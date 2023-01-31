Managing global water rights, a Texan perspective

Environmental artist and sustainable designer Pablo Solomon lives in Texas, but he has roots in the Middle East. We need a spiritual transformation to change our planet’s greed, he says in response to Saudi Arabians not responsible for dry Arizona water wells. Below are Solomon’s ideas on safeguarding America’s and our planet’s water:

Water rights, ownership, stewardship, etc. are among the most complex issues we face.

Like almost all other laws we have, if people were honest, moral, fair and not so damned greedy no water laws would be necessary.





However, greed and exploitation seem to be part of the dark strand of human DNA? I contend that the big sin that Adam and Eve committed was as much greed as disobedience. God gave them everything they needed and only wanted them to refrain from one fruit—but no– they just could not resist.



I live on an historic ranch in the beautiful Texas Hill Country. We are in a region of Karst Topography which means limestone with a lot of springs and caves. However, we do not have the bountiful layers of underground water that you find along the coastal regions of Texas unless you drill very deep wells.



Our ranch has a wonderful spring. We drink the water and it is both tasty and healthful. It comes out of the ground at about 68 F year around–which in the 100 F Texas summers is a delight. We use only what we need and thank God for every drop. We collect rainwater and reuse our greywater. We have natural grasses that are drought resistant. We do not over-graze. When properly managed– cattle, goats and sheep can live in harmony on the natural grass and plants.



People by the hordes are leaving the deplorable conditions of the Texas big cities and those of other states created by mismanagement, over taxing, crime, pollution, etc. This in addition to the thousands a day crossing the border with Mexico.



This puts a strain on everything from water to education to health services to first responders, etc. Our area is trying to adjust and deal with this rapidly changing situation. It is hard to grasp just how fast this is happening. Big ranches are being bought up and divided into subdivisions. The very wealthy are putting in resorts and wineries.

So water is the big issue. Not only from new wells, but also from properties along rivers that have water rights going back 300 years to Spanish land grants that were reserved when Texas became an independent Republic in 1836 and when it joined the Union in 1845.



So some Texas counties are requiring wells to be registered and monitored and—of course—taxed.

This is a dilemma for those of us who hate government interference, believe in personal freedom and personal responsibility– but recognize that the greed of some is putting the total water supply in danger.



So I continue my battle to promote natural agriculture: growing crops where they should be grown –– not where enormous amounts of water must be provided from underground sources. Texas cities are expanding over some of the best farmland on the planet. Houston, which sits on the world’s best soil and has an abundance of rain now stretches 100 miles from one end to another and still expanding. This is pure ignorance.



We must desalinate sea water, collect dew, recycle water, etc.



The Native Americans lived by the springs on our ranch for at least 8,000 years and those down the road for at least 13,000 years. They did so by taking only what they needed and living in harmony with the land. Now people are watering their yards in deserts, pumping millions of gallons a day to process aluminum, polluting the rivers. While new technology will find some bandaids for the water crisis, it will take a spiritual revival to change greed and stupidity.

Comments

comments