Dior’s Summer 2027 show promises sustainability. Do we believe them?

Luxury fashion loves a good reinvention story. This week in Paris, Dior unveiled its Summer 2027 menswear collection under the creative direction of Jonathan Anderson, drawing celebrities, fashion editors, and global attention to the historic Musée Nissim de Camondo. Among the conversation surrounding the collection was a familiar theme: sustainability. The words regenerative are often dropped into conversation.

Fashion houses increasingly speak the language of traceability, circular design, recycled materials, and transparency. None are leading the conversation like Stella McCartney. Still even by promoting great ideas such as leather made from mushrooms, these idealistic third party suppliers have a hard time succeeding like Pinatex (makes textiles from pineapples) which recently filed for bankruptcy.

Dior is no exception to the potential greenwashing. The French luxury giant has invested in sustainability initiatives that include digital product passports, supply chain tracing tools, responsible sourcing programs, and efforts to extend the life cycle of materials and products. Yet the bigger question remains: can luxury fashion ever be truly sustainable? Look at how easily PETA exposed the problems of unethical wool in New Zealand.