cloud: Fortune 500 are Buying

0
Lumana is bringing AI intelligence to more than 50,000 existing security cameras without sending every frame to the cloud. Its hybrid edge architecture offers a compelling lesson for the AI boom: smarter systems may also be more efficient.

Etihad crew denies female doctor from helping passenger in medical distress

0
A female physician says she and another woman doctor were prevented from helping a passenger during a medical emergency aboard Etihad flight EY16. Was it airline protocol, poor judgment or sexism? Etihad has been asked to explain.

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2007 to 2026 Green Prophet, All Rights Reserved