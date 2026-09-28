Subscribe
type here...
Subscribe
Architecture
5 min.Read

Arabia Suburbia was adapted from the American blueprint for suburban living

Karin Kloosterman
By Karin Kloosterman
0

Walk through almost any Saudi city today and one form dominates residential streets: the detached villa, sitting on its own plot, separated from its neighbors, usually surrounded by a wall and reached by car. It feels thoroughly Saudi. But much of the architectural DNA of the modern Saudi house comes from American suburbia.

In January 1954, Saudi Arabia’s Aramco magazine Al-Qafilah published an article documenting the work of its Urban Development Department and the company’s expanding Home Ownership Program. Aramco is the national oil company of Saudi Arabia, and they had launched the program in 1951, offering Saudi employees financial help, including interest-free loans, to build or buy houses. The Saudi government, a monarchy, assisted workers in obtaining land from crown grants.

Employees could discuss their requirements with company staff, choose from prepared house plans, request changes or submit their own designs. Contractors then competed to build the houses.

Aramco-built “Western-style residences” show how detached villas and planned neighborhoods became part of Saudi urban life.
Aramco-built “Western-style residences” show how detached villas and planned neighborhoods became part of Saudi urban life.

It sounds like a straightforward employee benefit. Architecturally, however, something much bigger was happening. Researchers Abdulaziz Alshabib and Sam Ridgway argue that Aramco’s housing developments, followed by the Saudi government’s Al-Malaz project in Riyadh, helped begin a dramatic displacement of Saudi vernacular architecture after the arrival of oil.

Saudi homes had traditionally developed around climate, family and privacy. Many were inward-facing, organized around courtyards, attached to neighboring buildings and designed to create shade and protect domestic life from the street. But the new model based on the American dream was different.

Aramco required houses financed through its program to satisfy company building standards. Research on the period has found that those standards were substantially imported from American suburban codes. Saudi applicants were also required to produce professional drawings at a time when there were few Saudi architects able to prepare them, increasing their reliance on Aramco’s American architects and engineers. The same rings true today where mega projects contracted by Neom are drawn up by firms in England or America.

One of the people translating Saudi homeowners’ wishes into buildings was T. Coleman, a Californian contractor working with Aramco. His sketches were developed by a Sudanese draftsman, while Donald M. Bammes served as Aramco’s head architect in the early years of the scheme.

As demand grew, individually designed houses increasingly gave way to standard plans.

In 1951, eleven houses were commissioned from five local contractors. In 1952, contractor Abdallah bin Darwish Fakroo received an order for 300, using concrete-block machinery and modern construction methods. The result was not simply a new house. It was a new way of organizing Saudi life: detached villas on individual lots, regular road systems and residential districts that increasingly resembled suburbs. The inner courtyards that offered cool afternoons disappeared.

Dhahran, 1949: Rows of standardized Aramco housing laid out in the desert, an early example of American-style suburban planning in Saudi Arabia.
Dhahran, 1949: Rows of standardized Aramco housing laid out in the desert, an early example of American-style suburban planning in Saudi Arabia.

Aramco itself was remarkably explicit about the comparison. Writing about West al-Khobar in 1961, an Aramco publication called the development “Arabia Suburbia.” It described concrete and stucco homes built through company loans on land supplied through royal grants.

The model spread far beyond Aramco employees. Architectural research argues that the villa introduced through the Home Ownership Program became the dominant Saudi house type, reinforced later through planning and building regulations. Saudi families did not simply accept the imported model unchanged. Residents raised perimeter walls for privacy, altered spaces and adapted homes to local family structures and customs. The Saudi villa in the end became a hybrid: an American suburban framework modified for Saudi life.

There is an interesting Canadian link for me here.  In nineteenth-century Ontario, governments also used crown land, housing and settlement rules to manufacture communities. Under systems culminating in Ontario’s Free Grant and Homestead Act of 1868, settlers could obtain Crown land, but ownership depended on actually settling it: building a dwelling, clearing land and cultivating a farm.

My own house in Ontario was built from a blueprint, a reminder that what later looks like organic vernacular architecture can sometimes begin as somebody’s standardized plan. That is what makes these early Aramco houses so interesting.

We tend to look at contemporary Saudi cities and assume their architecture developed naturally from Saudi culture. Yet one of the Kingdom’s most familiar residential forms emerged from an encounter between Saudi families, oil wealth, government land policy, American building codes and the postwar dream of suburbia.

