Going “Green” in the Workplace 

Going green is a path you can take to reduce air pollution and reduce your exposure to toxins. It’s something you can do to not only help the environment, but it offers benefits to your life as well. Choosing to be more environmentally friendly does not have to stop at home because it’s something you can implement at your place of business as well.

Switch to LED Lighting

LED lighting is a type of lighting you can use at home or in the workplace that uses less energy, which reduces energy costs. LED lights are considered energy-efficient and use approximately 75-percent less energy than an incandescent or CFL light would. LED lighting in the workplace can include:

Modular lighting

Parking garage lighting

Outdoor area lighting

Task lighting

Under-cabinet lighting

Recessed downlights

While the upfront costs of switching to LED lighting might be a bit higher than regular light sources, they generally last longer and will save you more money in the long run. The reason why LED lights are more effective at lighting and cost less is that they’re designed to not produce any unnecessary heat, so they don’t get as hot.

Clean The Water

A commercial reverse osmosis system is one method of cleaning the water in your commercial property. By having clean water for your employees, you encourage them to drink the water they have readily available to them instead of buying water bottles and contributing to waste. Tap water typically contains a lot of harmful chemicals, making it less desirable to drink. A reverse osmosis system gets rid of:

Sodium

Chloride

Copper

Lead

Chromium

Sulfate

Nitrate

Magnesium

The way that a reverse osmosis system works is that water flows backward through a more concentrated solution and filters out the impurities.

The plants that can clean your air

Adding plants to the workplace is an easy way to give back to the environment. Plants release oxygen into the atmosphere and they help clean up your air. Plants are also good for helping you focus and improving your well-being. Some plants you might want to consider adding to your business are:

Snake plant

Aloe vera

English ivy

Peace lily

Dracaena

Areca palm

Rubber plant

Philodendron

Spider plant

Plants not only look like they can help increase your productivity at work.

Eliminate Paper Waste

Many businesses produce a lot of paper waste, especially offices. One thing that can help you reduce the amount of paper waste is to think before you print. Think of why you need something printed and any alternative steps you can take to avoid printing a document. You can also take paperless notes instead of filling up notebooks. There are many programs you can utilize online such as Evernote and Microsoft Onenote.

It’s good to encourage employees to print on both sides of the paper if they absolutely must print something. Providing employees with dual monitors can also help eliminate the need for them to print out reference documents.

Encourage Recycling

Just like every business should provide trash cans to their employees, they should also provide numerous recycling bins throughout the building. You can make signs to hang up by the recycling bins that list the items that can be recycled to avoid any confusion. Many items that get tossed in the trash can be recycled instead. These items include:

Food boxes

Jugs

Glass bottles

Paper

Plastic bottles

Food cans

Cardboard

If your employees do not fall into the habit of utilizing the recycling bins, then you can send out reminders to help encourage them to do the right thing.

The environment should be protected and cherished. It’s where you live and it’s where you raise a family. You want to see the environment continue to be a safe place for many generations to come. It may feel like one person is not enough to make a difference, but one person can help cause a chain reaction and encourage more people to get on board.

