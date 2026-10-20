Subscribe
type here...
Subscribe
Ukrainian design studio Pilsok transforms recycled automotive airbags into the Second Life jacket, a tribute to Ukraine's emergency rescuers, for Parajumpers' 20th anniversary.
Ukrainian design studio Pilsok transforms recycled automotive airbags into the Second Life jacket, a tribute to Ukraine's emergency rescuers, for Parajumpers' 20th anniversary.
Design
2 min.Read

Beyond the Beetle Bag: Pilsok transforms car airbags into a jacket that honours Ukrainian rescuers

Karin Kloosterman
By Karin Kloosterman
0

The Kyiv-based design studio takes its signature approach to upcycled materials to Milan Fashion Week, creating a striking new interpretation of the iconic Parajumpers Gobi jacket.

We already love Ukrainian design studio Pilsok for its Beetle bag, a beautifully constructed accessory that turns discarded automotive materials into something you actually want to carry everywhere. But Pilsok is proving that its talents go far beyond backpacks and bags.

Pilsok beetle bag made from upcycled car airbag nylon, showing original seams and fabric codes, handmade in Kyiv Ukraine
Pilsok beetle bag made from upcycled car airbag nylon, showing original seams and fabric codes, handmade in Kyiv Ukraine

Its latest creation, called Second Life, is a remarkable jacket made from repurposed car airbags. Designed for the 20th anniversary of Italian outerwear brand Parajumpers, the project was unveiled in Milan in September as part of an exhibition featuring 20 international designers invited to reinterpret the brand’s iconic Gobi jacket. The result brings together experimental fashion, industrial materials and a moving tribute to Ukraine’s emergency rescuers.

From car airbags to high fashion

Founded by Dmytro Isaienko in Kyiv, Pilsok has built its reputation around thoughtful construction and unexpected materials. Its bags and backpacks made from retired automotive airbags have already shown how a material once designed for passenger safety can find an entirely different purpose. For Second Life, the studio has taken that idea further.

The Gobi jacket has been reconstructed using salvaged airbags, with their original stitching, printed technical markings and traces of previous use deliberately preserved. An integrated backpack gives the piece an additional functional element, while symbols of Ukraine’s State Emergency Service (DSNS) make the jacket’s message clear.

Ukrainian design studio Pilsok transforms recycled automotive airbags into the Second Life jacket, a tribute to Ukraine's emergency rescuers, for Parajumpers' 20th anniversary.
Ukrainian design studio Pilsok transforms recycled automotive airbags into the Second Life jacket, a tribute to Ukraine’s emergency rescuers, for Parajumpers’ 20th anniversary.

There is something particularly beautiful about this approach to design. Rather than hiding the origins of the recycled fabric, Pilsok makes those details part of the finished garment. Every marking has a history. Every seam tells you something about where the material came from. And the result feels contemporary, considered and entirely original.

The project is also a tribute to the rescuers of Ukraine’s State Emergency Service, who continue to respond to attacks, fires and destroyed buildings during Russia’s war against Ukraine. Automotive airbags are engineered to protect lives in a collision. By turning them into protective outerwear, Pilsok has created a connection between the material’s original purpose and the people the jacket honours.

Ukrainian design studio Pilsok transforms recycled automotive airbags into the Second Life jacket, a tribute to Ukraine's emergency rescuers, for Parajumpers' 20th anniversary.

The symbolism is powerful without overwhelming the design. The original markings remain visible, allowing the fabric itself to carry much of the story.

At Green Prophet, we’ve been following Pilsok’s inventive work with discarded materials, including its popular Beetle bag and airbag backpack collection. The company has previously explained that it takes approximately three automotive airbags to make one backpack.

 

 

 

Pilsok post-Beetle Second Life coat
Pilsok post-Beetle Second Life coat

These are tough, technical fabrics, originally engineered to withstand extreme conditions. In the hands of a careful designer, they can become something entirely new. What makes Pilsok interesting is its attention to detail. The studio isn’t simply replacing virgin fabric with recycled material. It is using the characteristics of that material — its folds, textures, seams and industrial graphics — to create a distinct design language.

