Why you should get an electric car in 2022

After the 2021 COP26, the UK government had pledged to transition to 100 percent zero-emission sales of new cars and vans by 2040. With this in mind and also the impact of current petrol and diesel cars on the environment, should you be choosing an electric vehicle in 2022? There are a whole range of benefits to getting a car or van which is 100% all electric. UK Car Finance are a car finance provider in the UK who believe that 2022 should be the year that you invest in an electric car and do your bit to help the government’s pledge.

Reduce your carbon footprint

Your carbon footprint is the amount of carbon dioxide released into the environment as a result of your actions. There are a number of ways to reduce your carbon footprint and one of them is by opting for an emission free vehicle. Electric cars don’t produce harmful carbon dioxide emissions and instead use electric motors. Reduced emissions can help to improve air quality and also public health too!

More affordable to buy

A common misconception about electric vehicles is that they are too expensive to buy. However, you can get a new all-electric car such as the Fiat 500e for under £20,000 in the UK. The UK Government also runs an electric car grant scheme which can save you up to £1,500 on a brand-new plugin vehicle. If you’re not looking for brand new, there are many used electric car deals and also options for electric car finance in 2022. It is hoped that electric cars will become even more affordable in the coming years to help tackle the climate crisis.

Lower running costs

A massive benefit of owning an electric car is how cost effective they are to run! It costs considerably less to charge an electric car when compared to fuelling a petrol or diesel car. You can fully charge an electric vehicle at home for about £9.20 using a 7kW home charger. You can also take advantage of thousands of free electric charging points across the UK, which are often located in shopping centres, supermarkets, hotels and public car parks!

Reduced maintenance costs

Not only can you save money running your electric car but also when it needs repairing too. Electric cars benefit from fewer moving parts inside the electrical motor when compared to a complex petrol or diesel engines. An electric motor doesn’t have any spark plugs, oil filters or timing belts to change and electric batteries require very little maintenance. This can mean less repair costs and also (hopefully) fewer breakdowns too!

Less range anxiety

Some electric car owners suffer from range anxiety, which is the worry that your electric will run out of power before you get to your destination. Improvements in electric vehicle range in recent years have been developed to tackle range anxiety. In the UK, electric cars such as the Mercedes EQS have the highest batter range with a whopping 453 miles between charges. Or if you’re looking for something a little more affordable and family friendly, you could opt for the Hyundai Kona Electric which has a battery range of up to 301 miles on a single charge.

More charging opportunities in the UK

In the UK, there are now more than 42,000 charge point connectors across the UK, which is more public places to charge than petrol stations! You can also charge your electric vehicle at a wide range of places such as at home, some workplaces, public car parks, shopping centres and more. How long your car takes to charge depends on your car’s battery size and which type of charging point you use.

Types of chargers available:

Slow – Takes around 8-10 hours and usually uses 3KW to charge overnight at home or a workplace.

Fast – Takes around 3-4 hours, usually uses 7kw or 22kw and are popular in car parks, supermarkets and shopping centres.

Rapid – Takes around 30-60 mins and can be found at designated electric car stations, petrol stations and motorway services.

