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Mystery metal balls wash up on a beach in Australia
Science
1 min.Read

Mysterious metal space balls wash up on Australian shore

Karin Kloosterman
By Karin Kloosterman
0

Last summer I sat in my living room and watched a ball of fire land in the back of the forest. Strange things happen when you spend enough time in nature. It’s like you start getting gifts like meteors, the northern lights or the visits from blue herons flying by your window. An Australian couple walking on the beach thought they’d seen a new floating natural phenomenon, but it turns out it’s a new kind of space junk that’s coming back to earth. The Aussies are calling them Space Balls.

space balls Australia, mysterious spheres Australia, metal balls beach Australia, unknown objects washed ashore Australia, strange balls Sydney beach, space debris Australia, ocean spheres mystery, metallic balls coastline Australia
Mystery metal balls wash up on a beach in Australia
space balls Australia, mysterious spheres Australia, metal balls beach Australia, unknown objects washed ashore Australia, strange balls Sydney beach, space debris Australia, ocean spheres mystery, metallic balls coastline Australia
What are these mysterious metal balls? Have aliens landed on earth?

We’ve written about the problem of space junk in the past. And while it’s comical, Elon Musk sent his own junk there on purpose, one of his first cars, now orbiting the sun with a mannequin waving. The Tesla was launched in 2018 to serve as a dummy payload for the Falcon Heavy’s first mission, which Musk predicted would have a 50/50 chance of success.

Elon Musk’s cherry-red Tesla Roadster is currently in a heliocentric (Sun-centered) orbit traveling through deep space.
Elon Musk’s cherry-red Tesla Roadster is currently in a heliocentric (Sun-centered) orbit traveling through deep space.

The latest objects washing up on the Australian shore are actually the remains from a space launch vehicle, says Australia’s space agency.

Space archeologist Alice Gorman says “This is a classic example of what is known as ‘space balls’,” and they are pressure vessels that contain rocket fuel. These balls can resist reentry into orbit and are buoyant so they don’t sink. “More rockets means more space junk,” Gorman says, noting that we are going to be seeing more of this.

NASA says that that most of the time these kinds of re-entry space objects burn up on entry. So there is probably no need to wear tin helmets, yet.

Karin Kloosterman
Karin Kloostermanhttp://www.greenprophet.com
Karin Kloosterman is an award-winning journalist, innovation strategist, and founder of Green Prophet, one of the Middle East’s pioneering sustainability platforms. She has ranked in the Top 10 of Verizon innovation competitions, participated in NASA-linked challenges, and spoken worldwide on climate, food security, and future resilience. With an IoT technology patent, features in Canada’s National Post, and leadership inside teams building next-generation agricultural and planetary systems — including Mars-farming concepts — Karin operates at the intersection of storytelling, science, and systems change. She doesn’t report on the future – she helps design it. Reach out directly to [email protected]

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