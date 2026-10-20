Subscribe
type here...
Subscribe
CATL is building thousands of battery-swap stations for electric trucks. Can China succeed where Israel's $850 million Better Place experiment failed?
Transportation
2 min.Read

China brings back battery swapping for electric trucks. Remember Shai Agassi and Better Place? We do

Karin Kloosterman
By Karin Kloosterman
0

CATL wants 2,000 battery swapping stations by 2027. Israel tried this almost 20 years ago, spent $850 million, and watched the dream collapse.

China’s battery giant CATL is bringing back an idea that Israel once believed would change the world. On October 20, the company unveiled its Tianxing II batteries for heavy-duty electric trucks, alongside its Qiji system that can replace a depleted battery in about five minutes.

CATL plans to have 900 truck battery-swapping stations in China by the end of 2026, 2,000 by 2027 and eventually 10,000. It is an ambitious infrastructure play, but we’ve seen this movie before.

Green Prophet extensively covered Israeli entrepreneur Shai Agassi and his company Better Place, which raised more than $850 million to build battery-swapping infrastructure in Israel and expand internationally, including plans in California supported by then-San Francisco mayor Gavin Newsom.

better place shai agassi, electric car, battery swap, israel leasing plan
Shai Agassi was sexy but his cars were not

The cars were Renault Fluence Z.E. sedans, rather unsexy vehicles that looked worse than a Toyota Prius and were priced at around $35,000. Better Place was selling an expensive infrastructure revolution wrapped in a car that few people particularly wanted. The company collapsed in 2013, leaving behind dozens of battery-swapping stations and charging posts collecting dust in Israeli parking lots. Many of these became obsolete reminders of an idea that arrived before its market.

Gavin Newsom
Gavin Newsom and Better Place

China, however, is approaching the market differently. Instead of convincing ordinary drivers to buy an expensive, uninspiring sedan, CATL is targeting commercial trucks, where downtime is money and a five-minute battery swap can make economic sense.

For Europe, CATL is already exploring electric freight corridors with DHL, potentially challenging Mercedes-Benz’s eActros 600 and Volvo’s electric trucks, which depend primarily on plug-in charging.

China's CATL is rolling out five-minute battery-swapping technology for electric trucks, with plans for 2,000 swapping stations by 2027. Could China succeed where Israel's Better Place failed?
China’s CATL is rolling out five-minute battery-swapping technology for electric trucks, with plans for 2,000 swapping stations by 2027. Could China succeed where Israel’s Better Place failed?

In North America, Tesla’s Semi, with an advertised range of up to 500 miles, is betting on high-power Megachargers rather than battery swapping. China’s BYD is another major competitor in electric commercial vehicles, while NIO and Geely are developing extensive swapping networks primarily for passenger vehicles and commercial fleets.

The difference now is scale: China has the battery manufacturing capacity, standardized technology ambitions and domestic truck market to make swapping an industrial proposition rather than a venture-capital experiment.

Related: What is a road train and how it can save fuel

For the Middle East, where freight corridors connect ports, logistics centers and desert highways, battery swapping could eventually offer an alternative to building enormous truck-charging installations.

In the United States and Canada, where trucks travel vast distances and operators face expensive downtime, the technology could also find a market, provided manufacturers agree on common battery formats and someone finances the stations. CATL’s latest push suggests that the idea behind Better Place wasn’t necessarily wrong. It may simply have been aimed at the wrong customers, at the wrong price, in the wrong decade. The question now is whether China can succeed where Israel’s most famous electric-car experiment failed.

Karin Kloosterman
Karin Kloostermanhttp://www.greenprophet.com
Karin Kloosterman is an award-winning journalist, innovation strategist, and founder of Green Prophet, one of the Middle East’s pioneering sustainability platforms. She has ranked in the Top 10 of Verizon innovation competitions, participated in NASA-linked challenges, and spoken worldwide on climate, food security, and future resilience. With an IoT technology patent, features in Canada’s National Post, and leadership inside teams building next-generation agricultural and planetary systems — including Mars-farming concepts — Karin operates at the intersection of storytelling, science, and systems change. She doesn’t report on the future – she helps design it. Reach out directly to [email protected]

Read More

The Myths Killing Your Fleet’s Carbon Numbers

Transportation

Where Should You Buy Seeds for Planting?

Gardening

La Profumoteca: The Sicilian perfume shop that remembered my daughter’s first scent

Beauty

Beyond the Beetle Bag: Pilsok transforms car airbags into a jacket that honours Ukrainian rescuers

Design

PeaceTech is the next CleanTech. And we’ve been building it for decades.

