Iran’s using AI cameras to nab women not wearing the hijab

Iran was once a thriving, liberal country in the Middle East and Tehran was often compared to being Paris of the Middle East. An intolerant regime over the last 30 years has created an exodus of Iranians with the means to escape, and those without the means to live under an iron fist –– and now surveillance cameras.

The heavy-handed Islamic extremist government is insistent that women, whether they chose to practice the religion or not must have their faces covered by a cloth called the hijab. Until now morality police stopped women on the street. Enforcement has stepped up and Iran is now using security cameras and facial recognition to ID violators.

While some Muslim women chose to wear the hijab there are many who don’t. And not complying with the rule might land you a fine and if we know Iranians after working in the Middle East for 20 years, it might land you in jail or worse.

Radio Free Europe says that authorities in Iran are planning a video surveillance campaign that will install cameras in public places such as subways and sidewalks. Violators will be fined. Wearing a hijab in mandatory in Iran, even if you don’t define yourself as a Muslim. Zoroastrians, Christians, Jews and agnostic people live in Iran but the country has a bad history of persecuting other religions, its oldest especially.

In a video published on social media, Mohammad Saleh Hashemi Golpayegani said this measure is based on the July 5 order by President Ebrahim Raisi to enforce the so-called hijab and chastity law. It is the first time that an official in Iran has publicly admitted the presence of facial recognition technology in public surveillance cameras.

Special security forces have been enforcing the law on the streets for decades.

At the top of Iran’s power structure is the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who succeeded Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the father of the Iranian Revolution, upon Khomeini’s death in 1989. Khomeini and Khamenei are the only two men to have held the office since the founding of the Islamic Republic in 1979.

After a video of a woman enforcing hijab rules quarreling with a female bus rider became viral, IRGC-affiliated Fars news said the hijab violator has been arrested.

Golpayegani is the secretary of Iran’s Headquarters for Enjoining Right and Forbidding Evil, which is responsible for determining and enforcing behavioral “proper” Muslim and Islamic models in society.



Golpayegani has previously said to the media that women who publish their pictures without a hijab on the Internet, on let’s say Instagram, will be deprived of some social rights for a period of six months to one year.

If you are judged to be non-compliant here’s what might happen to you: you won’t be able to enter government offices, you will be denied entry to banks, and you won’t be able to use public transportation.

Women who don’t comply might also be “disappeared” and whisked away into vans. This is what has happened to the pst to well-known bloggers we’ve interviewed like Hossein Derakhshan and to Faranak Farid who was beaten and tortured for trying to protect a disappearing salt lake, Lake Orumieh, in Iran.

Guidance Patrols, or the morality police in Iran and known for becoming increasingly active and violent. The big idea is to enforce modesty in women starting with the hijab — the head covering worn by Muslim women — which became compulsory in public for Iranian women and girls over the age of 9 after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Some “extreme” practices in Islam are also misunderstood. Read here from our Muslim writer about khitan, or circumcision in males and females.