America’s role in Saudi Arabia’s oil wealth

Daniel E. Garvey Photographs, CP DG, Arizona State University LibraryHis Royal Highness and Secretary of Agriculture Anderson get hearty laughs out of the performance of a rooster at the Governmental Experimental Farm at Beltsville.
Daniel E. Garvey Photographs, CP DG, Arizona State University Library
His Royal Highness and Secretary of Agriculture Anderson get hearty laughs out of the performance of a rooster at the Governmental Experimental Farm at Beltsville.

Saudi Arabia was not created by America. King Abdulaziz Ibn Saud had already unified the Kingdom in 1932 after three decades of conquest and political consolidation. But the physical Saudi Arabia that emerged afterward was profoundly shaped by an American presence.

Less than a year after the Kingdom was founded, Ibn Saud granted Standard Oil of California the concession that eventually became Aramco. American geologists found commercial oil in 1938, and with oil came roads, company towns, concrete construction, engineering standards and a new idea of domestic life.

The detached Saudi villa that now appears almost indigenous to the Gulf was therefore born during an extraordinary moment when a newly unified Arabian monarchy encountered American oil capitalism and postwar suburbia. 

The relationship between Saudi Arabia and American resources has since come full circle in other ways. In Arizona, Saudi dairy company Almarai, through its subsidiary Fondomonte, acquired farmland to grow water-intensive alfalfa for export back to the Kingdom, pumping groundwater from an already arid region.

As Green Prophet reported in 2023, the uncomfortable part of the story was not simply that a Saudi company wanted American water, but that American laws and land deals made such extraction possible in the first place. Saudi Arabia was exploiting a system the United States itself had created, just as, decades earlier, American oil companies had exported their own ideas about housing, infrastructure and suburbia to the newly formed Saudi state.

 

 

Karin Kloosterman
Karin Kloostermanhttp://www.greenprophet.com
Karin Kloosterman is an award-winning journalist, innovation strategist, and founder of Green Prophet, one of the Middle East’s pioneering sustainability platforms. She has ranked in the Top 10 of Verizon innovation competitions, participated in NASA-linked challenges, and spoken worldwide on climate, food security, and future resilience. With an IoT technology patent, features in Canada’s National Post, and leadership inside teams building next-generation agricultural and planetary systems — including Mars-farming concepts — Karin operates at the intersection of storytelling, science, and systems change. She doesn’t report on the future – she helps design it. Reach out directly to [email protected]

Read More

PETA will pay meat workers $10,000 to blow the whistle. Is that a good thing?

Agriculture

Chickpea Orzo Stuffed Tomatoes

Food

Drinking Mercury: How Art Makes Invisible Pollution Visible

Art

Was the Flydubai cockpit emergency an attempted terror attack — or a pilot in crisis?

Transportation

Two People, One Dataset, and a Disagreement Nobody Can Settle

Artificial Intelligence

Leen Kawas and the Work of Carrying Promising Medicines Forward

Health

The Financial Impact of Meta Glasses on Europe’s Eyewear Market

Design

Why Pest Control Has to Be Local: Mira Home on How Climate and Geography Change Pest Pressure Across America

Animals

Brad Pitt walked the red carpet with rescue dogs. Why isn’t rescue just the default?

Animals

Beavers are moving into the Arctic, and they are rewiring the tundra

Animals

Top 5 Free Data Recovery Software of All Time

Technology

Food system’s biggest waste may be the farmers we don’t see: Hugh Locke’s new book

Agriculture

Artists warm up former Cold War radio headquarters in Berlin as PEOPLE Festival embraces collaboration and spontaneity

Art

Take your secrets and Bitcoin password offline in this code stitching workshop

Art

6 Ways Teletherapy Can Reduce Barriers to Accessing Mental Health Care

Health

Can You Work Closer to Home? What to Check Before Choosing a Shared Workspace

Travel

Yazan Al Homsi on Aduro and Rocket Doctor: What Small-Cap Scale-Up Actually Takes

Technology

Breast Mesh Reconstruction Problems: Signs Patients May Notice

Beauty

TRENDING

Mongolia rangelands the center of climate change

0
Mongolia put the world’s overlooked rangelands on the climate agenda at UNCCD COP17, where governments and investors backed new financing for land restoration, drought resilience and pastoral communities.
Read more

NEOM’s The Line is delayed as Saudi mirage hits reality

0
Without blinking indeed: Saudi Arabia has reportedly delayed major work on The Line,  the planned 170-kilometer mirrored city slicing through the desert, until after 2030. Tourism projects along the Red Sea are being pushed back, and Trojena, the fantasy ski resort in the mountains fueled with artificial snow, is also effectively frozen.
Read more

Desalination experts debunk Aqua Solaire, the floating desalination barge

0
AI makes it easy to dream, develop, and create images of what could be world-changing ideas, until the reality sets in. A new project making the rounds is Aqua Solaire, an allged French concept for a solar-powered desalination vessel designed to bring drinking water to coastal communities facing drought, storms, and infrastructure failures.
Read more

Shebara hotel Saudi Arabia – is it eco-luxury dream or desert illusion?

