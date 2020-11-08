$8 M fine and 10 years in jail for cutting a tree in Saudi Arabia

Does the punishment fit the crime? A new law in Saudi Arabia states that an $8 million USD equivalent fine and 10 years in jail will be your punishment for cutting down a tree in the Kingdom, according to hints from a tweet on Twitter.

“Cutting down trees, shrubs, herbs, or plans [and] uprooting, moving, stripping them of their bark, leaves or any part, or moving their soil,” could land offenders with the maximum fine and jail time, the Saudi public prosecution said in a tweet this week.

This is all part of Saudi Arabia’s off-kilter Vision 2030 development plan to achieve environmental sustainability by the end of the decade. Another part of their plan is to build an eco-city nightmare on the Red Sea called Neom, which has already displaced people living there, leaving one who refused to vacate dead.

Their idiosyncratic ways with a dictator in charge who hires planes for his falcons, also includes interesting developments for the environment that other fiscally-minded nations might not try, like investing in hydrogen fuel for buses.

As it’s sometimes hard to separate fact from fiction in Saudi Arabia, a fine for tree-cutters is a good thing, but not one so steep. We might think it be better to take an even-handed approach and focus on the treehuggers and reward them when they do good.

The fact that the kingdom last month announced the launch of ‘Let’s Make it Green’ – a plan that seeks to plant 10 million trees across the country by April 2021 seems like a good idea. But where will the water come from for all those trees? Planting them is one thing. Taking care of them quite another. Desalination anyone?

Economic and social reforms have gained momentum since de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, announced his ambitious plan in 2016 to reduce the country’s heavy dependence on oil.

“We will seek to safeguard our environment by increasing the efficiency of waste management, establishing comprehensive recycling projects, reducing all types of pollution and fighting desertification,” reads Vision 2030’s mission statement.

According to Jewish Law it is forbidden to cut a tree-bearing fruit. In practice it happens. We’ve yet to hear of someone who has gone to jail for it. On the upside, Israel’s mission with the Jewish Agency to plant trees since its founding in 1948 has led to it becoming the only country in the world with more trees than it had 100 years ago. Ask a Jewish friend in the US about the little box where they donate money for planting trees. Most other nations have cut down their trees and see a deficit.

Planting trees is a great way to suck up carbon. Environmentalists I’ve spoke with say it’s likely a whole lot more sustainable than carbon capture.

Related

Comments

comments