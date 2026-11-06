Best Abuse Law Firms for Holding Institutions Accountable

Say a company pollutes a river. Who’s to blame? The regular John who works for minimum wage and was told to dump the chemicals, or the company that made the decision to do so?

You see, there are bigger questions to ask when there’s a company or an institution in question. To be fair, a doctor or a teacher who sexually abuses their patient or student isn’t exactly the same thing as an employee doing what their boss tells them, but the idea is the same – accountability isn’t black and white. It’s not just one person whose actions you need to look at.

Taking legal action against an institution is a big step, and not every attorney is capable of handling it. In this article, you’ll see which ones aren’t only capable, but proficient at it.

3 Best Abuse Law Firms in the U.S.

If you google “personal injury attorney” or “abuse attorney,” you’ll get an insane amount of results. There are a lot of law firms that work on all types of personal injury cases, from car accidents to abuse and wrongful death. Nobody’s saying that whatever Google decided to put on the first page isn’t good or that you wouldn’t be happy with any of those choices, but you can’t pick a lawyer just like that.

Abuse is a complicated area, and when you add an institution to it, it’s literally impossible for some lawyers.

The ones on this list, however, don’t have that issue.

Injury Lawyer Team

Jonathan Rosenfeld might be a familiar name to you. He’s the founding attorney of the Injury Lawyer Team, and his experience with personal injury cases is both lengthy and extensive. He has more than 20 years of experience, and he’s a Chicago-Kent College of Law graduate. As far as abuse goes, he’s taken on religious institutions, schools, healthcare organizations, youth organizations, nursing homes, etc.

Basically, Rosenfeld isn’t one to be afraid of going up against the “big guys.” Of course, he isn’t the only attorney worth mentioning because the firm’s team also includes Jason Sherwood, Gerald Bekkerman, and Scott Shapiro.

You can read their profiles, as well as information on their past cases, on the firm’s website.

As for the results, they’re pretty impressive, although not all of the firm’s work is public, so you can’t exactly read everything on every case the lawyers have worked on. But out of the reported ones, it’s worth mentioning the $2.33 million (USD) settlement for 2 women who were sexually assaulted by a certified nursing assistant.

There’s also information on a $21 million settlement that involved a national hotel chain (one of the employees committed abuse).

ILT is based in Chicago, but it represents survivors across the country.

Herman Law

Jeff Herman’s main focus is abuse, and he has been representing survivors for more than 35 years, so to say that he’s experienced would be a severe understatement. Herman is the founder of Herman Law, and his firm works exclusively on cases of abuse.

The firm’s website is pretty extensive, and it’s a great resource if you want to do some research on abuse in general or on cases Herman Law has worked on.

You can also choose to read it in Spanish, which is thoughtful, especially if you think about how Herman Law works with survivors in several states that have a high percentage of Spanish-speaking citizens.

According to the website, Herman himself represented more than 1,000 people, and that number includes both children and adults. One of the most impressive results is the one from 2011, when Herman won a $100 million verdict for a survivor who was sexually abused by a Roman Catholic priest.

There’s also information on a $25 million verdict that involved the Bay Shore School District in New York.

Andreozzi + Foote

Benjamin Andreozzi’s legal career is very focused on representing people who were sexually abused when they were children.

And those cases in particular can get extremely complex because you’re dealing with something that happened decades ago. Plus, the statute of limitations isn’t the same in every state, so that can add another layer of problems.

Andreozzi + Foote is no stranger to big cases, like the one that involved Jerry Sandusky. It was a whole scandal, so it’s very possible that you already heard of it, but the firm’s lawyers represented more than a dozen people in that case. The case ended up settling for over $100 million.

You’ll find more results on the website, and since they’re organized by the type of institution that was involved, you shouldn’t have a hard time looking for something specific.

Conclusion

Having to find an abuse lawyer is not what anyone ever wants, but it happens more often than you’d think.

If you or someone you know is in this situation, at least now you know where to start with your research. You shouldn’t hire someone because you stumbled upon an article that tells you “these lawyers are the best”, but the facts speak for themselves.

The 3 law firms you just read about have the results to back up everything they claim, so why not contact 1 or 2 and see if they’d be a good fit?