Signapore has an enchanting take on green space. Plan eco activities between business meetings. Try Project Jewel for a fascinating eco experience.

Singapore is a fascinating country that was built by passionate people who followed their hopes and desires when they formed it at the nexus of Southeast Asia. Every day, new experiences are produced and individuals from all walks of life come together in this city that serves as a blank canvas for their wildest dreams.

More than three times the population of Singapore visited Singapore last year because of its constant evolution, reinvention, and imagination. As a result, the time has come to Elevate your life and compile a list of Singapore’s top six most luxurious hotels.

RAFFLES SINGAPORE

Since the all-suite Raffles Singapore opened its doors more than 130 years ago, people from over the world have been singing the city praises. state’s The Raffles Hotel, a hallmark of colonial architecture, has become known for its unmatched service and elegance from bygone eras. The hotel’s 103 comfortable guest rooms feature antique furniture, ceiling fans, and Oriental rugs on teakwood floors.

Twelve “Personality Suites” are furnished with memorabilia from celebrities who have stayed there. Long Bar is where the Singapore Sling was born, while the Lobby Lounge serves English Afternoon Tea, so there’s something for everyone’s taste buds at this hotel.

Guests who book directly with a Cathay Pacific representative will receive complimentary VIP amenities, and they say they will make sure you're taken care of once you land with their wide selection of hand-picked vacation activities.

CAPELLA SINGAPORE

Sentosa Island’s Capella Singapore is a quiet seaside haven just ten minutes from the city. The resort merges Singapore’s colonial past with contemporary aesthetics, taking inspiration from Tanah Merah’s Malay translation of red dirt.

Interior designer Jaya Ibrahim has designed all 112 of the hotel’s rooms, suites, villas, and manors. Swim in one of the three cascading pools, sunbathe among the lush foliage, enjoy the award-winning Auriga spa, or dine at Cassia for Chinese food or The Knolls for Mediterranean flavors at this resort. A drink at Bob’s Bar while watching the sunset, or an elegant Afternoon Tea at the hotel’s classic Chef’s Table are additional options for guests. The resort shot to stardom when it hosted the Trump-Kim nuclear summit in June of that year.

THE FULLERTON BAY HOTEL

The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore glows in the Marina Bay shoreline with its futuristic glass facade lighted by the sun. From the historic Clifford Pier in 1933, guests visit the hotel, which was designed by Andre Fu and erected entirely over water. Natural colors, rosewood latticed screens, leather, and chrome combine to provide elegant yet comfortable rooms. While eating options include La Brasserie, The Clifford Pier’s heritage-luxe restaurant, and The Landing Point, the hotel’s leisure amenities include an impressive rooftop pool.

THE FULLERTON HOTEL SINGAPORE

When it was completed in 1928, the Fullerton Building was Singapore’s General Post Office as well as Exchange Reference Library and the elite Singapore Club. The Fullerton Hotel Singapore is now a luxurious 400-room heritage hotel in the heart of Singapore’s business district.

The hotel’s dynamic location in the financial and arts areas allows it to give visitors a world-class lodging experience by fusing rich tradition with contemporary flair and customized service. Many of the rooms have views of the sunlight atrium, the river promenade, or the Marina Bay coastline. Next door, the 100-room Fullerton Bay Hotel, Singapore’s top hotel, is built in a new waterfront building and offers an equally exquisite experience.

SIX SENSES DUXTON & MAXWELL

Six Senses Duxton and Six Senses Maxwell are separated by a short walkway in Singapore’s Six Senses property. Anouska Hempel, a well-known British designer, has renovated a row of commercial cottages on the Six Senses Duxton property.

A rich Asian past permeates the 49 guestrooms and suites, making it impossible for two to be identical. 14 colonial-style buildings were erected on the site before it was transformed into the Six Senses Maxwell. These buildings were eventually brought together to form the resort’s current form. 120 guestrooms, including a spa and boardroom/club area, are available at this facility. Additional amenities include an outdoor lap pool with an adjacent Champagne bar. Guests have access to both buildings’ amenities as well as the vibrant neighborhood surrounding them.

THE RITZ-CARTON, MILLENIA SINGAPORE

As one of Singapore’s most prominent luxury hotels, the 608-room Ritz-Carlton Marina Bay continues to be defined by the legendary Ritz-Carlton hospitality. Gardens by the Bay, the Art Science Museum, the Integrated Resorts, and the Singapore Flyer are all within walking distance, and a covered sky bridge provides access to nearly 2,000 retail and dining establishments.

An exclusive Club Lounge on floor 32 of the hotel offers famous views from the hotel’s spacious guestrooms and suites. There are a variety of activities available for guests of the opulent hotel, including relaxing in the spa, working out in the 24-hour gym, and dining at Colony or the Michelin-starred Summer Pavilion, which serves Cantonese cuisine.

Try visiting the biodome at the end of a week for a relaxing eco experience.