 

Karin Kloosterman
Karin Kloostermanhttp://www.greenprophet.com
Karin Kloosterman is an award-winning journalist, innovation strategist, and founder of Green Prophet, one of the Middle East’s pioneering sustainability platforms. She has ranked in the Top 10 of Verizon innovation competitions, participated in NASA-linked challenges, and spoken worldwide on climate, food security, and future resilience. With an IoT technology patent, features in Canada’s National Post, and leadership inside teams building next-generation agricultural and planetary systems — including Mars-farming concepts — Karin operates at the intersection of storytelling, science, and systems change. She doesn’t report on the future – she helps design it. Reach out directly to [email protected]

Read More

The Myths Killing Your Fleet’s Carbon Numbers

Transportation

Where Should You Buy Seeds for Planting?

Gardening

La Profumoteca: The Sicilian perfume shop that remembered my daughter’s first scent

Beauty

PeaceTech is the next CleanTech. And we’ve been building it for decades.

Sustainable

China brings back battery swapping for electric trucks. Remember Shai Agassi and Better Place? We do

Transportation

Rainwater nowhere is safe to drink

Nature

Elon Musk’s flying Tesla Roadster is here. My 13-year-old son thinks it’s the future

Technology

Why Elon Musk giving every American child a SpaceX share is a beautiful, green idea

Space

How to Balance Convenience and Sustainability During a Big Move

Home

Prêt-à-porter made with algae

Fashion

Aduro Takes Flexible Packaging to PepsiCo Innovation Hub as Investor Yazan Al Homsi Calls It Chemical Recycling’s Toughest Test

Energy

The Sustainable Moving Checklist Every Household Should Follow

Home

6 Best Eco-Friendly Web Hosting Providers That Don’t Sacrifice Speed

Sustainable

Oil Spill Cleanup Crews Face Hidden Health Risks 

Energy

Walk of Water offers $9,000 for water stories that nobody sees

Water

Kids plant mangroves in Ajman, adding 45 more trees to the UAE’s coastal forests

Agriculture

NEUMÜHLE’s plain cotton hoodie is making a surprisingly radical statement

Fashion

The ancient factory that never sat idle: what Tel Shiqmona can teach modern architects

Archeology

TRENDING

EU Ports Still Power Russia’s Arctic Gas Exports Despite Phase-Out Pledge

0
The findings suggest that rather than declining, Europe’s reliance on Yamal LNG intensified in 2025. Yamal cargoes accounted for 14.3% of the EU’s total LNG imports, equivalent to roughly one in every seven LNG ships arriving at European terminals.The findings suggest that rather than declining, Europe’s reliance on Yamal LNG intensified in 2025. Yamal cargoes accounted for 14.3% of the EU’s total LNG imports, equivalent to roughly one in every seven LNG ships arriving at European terminals.
Read more

Leopoldo Alejandro Betancourt López Turned Ocean Plastic Into Profitable Sunglasses

0
Few fashion accessories carry the environmental burden of sunglasses. Most frames are constructed from petroleum-based plastics and acrylic polymers that linger in landfills for centuries, shedding microplastics into soil and waterways long after they've been discarded. Leopoldo Alejandro Betancourt López, president of the Spanish eyewear brand Hawkers, saw this problem differently than most industry executives.
Read more

Stella McCartney shoes, bags, perfume coming back sustainably to H&M

0
All of us may have more chances to dance in sustainable style as Stella McCartney, the sustainable fashion icon and daughter of Paul McCartney, is working again with the fast fashion label H&M. Fast fashion, Zara, Shein, Mango and COS, show us that they aren't going anywhere.
Read more

