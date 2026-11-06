Breaking Down Car Accident Settlements

The payouts from a car accident lawsuit are meant to reimburse drivers and passengers for expenses incurred as a result of the incident. This settlement can include the cost of physical therapy and other treatment, time away from work, loss of property, and pain and suffering.

An individual’s right to claim compensation after an accident depends on many factors. These factors are the type and extent of injuries, insurance availability, liability, and the outcome of the accident. Injured people can go over these factors with Bridgeport car accident attorney Bruce D. Jacobs or another lawyer before deciding how to proceed.

The Insurance Information Institute recently reported that the average bodily injury liability claim paid in automobile accidents reached a record high of $28,278 in 2024. For 2023, the average was lower, at $26,178. There was an average property damage claim of $6,770 in 2024.

Let’s look at the major factors that can affect the amount you can receive.

What a Settlement Covers

A settlement pays for two kinds of loss. One is documented by bills and pay records, including hospital and therapy costs and lost wages. The other has no paperwork behind it.

The burden of suffering, psychological stress, and the disruption of everyday activities is substantial, but no invoice accounts for it. Insurance companies rely on the calculable damage first and then argue about the rest, since there is no formula that determines the cost of a month of chronic back pain.

Damage claims after auto accidents may encompass both economic and non-economic damage, including medical expenses, loss of earnings, emotional distress, and loss of consortium. Payouts can also differ widely even when two collisions cause similar damage to the vehicles.

In this case, although one person may suffer minor pain and recover quickly, the other person may be faced with the need for surgery and long-term treatment. The different recovery status of both injured individuals contributes to the different settlement amounts they may get.

Why No Standard Number Exists

There is no standard number that exists when it comes to settlements. According to the Tampa Bay personal injury firm’s website https://www.bone-law.com/, compensation is calculated from the full set of damages a person has sustained, and most insurers try to settle injury claims for as little as possible.

How Coverage Limits Set the Ceiling

The limit on liability insurance is low for many drivers. In fact, many drivers don’t carry enough coverage for liability claims. Some even go without insurance. In 2023, the Insurance Research Council reported that roughly 15.4% of drivers were uninsured. Another 18% were underinsured, meaning their liability limits fell short of the injury costs from the accident.

Underinsured motorist coverage exists for the second group. When an injured person’s own policy includes it, the coverage can pay costs that exceed the at-fault driver’s liability limit, up to the policy’s own limit.

Vehicle Damage and Injury Losses

Vehicle damage runs on a separate track from injury losses. An adjuster prices repairs or a total loss against the car’s market price, and that number rarely sets the pace for the injury side. A cracked bumper can sit beside a year of physical therapy.

A crushed hood could go alongside a stiff neck that will heal in a week’s time. The photos taken from the accident say nothing about what was experienced by the person inside. This is the reason why the medical records carry most of the burden when it comes to car accident claims.

How Fault Moves the Number

Fault pulls the number around too. Most states trim an injured person’s recovery by that person’s own share of the blame. In many of those states, recovery ends once that share reaches a set point, usually 50% or 51%.

The Legal Information Institute at Cornell University has elaborated further on these rules. Photos, police reports, and witness testimony typically determine how an adjuster apportions liability.

How Negotiation Works

Most settlement talks progress in a set order. To start the process, the claimant sends a demand letter to the insurance company setting out their damages and how much they think the case is worth. This action usually elicits a lower offer from the insurer. The parties then alternate between sending offers and counteroffers until they reach a mutually agreeable settlement amount.

Why Timing Carries Risk

Timing itself can pose some risks. Insurance companies seek a signed release prior to making payments. The signing of this document tends to make the case closed forever, and later costs become extraneous. That is why treatment records and a doctor’s outlook on recovery weigh heavily in negotiations.

Insurance companies also check for missing treatment and any prior injury to the injured body part to show that the accident caused only part of the damage.

What Reaches the Injured Person

Bills from providers, insurance companies, and government programs that were paid beforehand may be recovered out of the settlement, and there is usually a contingency fee associated with legal representation.

People may see a settlement as just a single amount. In reality, it holds medical records, policy limits, fault arguments, and a signed release. Each of those aspects affects the total of the final amount.