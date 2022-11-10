All electric passenger plane from Israel sees over $2B USD in pre-orders

Electric airplane stocks should be going up with this news: Eviation Aircraft , an Israeli-American venture of for an all-electric aircraft, announced this week that it has surpassed $2 billion USD in orders for its 9-seater all-electric Alice airplane.

The all-electric airplane is intended for commuter distances of no more than 3 hours of flight. But you have to start somewhere. Safer than a helicopter, and emitting zero emissions (if electrified by solar power or wind energy), Alice will go in history books like the Wright brothers.

The project started with a small team of Israeli founders, who managed the project, including investments and prototyping close to their market in the US. Israel tried to scale an all-electric car company in the past Better Place but it was too early for the Israeli consumer. Prior to that, decades before, Israel ventured to create an international car brand called Susita. The problem was that the fiberglass body was liable to be eaten by wild camels. It was a smart move for the Israelis to move to America to launch their brand, a typical move for most Israeli startup companies.

The Eviation Alice (we wrote about it here), is an all electric passenger airplane completed its first flight on September 27, in Washington. It was the first all-electric commuter airplane to pass this test.

“Our order book passing the US$ 2 billion mark is a significant commercial milestone,” said Gregory Davis, President and CEO of Eviation. “This success demonstrates that the Alice is leading the industry and meeting the market demand for zero-carbon flight.

“We are already seeing a growing clamour from passengers for sustainable aviation, matched by an increasingly robust attitude from regulators. By ordering the Alice, our forward-thinking customers are positioning themselves wisely for the future.”

World’s first green passenger plane

The Alice, built from a clean-sheet design around all-electric propulsion, produces no carbon emissions and costs significantly less to operate per flight hour compared to light jets or high-end turboprops. The aircraft is also quieter than combustion engine aircraft, allowing more flights into cities and communities where noise is a factor. You can read more about the partners in the project here. Like the cellcom industry, EVs in cars, and yes electric planes, take a village of multinational corporations to build.

Together, these developments promise to usher in a new era of low-cost point-to-point travel, reshaping the commuter and regional air market. Alice is powered by two magni650 electric propulsion units developed by magniX.

“With almost 300 aircraft now on order, the Alice is receiving strong customer endorsement. The aircraft is capturing the hearts and minds of the marketplace with its beautiful design, low operating costs and carbon zero footprint,” said Eddie Jaisaree, Vice President, Commercial Sales at Eviation.

“The Alice will not just protect the planet but also create a more enjoyable flight experience for passengers. Considering the environmental and fuel cost challenges facing conventional airlines, incorporating the Alice into our customers’ fleets will give them a significant competitive advantage.”