0
A new breed of luxury has landed on the Red Sea, mirrored pods floating above coral reefs, reflecting sky and sea like something not entirely of this Earth. Energy powered by solar powers, drinking water pulled from the sea using desalination. 
Read more

When peace returns, will we rediscover Saudi Arabia’s mud-brick soul?

0
When the region settles after the American war with Iran, and it will, American and European travelers will come back. Not just for spectacle or headline projects, but for places that feel real. Places that haven’t been engineered to impress and which get into your soul. We predict that visitors to Saudi Arabia will want to see places like Rijal Alma.When the region settles after the American war with Iran, and it will, American and European travelers will come back. Not just for spectacle or headline projects, but for places that feel real. Places that haven’t been engineered to impress and which get into your soul. We predict that visitors to Saudi Arabia will want to see places like Rijal Alma.
Read more

Impact Investing

Scientists make lead-free perovskite solar cells that can weather the elements

0
Scientists have developed a “raincoat” for lead-free tin perovskite solar cells, helping them withstand air, moisture and heat while maintaining high efficiency.
Read more

The Essential Guide To Sustainability in Project Management

0
Sustainability is an approach where businesses and individuals balance the environmental, social, and economic aspects of a project such that current and future stakeholders are not overburdened with the impacts of the project in future.
Read more

Yerukim Forms a New Green Economy Where the Money is Really Green

1
The Yerukim members who pick up the recyclables get to keep the monetary reward, the public earns "green" bills that can be used in shops, and business owners get to be associated with environmentalism.
Read more

Choosing Riyadh over Dubai? What Investors Should Know

0
Saudi Arabia is deploying capital at unmatched scale to catalyze tourism and advanced industry while rewiring its power-and-water backbone. The investable frontier is widening—especially in renewables, grid storage, water efficiency/desal retrofits, and hospitality operating platforms. Prudent investors will insist on phased delivery, enforceable KPIs (energy, water, biodiversity), and RHQ/zone compliance—while pricing political-economy and reputational risks alongside growth upside.
Read more

Sell your cooking oil for biodiesel money

3
Want to make money on old french fry oil? Sell it.
Read more

Qatar Alternative Energy Summit Pairs Investors And Innovators

1
Alternative energy investors and innovators can meet n' greet in Doha, Qatar March 16 and 17.
Read more

Here’s How To Implement The Four Pillars Of Employee Engagement

0
If you throw a party for your work team and they are vegans, don't make it a barbecue. Know the sustainability values of your team to boost moral and retain good people.
Read more

Locals From Rishon Fight IKEA

2
Big Box stores are a pretty new concept in Israel, and thank God that not every Israeli city wants them in their backyard. A word from someone who has see the beautiful farmland around her hometown Newmarket, Ontario stripped and converted into vulgar strip malls of big box shops: they have no place in a healthy and sustainable town or city.
Read more

Popular Categories

CitiesHealthLifestyleBusinessTechTravelDesign
Previous article
Leen Kawas and the Work of Carrying Promising Medicines Forward
Next article
Two People, One Dataset, and a Disagreement Nobody Can Settle

Have news to share? Renewable energy news, architectural, artificial intelligence, biotech, sustainable design ideas, eco-architecture, green travel?
Email us: [email protected]

Company

Headlines

PETA will pay meat workers $10,000 to blow the whistle. Is that a good thing?

0
PETA is offering $10,000 for reporting mislabelled meat.

Chickpea Orzo Stuffed Tomatoes

0
Gluten-free ptitim orez is also made by Eshbal Functional Food's Barili Free Living line of gluten-free products.

Drinking Mercury: How Art Makes Invisible Pollution Visible

0
Drinking Mercury in La Paz uses photography, sound, video and installation to reveal how mercury pollution from gold mining moves through water, ecosystems and people.

Was the Flydubai cockpit emergency an attempted terror attack — or a pilot in crisis?

0
What happened inside the cockpit of flydubai Flight FZ1073 on Wednesday morning is still under investigation, but the story has become considerably more disturbing since the first reports of a “fight between pilots.”

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2007 to 2026 Green Prophet, All Rights Reserved