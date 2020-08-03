CBD Oil for Pain and Inflammation: How To Choose The Right One?

Inflammation is a sadly common ailment caused by numerous illnesses and injuries. The condition can appear as an aggravated nerve, sprained joint, pulled muscle, or more. Inflammation is when a wound or injury becomes red, warm, and painful, and is essentially your body trying to protect you from an irritant.

It can be worrying – especially when it lasts for a prolonged time – and can prevent you from doing routine tasks. Chronic inflammation is more severe and can be a symptom of autoimmune diseases such as asthma, arthritis, celiac disease, pelvic inflammatory disease (PID), and inflammatory bowel disorder (IBD). A state of ongoing inflammation can cause severe pain and anxiety and is sometimes linked to depression.

Besides pharmaceutical treatment, research has shown CBD to be a potential anti-inflammatory treatment without any side effects. This article will review the best CBD oil for pain and inflammation by bioMDplus if you’ve been looking for a natural treatment with no negative consequences. Here are the top four:

1) Citrus CBG: CBD Oil

Features

This is a full-spectrum extract from high-quality hemp plants. The CBD is sourced from a strain of industrial hemp that is rich in cannabinoids but contains little THC.

It’s extracted using safe CO2 methods, not harmful solvents.

Fully tested to ensure it works without harm to its users.

This product is legal in all states in the United States.

Enhanced with natural terpenes, including:

Limonene is one of the natural plant terpenes, which gives the product a citrus flavor. It helps in overcoming anxiety, stress, chronic pain, and inflammation.

Linalool adds the scent of lavender and promotes a good mood, relieves depression, and is thought to have neuroprotective effects.

Humulene enhances the CBD oil by giving it an earthy aroma as well as reducing inflammation.

Terpinolene, which has the scent of flowers and pine trees. It combats stress and relaxes the body.

Free from added flavors, sweeteners, and preservatives.

Pros

Helps reduce pain in joints and muscles: CBD oil may impact the endocannabinoid receptor activity, reducing pain, and interacting with neurotransmitters.

Reduces acne: Based on recent research, CBD oil may help treat acne because of its anti-inflammatory properties as well as reducing the production of sebum, an oily secretion made by the skin.

Helps reduce anxiety and depression: CBD oil shows great benefits as a treatment for anxiety and depression because it acts on the brain’s receptors, which regulate mood and social behavior.

Reduces pain caused by arthritis and other autoimmune diseases: CBD oil has shown benefits as an immune suppressor, meaning it eliminates inflammatory responses caused by autoimmune disease.

Cons

No cons/side effects associated with this product.

Verdict

This is a great anti-inflammatory product with positive responses, especially with reducing chronic pain, anxiety, and depression.

2) Natural CBG: CBD Oil (Full Spectrum)

Features

Sourced from GMO-free hemp grown in Colorado

The hemp has been grown organically without the use of pesticides.

Thoroughly tested and verified by third-party labs.

The product is produced using safe and solvent-free extraction

Enhanced with a terpene blend. It also includes fractionated coconut oil.

Pros

Full-spectrum CBD oil is effective against muscle pain, pain in joints, and headaches.

It helps to reduce anxiety and depression, and has the potential to treat other mental health challenges.

Cons

More comprehensive studies need to be done on Full-spectrum CBD oil.

Verdict

Full Spectrum Natural CBG: CBD Oil is an effective treatment for conditions such as depression, anxiety, muscle aches, and headaches.

3) Cold Therapy Menthol & CBD – Pain Relief Cream

Features

This BioMDplus pain cream is produced from organic hemp grown in Colorado, without the use of pesticides.

The creamy formula acts very fast bringing relief in seconds.

It is extracted using solvent-free processes, ensuring that it’s safe for use.

The product has been verified by third-party labs to ensure the standard.

Pros

This cream gives fast, effective, and long-lasting pain relief.

Targeted relief for inflamed areas on the body, such as arthritis in the hands or sore muscles.

Promotes relaxation of muscles after a workout, so users can quickly recover.

The cream is good for the skin.

Quick and easy to apply.

Cons

A greasy residue may be left on hands and skin after applying.

Verdict

This cream, which is 500mg in strength, has proved to be effective in providing fast relief to sore muscles and other painful areas. Its effect is also long-lasting, so top-ups aren’t necessary throughout the day.

4) Vegan CBD Gummies (Isolate)

Features

Ingredients of the Vegan CBD gummies include CBD extract, lemon-lime natural flavors, strawberry, raspberry, and mango.

The gummies are produced using safe methods such as solvent-free CO2 extraction.

The safety and quality of the gummies have been confirmed through third-party testing.

The hemp used in making the Vegan CBD gummies is organic, GMO-free, and pesticide-free.

Pros

A good alternative for people who don’t like the taste of normal CBD oil.

Promotes full-body wellness.

The hemp from which the oil is extracted is grown organically, so there are no known side effects.

Reduces anxiety and depression.

Cons

Some users feel that it wasn’t as effective as they thought it would be.

Verdict

These vegan gummies are not only great tasting but also deliver advantageous cannabinoids, amino acids, and terpenes to your body. They are perfect for those trying to replace animal consumption with plant products, especially in their inflammation treatment (sometimes it’s not possible to get vegan medications).

Buyers Guide: What to Look for When Buying CBD Oil for Inflammation

Before buying any product, it’s fundamental to know precisely what you’re about to consume. Here are five things to consider when purchasing CBD oil.

Methods of sourcing and manufacturing

You should ensure that the process of growing and harvesting the hemp follows strict agricultural guidelines. Avoid manufacturers that grow their hemp using pesticides, residual solvents, and other harmful chemicals. The manufacturer should also test the oil.

Type of CBD oil

There are three main types of CBD available in the market: CBD isolate, full spectrum, and broad spectrum.

CBD isolate has no other compounds of hemp plants such as THC, meaning it is 99% pure.

Full Spectrum contains all the hemp plant extracts and cannabinoids, such as THC, flavonoids, terpenes, fatty acids, and phytocannabinoid compounds. This type is more beneficial if you want a psychoactive effect, though may not be appropriate for everyday use, such as at work.

Broad-spectrum is ideal if you’re looking for purely health benefits and no psychoactive element, because it lacks the effects of THC.

THC content

You should check whether the CBD oil you are purchasing has THC in it or not. THC is the compound that gives a psychoactive effect.

Third-party testing

Read third-party testing results to ensure that the manufacturer is truthful about their product – this means that you will get an unbiased view of the product.

Method of consumption

There are many different ways of consuming CBD, and each one has its strengths. CBD-infused creams can be applied to the skin allowing it to react with the body’s cannabinoid receptors, which helps to relieve pain. You can also ingest CBD in the form of gummies or capsules.

Conclusion

Now that you know what to look for when purchasing CBD oil, you should start looking for the right products.

Purchase bioMDplus CBD products today, such as vegan gummies and cream, and get relief from inflammation and pain.