Sustainable

Rainwater nowhere is safe to drink

Nature

Elon Musk’s flying Tesla Roadster is here. My 13-year-old son thinks it’s the future

Technology

Why Elon Musk giving every American child a SpaceX share is a beautiful, green idea

Space

How to Balance Convenience and Sustainability During a Big Move

Home

Prêt-à-porter made with algae

Fashion

Aduro Takes Flexible Packaging to PepsiCo Innovation Hub as Investor Yazan Al Homsi Calls It Chemical Recycling’s Toughest Test

Energy

The Sustainable Moving Checklist Every Household Should Follow

Home

6 Best Eco-Friendly Web Hosting Providers That Don’t Sacrifice Speed

Sustainable

Oil Spill Cleanup Crews Face Hidden Health Risks 

Energy

Walk of Water offers $9,000 for water stories that nobody sees

Water

Kids plant mangroves in Ajman, adding 45 more trees to the UAE’s coastal forests

Agriculture

NEUMÜHLE’s plain cotton hoodie is making a surprisingly radical statement

Fashion

The ancient factory that never sat idle: what Tel Shiqmona can teach modern architects

Archeology

TRENDING

Dan Zaslavsky’s energy tower dream is rising again in Iran and China

0
The Energy Tower idea never made the leap from drawings and engineering studies to full-scale construction. But nearly two decades after most people stopped talking about it, the concept is quietly evolving in two unexpected places: China and Iran. The concept let dreamers dream and doers do - figuring out more pleasing designs and engineering.
Read more

Prologium files for IPO as solid-state battery race heats up beyond Tesla

0
The challenge has always been scaling production: Laboratory success does not automatically translate into mass manufacturing. Materials that perform well in testing often behave differently when produced in millions of cells. This has been one of the biggest obstacles facing the entire industry.
Read more

Ferrari’s new electric Luce could change luxury EVs forever

0
Ferrari has finally done what many fans thought it never would: build a fully electric car. The new Ferrari Luce is not a quiet compromise or a small city EV. It is a massive, futuristic, high-performance machine with more than 1,000 horsepower, a price tag around $640,000, and styling that has already divided the internet.
Read more

How Truck Accidents Cause Catastrophic Injuries

0
  According to the National Safety Council, the year 2024...
Read more

The future of trucking and freight is electric and hydrogen

0
For years the freight industry tried to force a...
Read more

Impact Investing

Scientists make lead-free perovskite solar cells that can weather the elements

0
Scientists have developed a “raincoat” for lead-free tin perovskite solar cells, helping them withstand air, moisture and heat while maintaining high efficiency.
Read more

The Essential Guide To Sustainability in Project Management

0
Sustainability is an approach where businesses and individuals balance the environmental, social, and economic aspects of a project such that current and future stakeholders are not overburdened with the impacts of the project in future.
Read more

Yerukim Forms a New Green Economy Where the Money is Really Green

1
The Yerukim members who pick up the recyclables get to keep the monetary reward, the public earns "green" bills that can be used in shops, and business owners get to be associated with environmentalism.
Read more

Choosing Riyadh over Dubai? What Investors Should Know

0
Saudi Arabia is deploying capital at unmatched scale to catalyze tourism and advanced industry while rewiring its power-and-water backbone. The investable frontier is widening—especially in renewables, grid storage, water efficiency/desal retrofits, and hospitality operating platforms. Prudent investors will insist on phased delivery, enforceable KPIs (energy, water, biodiversity), and RHQ/zone compliance—while pricing political-economy and reputational risks alongside growth upside.
Read more

Sell your cooking oil for biodiesel money

3
Want to make money on old french fry oil? Sell it.
Read more

Qatar Alternative Energy Summit Pairs Investors And Innovators

1
Alternative energy investors and innovators can meet n' greet in Doha, Qatar March 16 and 17.
Read more

Here’s How To Implement The Four Pillars Of Employee Engagement

0
If you throw a party for your work team and they are vegans, don't make it a barbecue. Know the sustainability values of your team to boost moral and retain good people.
Read more

Locals From Rishon Fight IKEA

2
Big Box stores are a pretty new concept in Israel, and thank God that not every Israeli city wants them in their backyard. A word from someone who has see the beautiful farmland around her hometown Newmarket, Ontario stripped and converted into vulgar strip malls of big box shops: they have no place in a healthy and sustainable town or city.
Read more

Popular Categories

CitiesHealthLifestyleBusinessTechTravelDesign
Previous article
Rainwater nowhere is safe to drink
Next article
PeaceTech is the next CleanTech. And we’ve been building it for decades.

Have news to share? Renewable energy news, architectural, artificial intelligence, biotech, sustainable design ideas, eco-architecture, green travel?
Email us: [email protected]

Company

Headlines

The Myths Killing Your Fleet’s Carbon Numbers

0
Truck maintenance is more than an operating expense. From tire pressure and engine efficiency to idling and unexpected breakdowns, discover how smarter fleet maintenance can reduce fuel consumption, lower carbon emissions and improve sustainability reporting.

Where Should You Buy Seeds for Planting?

0
Good gardens start with good seeds. Learn how to choose reliable seed companies, avoid poor-quality seeds, understand heirloom and hybrid varieties, and store seeds for better germination.

La Profumoteca: The Sicilian perfume shop that remembered my daughter’s first scent

0
Seven years after creating her first perfume in a small Sicilian shop, my daughter had just three drops left. A family-owned perfumer in Palermo helped us recover the scent of her childhood.

Beyond the Beetle Bag: Pilsok transforms car airbags into a jacket that honours Ukrainian rescuers

0
Ukrainian design studio Pilsok, known for its popular Beetle backpack, transforms discarded car airbags into a striking designer jacket honouring Ukraine's emergency rescuers.

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2007 to 2026 Green Prophet, All Rights Reserved