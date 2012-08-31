How Much Gold Goes into a White Gold Mercedes Sports Coupe?

Super luxury sport cars such as solid gold Mercedes sport coupes , gold plated Porche 997 GT-2 coupes; and especially a gold trimmed armored plated Rolls Royce are not what one might call environmentally friendly vehicles. Even if the white gold Mercedes does run on biofuel, its no more green than scores of super luxury cars tooling around desert highways in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and other similar locales.
Front view of McLaren SlR white gold sports coupe
It’s been common knowledge that many luxury cars wind up being abandoned on the side of desert roads; or simply left to gather dust in airport parking lots, like a recent JaguarXK8 sports model, and numerous BMW’s and Mercedes Benzes simply left there so their owners do not have to pay the parking fees.
Luxury Jag XK8 and other models abandoned at Abu Dhabi airport -The Daily Mail
When the original article about the gold Mercedes V10 Quad Turbo came out a couple of years back, much speculation arose as to whether this car actually had a body made of white gold or was simply gold plated or even painted. It now appears, however, that according to a specialty auto site, Auto News and Reviews, the Mercedes sports coupe in question is actually made with a white gold sheeting and not gold plate. The one-of-a-kind car, an SLR McLaren super luxury sports coupe , is said to be worth around 2.5 million dollars. While not entirely made of gold (rumor has it that it may even be made of solid chrome) it does sport an 1,600 HP V10 engine that is said to be able to go from 0 to 60 in only 2 seconds. This in itself is a feat that not even a Tesla electric sports coupe can do (it goes from 0 to 60 in 3.7 seconds).
McLaren SLR White Gold Mercedes and Abu Dhabi admirers
The owner of the Mercedes gold sports coupe has still not been revealed; but in any case, one would have to have a considerable amount of money, and be willing to invest the money in such a car just to have the notoriety of being the first in the neighborhood to own and drive such a car. And cars like these are owned there, the “neighborhood” must be something to see in itself! Homes of Hollywood movie stars are probably less fancy, and even they don’t abandon their Jags and other luxury wheels in airport parking lots. Judging from the outcome of the recent South African miner’s strike at the Lomnin and Marikana mines (Platinum mines, not gold) the “price” for mining precious metals just went up; including what’s needed to make such luxury cars.
Read More on Un-Green Super Luxury Cars:
Abu Dhabi’s Solid Gold “Biofuel” Mercedes Another Dubious Green Development
A Gold Porsche 997 GT-2 – The Latest in Ungreen Super Luxury
Gold and Armored Rolls is Most Ungreen Luxury
Abandoned Jag, BMWS’s and Mercedes Gather Dust at Abu Dhabi Airport
Photos via Auto News and Reviews
Abandoned cars via The Daily Mail
