Dead Sea Museum, first renderings revealed

Dead Sea Museum

Some 300 people got naked at a Spencer Tunick photoshoot this week to highlight the dying Dead Sea.

The Dead Sea is dying. A new museum is being built to hold onto what we are losing.

The Spencer Tunick event was arranged by Ari Leon Fruchter, who has launched a virtual museum to stage what kind of art will be showing at the real museum once it’s built on the Dead Sea shores in the upcoming years. Fruchter shared some renderings with Green Prophet.

The concept is designed by Neuman Hayner, a highly acclaimed architectural firm from Israel that creates contextual, original, environmentally aware architecture. We’d love to see a museum going up on the Jordanian side too. 

Dead Sea Museum

 

 

Facebook Comments

Comments

comments

Get featured on Green Prophet. Email us with tips and news: [email protected]

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.