Anthropic, Google and Stripe put nearly $1 Billion on carbon removal

Artificial intelligence is often blamed for accelerating climate change because data centers cropping up like mushrooms, consume enormous amounts of electricity. AI models require staggering computing power and every new chatbot, image generator and digital assistant comes with a growing carbon footprint. Now some of the companies driving that demand are making one of the largest climate bets in history.

According to The Wall Street Journal, a coalition led by Frontier, backed by Stripe, Google, Salesforce and newly joined AI company Anthropic, has committed an additional $915 million to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. The pledge adds to a previous $1 billion commitment and brings Frontier’s total buying power to nearly $2 billion.

The money isn’t going toward solar panels or wind farms. Instead, it is being used to create a market for technologies designed to pull carbon directly out of the sky and lock it away permanently. We learned in the early days that planting trees isn’t enough: Coldplay collected money to sequester carbon, then the trees died. And hey if Dubai can buy 20% of Zimbabwe for carbon projects, certainly Silicon Valley can play their part.

“The question today in carbon removal is whether demand will keep pace with that technology development,” Frontier head Hannah Bebbington Valori told the Wall Street Journal. “That’s why we’ve raised this growth advanced market commitment.”

The technologies sound like science fiction.

Some companies use giant fans to suck carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Others spread crushed basalt rock on farmland where natural chemical reactions absorb carbon. Some are experimenting with changing ocean chemistry to increase carbon storage. Others capture emissions from bioenergy plants and store the carbon underground. They promise golden bullets but no carbon sequester technology is there yet.

For decades environmentalists argued that reducing emissions should be enough. Today many scientists acknowledge that even aggressive reductions may not be sufficient. Humanity has already emitted so much carbon that removing some of it may become essential.

The carbon-removal market has exploded from a niche experiment into a multi-billion-dollar industry. According to carbon-removal database CDR.fyi, companies have now purchased roughly 49 million carbon-removal credits worth around $12 billion.

Much of the market depends on a surprisingly small group of buyers. Microsoft alone accounts for roughly three-quarters of all engineered carbon-removal purchases and don’t be surprised if they earn tax breaks or perks on that.

If major tech companies stop buying, the industry could struggle.

That makes Frontier’s new commitment more significant than the dollar amount itself. The group is attempting to prove there will be long-term demand for carbon removal, giving startups confidence to build infrastructure that otherwise might never leave the laboratory.

In Sweden, carbon-removal developer Stockholm Exergi told the Journal that Frontier’s commitments helped unlock government support for its projects. Public money and private money are beginning to work together to build an entirely new climate industry.

The most interesting part of the story is not the technology itself. It is that some of the world’s largest AI and software companies are effectively creating a market from scratch.