She turns Jordan’s onions and olives into fashion

0
An architectural engineer by training, Al-Rashdan began experimenting with plant-based textiles in 2015. She learned to transform food waste—like beetroot skins, olive pulp, and onion peels—into biodegradable materials. Some are fed into a 3D printer to make handbags, coins, and jewelry; others are spun into fabrics for high-fashion dresses.
Read more

Emirates Turns Retired Aircraft into Luxury Bags

0
Emirates, the UAE airline, is giving aviation waste a...
Read more

Impact Investing

Scientists make lead-free perovskite solar cells that can weather the elements

0
Scientists have developed a “raincoat” for lead-free tin perovskite solar cells, helping them withstand air, moisture and heat while maintaining high efficiency.
Read more

The Essential Guide To Sustainability in Project Management

0
Sustainability is an approach where businesses and individuals balance the environmental, social, and economic aspects of a project such that current and future stakeholders are not overburdened with the impacts of the project in future.
Read more

Yerukim Forms a New Green Economy Where the Money is Really Green

1
The Yerukim members who pick up the recyclables get to keep the monetary reward, the public earns "green" bills that can be used in shops, and business owners get to be associated with environmentalism.
Read more

Choosing Riyadh over Dubai? What Investors Should Know

0
Saudi Arabia is deploying capital at unmatched scale to catalyze tourism and advanced industry while rewiring its power-and-water backbone. The investable frontier is widening—especially in renewables, grid storage, water efficiency/desal retrofits, and hospitality operating platforms. Prudent investors will insist on phased delivery, enforceable KPIs (energy, water, biodiversity), and RHQ/zone compliance—while pricing political-economy and reputational risks alongside growth upside.
Read more

Sell your cooking oil for biodiesel money

3
Want to make money on old french fry oil? Sell it.
Read more

Qatar Alternative Energy Summit Pairs Investors And Innovators

1
Alternative energy investors and innovators can meet n' greet in Doha, Qatar March 16 and 17.
Read more

Here’s How To Implement The Four Pillars Of Employee Engagement

0
If you throw a party for your work team and they are vegans, don't make it a barbecue. Know the sustainability values of your team to boost moral and retain good people.
Read more

Locals From Rishon Fight IKEA

2
Big Box stores are a pretty new concept in Israel, and thank God that not every Israeli city wants them in their backyard. A word from someone who has see the beautiful farmland around her hometown Newmarket, Ontario stripped and converted into vulgar strip malls of big box shops: they have no place in a healthy and sustainable town or city.
Read more

Popular Categories

CitiesHealthLifestyleBusinessTechTravelDesign
Previous article
PeaceTech is the next CleanTech. And we’ve been building it for decades.
Next article
La Profumoteca: The Sicilian perfume shop that remembered my daughter’s first scent

Have news to share? Renewable energy news, architectural, artificial intelligence, biotech, sustainable design ideas, eco-architecture, green travel?
Email us: [email protected]

Company

Headlines

The Myths Killing Your Fleet’s Carbon Numbers

0
Truck maintenance is more than an operating expense. From tire pressure and engine efficiency to idling and unexpected breakdowns, discover how smarter fleet maintenance can reduce fuel consumption, lower carbon emissions and improve sustainability reporting.

Where Should You Buy Seeds for Planting?

0
Good gardens start with good seeds. Learn how to choose reliable seed companies, avoid poor-quality seeds, understand heirloom and hybrid varieties, and store seeds for better germination.

La Profumoteca: The Sicilian perfume shop that remembered my daughter’s first scent

0
Seven years after creating her first perfume in a small Sicilian shop, my daughter had just three drops left. A family-owned perfumer in Palermo helped us recover the scent of her childhood.

PeaceTech is the next CleanTech. And we’ve been building it for decades.

0
From the forests of Ontario to sea turtle conservation in Lebanon and water cooperation across the Middle East, Green Prophet founder Karin Kloosterman argues that CleanTech, EnviroTech and AgTech are already building the foundations of PeaceTech.

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2007 to 2026 Green Prophet, All Rights Reserved