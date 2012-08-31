How Much Gold Goes into a White Gold Mercedes Sports Coupe?

Mclaren white goldMercedes

Is this McLaren SLR Mercedes Sports Coupe Really White Gold? It Must be at US$ 2.5 Million

Super luxury sport cars such as solid gold Mercedes sport coupes , gold plated Porche 997 GT-2 coupes; and especially a gold trimmed armored plated Rolls Royce are not what one might call environmentally friendly vehicles. Even if the white gold Mercedes does run on biofuel, its no more green than scores of super luxury cars tooling around desert highways in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and other similar locales. 

Mclaren white gold Mercedes

Front view of McLaren SlR white gold sports coupe

It’s been common knowledge that many luxury cars wind up being abandoned on the side of desert roads; or simply left to gather dust in airport parking lots, like a recent JaguarXK8 sports model, and numerous BMW’s and Mercedes Benzes simply left there so their owners do not have to pay the parking fees.

ferrari Mclaren white gold Mercedes
Luxury Jag XK8 and other models abandoned at Abu Dhabi airport -The Daily Mail

When the original article about the gold Mercedes V10 Quad Turbo came out a couple of years back, much speculation arose as to whether this car actually had a body made of white gold or was simply gold plated or even painted. It now appears, however, that according to a specialty auto site, Auto News and Reviews, the Mercedes sports coupe in question is actually made with a white gold sheeting and not gold plate. The one-of-a-kind car, an SLR McLaren super luxury sports coupe  , is said to be worth around 2.5 million dollars. While not entirely made of gold (rumor has it that it may even be made of solid chrome) it does sport an 1,600 HP V10 engine that is said to be able to go from 0 to 60 in only 2 seconds. This in itself is a feat that not even a Tesla electric sports coupe can do (it goes from 0 to 60 in 3.7 seconds).

SLR white gold race car

McLaren SLR White Gold Mercedes and Abu Dhabi admirers

The owner of the Mercedes gold sports coupe has still not been revealed; but in any case, one would have to have a considerable amount of money, and be willing to invest the money in such a car  just to have the notoriety of being the first in the neighborhood to own and drive such a car. And cars like these are owned there, the “neighborhood” must be something to see in itself! Homes of Hollywood movie stars are probably less fancy, and even they don’t abandon their Jags and other luxury wheels in airport parking lots. Judging from the outcome of the recent South African miner’s strike at the Lomnin and  Marikana mines (Platinum mines, not gold)  the “price” for mining precious metals just went up; including what’s needed to make such luxury cars.

Photos via Auto News and Reviews

Abandoned cars via The Daily Mail

Comments

comments

107 thoughts on “How Much Gold Goes into a White Gold Mercedes Sports Coupe?”

  104. Someone with Some Common Sense says:
    April 15, 2013 at 2:53 AM

    @Proud to be a patriot Pakistani.

    ARABS DO spend money on feeding other muslims and many charities… a very generous amount as well! but they have so much money they can spend money also on lavish cars etc.

    Reply
  105. Proud to be a patriot Pakistani says:
    February 7, 2013 at 10:08 AM

    Criminal minded with brutal instinct ARABS. Istead of spending on these lavish things, why dont they spend to give food to the needy MUSLIMS spread all over the world? What a bloody crual nation these billionaire are. They are matter of Shame for Muslim World.

    Reply

