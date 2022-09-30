Luxury glamping in Abu Dhabi

It’s been some time now that people are used to the idea that camping, if it’s called glamping, means luxury and a closeness to nature one could only expect on an African safari. Luxury tent camping, glamping (glamor + camping) is becoming commonplace around the world and the Middle East is no exception. People everywhere want authentic experiences close to nature, with some modern conveniences of home like heating and lights and a good bed.

Glamping in the deserts of Abu Dhabi offers the best of a region where the options are slim. Slick hotels or camping on your own. As you start looking around for options in the Abu Dhabi, consider a few day trip to the desert with glamping sites as your destination.

Jebel Hafit Desert Park in Al Ain is about 1.5 hours away from Abu Dhabi. The national park is about a 7 mile stretch which starts at the Jebel Hafit mountain, Abu Dhabi’s tallest peak, where visitors can explore the family-friendly park’s majestic natural surroundings on a hike, mountain bike, horse or camel.

Archaeological and historical remains can tell enchanting stories of this unique area’s ancient habitation. Remnants include those from the Neolithic period from 8,000 years ago, to the 5,000-year-old Jebel Hafit Tombs excavated in 1959 at the request of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founding Father of the United Arab Emirates.

In 2011, UNESCO recognised the Jebel Hafit Desert Park area as being a vital component of the World Heritage Site of Al Ain, the UAE’s first World Heritage Site.

Jebel Hafit Desert Park not only preserves the area’s rich history but also its unique biodiversity, encouraging visitors to experience this dynamic landscape up close and understand how it has changed over millions of years.

And now you can glamp inside it. The park offers guests three camping experiences: basic camping for which you need to bring your own equipment (you’ll find inexpensive camping gear at several Al Ain and Abu Dhabi city stores – but better to borrow from a local); fully serviced camping, including breakfast, in a camp showcasing Bedouin (look inside a Bedouin tent here) tents, and; furnished five-star bubble glamping tents complete with air-conditioning.

Want to glamp? Contact Pura here

Share with your friends Facebook

Twitter

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Print

More

Tumblr

Pocket





Related

Comments

comments