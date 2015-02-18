Will the next Bill Gates be from Ras Al Khaimah?

In a bid to make the future of the United Arab Emirates more sustainable Google has recently sponsored a local community project called Innovation Hub.

While the UAE is far from being a Startup Nation like its Middle East neighbour Israel, the new UAE hub will train young people and teachers in the region in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math.

Google’s involvement in the Ras Al Khaimah was due to a lack of locals trained in those fields. Projects like this one aims to turn the UAE into a sustainable nation, especially when fossil fuels run out.

The project initiated by Al Bayt Mitwahid Association will offer classes in 3D printing, robotics, green energy and programming.

While the location is at the UAE Teachers’ Association building in Ras Al Khaimah, and far from the skyscrapers of Dubai, this modest space might give birth to a new sustainable path for the UAE. In shalla.



Via: School Matters Santa Monica