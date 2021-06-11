One thing you can say about the travel and tourism industry is that it is never static. Yes, there are many evergreen tourism destinations that have stood the test of time, however, the story of modern tourism has been punctuated by change. This is perhaps because newly created attractions have the ability to capture our imagination in unique and interesting ways, a feat that may not be available from older destinations. To see this in action, we’ve turned to the work of Abdulla Al Humaidi. The Kuwaiti European Holding CEO has built a career on creating some of the world’s most exciting new tourist destinations, making his work worthy of further inspection for anyone interested in this ever-changing field.

Abdulla Al Humaidi Background and Expertise

Before we dive into the attractions created by Abdulla Al Humaidi, let’s first look at his background and how that informs his expertise. As head of Kuwaiti European Holding, the business professional is in charge of managing a vast financial portfolio. This has provoked him to build his expertise in a wide range of related areas, including real estate, entertainment, and tourism. This expertise has been developed, at times, due to a need to diversify his company’s assets and ensure that it could weather the natural ups and downs of international financial markets.

The CEO’s focus has also been on creating enduring projects that can be of use to the world at large. While some holding companies seek only to maximize profits, his organization has recognized that the search for stable investments need not have a negative impact on others. In fact, through his access to capital, the business leader has been able to build up a knack for investments that have a positive impact on local communities, the environment, and the economic prospects of global citizens.

We’ll explore this aspect of his work in greater detail below, but in broad strokes, this work has been successful through an understanding that the allocations of funds can be used to create a significant positive impact. This theory has informed the CEO’s work since his early days heading his organization and continues to color the tone and goals of his efforts to the present. As we’ll see, this ultimately has the effect of creating developments that are designed to produce compelling travel destinations that can coexist harmoniously with the world around them.

Aqueous Resort Project

A prime example of the work of Abdulla Al Humaidi has been the Aqueous Resort located on the Red Sea in Egypt. The completion of the resort has been a long-held goal of the CEO and his organization and, with phase one of construction now finished, that goal has now become a reality. The resort itself has been imagined as a way to bring groups together in a location that is both historic and ever-changing. Because of this dynamic nature, the project is a great first example of the ethos of the investment professional when it comes to developing new tourist attractions.

Construction has included an innovative mix of indoor and outdoor spaces that naturally flow into one another. Indoor spaces have been created with a wide range of tasteful modern amenities that can play host to long-term guests or short-term visitors. Throughout the outdoor area of the resort, guests can find numerous spaces to congregate that can handle groups of varying sizes. These spaces are formed through natural and manmade structures that provide alcoves fit for socializing and spending quality time with family and friends. A collection of pools wind through the property allowing for a pleasing diversion for those in attendance and artful lighting allows for the use of the space both day and night.

While the Red Sea has long been considered a place of historical significance, the Aqueous Resort is helping to change how visitors interact with this timeless area. By providing updated access to modern amenities and activities for a wide range of guests, the development exemplifies how the travel industry can change over time. The mix of a historic setting with new development also showcases the norm that many travelers have now come to expect as they seek to access some of the world’s most exciting places while maintaining the convenience of their daily lives.

Abdulla Al Humaidi Sets Focus on Amusement Park

Another exciting example of the way in which Abdulla Al Humaidi is helping to shift world travel norms is through his development of a new themed amusement park in London. The project, which is set to open in 2024, has already been the focus of much anticipation and excitement among international travelers. A good portion of this excitement has focused on the creation of themed lands in the park, drawing comparisons to Disneyland and Universal Studios.

Those themed lands will span a variety of exciting concepts, including a forested land, fantasy land, sci-fi land, and more. Rides will reflect the themes of the lands in which they reside and commercial offerings will also be themed as well. The immersive experience will be further deepened by a number of dramatic offerings, such as shows and other performances, that will tie into the themes present in different areas of the park.

Not only has the park’s adherence to an immersive narrative provoked excitement amongst travelers, but it has also again showcased the manner in which the CEO has sought to move the travel industry forward. The park is already being called one of London’s most anticipated coming attractions and seems ready to become a major landmark in a city already replete with travel destinations. Once again, we see how reliance on innovation and expertise has allowed the business professional to create a sense of dynamic change in an industry famous for innovation.

Building With Positive Intention

As we noted at the beginning of this piece, the mission of the CEO to do good in the world is present in all of his travel developments, and the two explored above are no exception. In the case of the Aqueous Resort, plenty of care has been taken to not only preserve the natural area surrounding the resort but also to improve the economic prospects of local residents. This has manifested through a focus on showcasing local restaurants and vendors and helping to provide easy access for guests to participate in the local economy. In this way, travelers get a chance to experience local cuisines and natural formations, while residents gain a new source of potential income.

In the case of the CEO’s new theme park in London, this idea can again be seen through the efforts made to have a positive environmental impact on the surrounding area. To this end, the business professional has included plans to create protective wildlife refuges that will help to improve biodiversity in the area and maintain the city’s important existing wildlife populations. The development will also incorporate a number of public green spaces to provide access to the area’s natural beauty and allow residents ample opportunities to experience areas of their community that may have otherwise been inaccessible.

While the tourism industry may sometimes feature long-standing destinations, it is also a field that can be marked by change and innovation. This fact can make the sector fascinating for anyone who enjoys travel, development, or the creation of new and interesting business solutions. The efforts of Abdulla Al Humaidi provide a prime example of how this work can be carried out in the real world. Through the creation of resorts, amusement parks, and other developments, the Kuwaiti European Holding CEO is helping to create dynamic change in the field of tourism and allow global citizens to discover the world in new and exciting ways.

