Recipe: Herbed Salmon Baked with Zucchini

Zucchini’s at peak season, and it complements fish beautifully. For light summer fare, try this herby salmon and zucchini dish. It bakes in one pan, and needs only good bread and a salad (like our Maimonides salad) to round the meal out. And it takes 20 minutes max in the oven.

Herbed Salmon and Zucchini

Yield: 4 servings

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 16-20 minutes

Ingredients:

4 zucchini, any color, chopped thickly

2 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

4 (5-ounce) salmon fillets

To season the salmon:

2 packed tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon fresh dill, finely chopped

1 teaspoon fresh oregano or za’atar, finely chopped

1/2 teaspoon fresh thyme, finely chopped

1/2 teaspoon fresh rosemary, finely chopped

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Garnish: 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley leaves

Note: To use dried herbs instead of fresh, halve the quantities given.

Preheat oven to 400 degrees°F – 200 C°.

Lightly oil a baking sheet, or line it with baking parchment.

Mix the brown sugar, lemon juice, Dijon, garlic, dill, oregano, thyme and rosemary; season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Place the zucchini in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet. Dribble olive oil over the slices and season with salt and pepper.

Place the salmon fillets in the pan, in between the zucchini slices.. Spoon some of the herb mixture over each fillet.

Bake until the fish flakes easily with a fork, between 16-20 minutes. Check for doneness at 16 minutes. If not quite cooked through, give it another 2-4 minutes.

Garnish with the chopped parsley, and serve.

Enjoy!

