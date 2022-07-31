The Line in Saudi Arabia invites you to live like a Borg

A cross between a sci-fi post-apocalyptic city and a Moshe Safdie rendition of Expo 67, Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman shows off his new vision to modernize Saudi Arabia. It’s a 150-mile long belt of futuristic “living” in the middle of the desert, jutting out into the Red Sea. The project called The Line will be part of the Saudi ruler’s vision for a modern Saudi Arabia in order to subvert decades of the nation’s intolerance for western society and its repression of women.

Of course bin Salman, on the board of directors for The Line didn’t design it, but likely threw millions at a non-local architecture firm from the UK or Europe to “dream” up the future. It’s the pattern in the Middle East where “starchitect” firms are none too happy to oblige.

And of course if you are making endless millions off of Saudi Arabia’s oil money, you will never disappoint, especially when it comes to marketing terms you can also throw at your Photoshop renditions: net gravity! Net zero! Carless! but without any consideration of local wildlife, the Huwaitat indigenous tribespeople already living there, local building materials, 115 degree summers and a pristine marine environment.

Whenever I see a new idea released from Saudi Arabia, it’s like the hired architecture firm in England is playing a joke: hey guys, they say to their draft team – the more unrealistic and unliveable we make the future cities in the Middle East the bigger chances we have for signing the contract. As for the press materials released, the architect firm is not mentioned.

The long and wide of The Line

So what’s The Line? Back in 2021 Saudi Arabia announced its plan for The Line, a car-less belt of built habitat. To be built in the Tabuk Province in northwestern Saudi Arabia, this proposed “smart city” will be a little over 200 yards wide and at some parts 550 yards above sea level.

“I never seen something more dystopian,” one commenter wrote in reply to a video of The Line posted by the Saudi Press Agency.

You can read our past coverage of Neom starting here: it’s a new planned megacity hosting visions of grandiose cities and towns for work and play in Saudi Arabia. Take into consideration that local Saudis don’t work or play like Westerners so these cities are being built for … us.

So far any attempts to encourage Middle East locals into such developments have failed –– see our coverage of Masdar in the United Arab Emirates –– and those foreigners that stay at such residences are banned from speaking publicly about the experience. The Middle East can build ideas that might talk about the future and look like the future, but in practice foreigners are living in the Gulf’s golden cage because they are lured with wealth and large homes, cars and status.

Human rights abuser Mohammed bin Salman proudly boasts that he’s “committed to a civilizational revolution that puts humans first based on a radical change in urban planning. The designs revealed today for the city’s vertically layered communities will challenge the traditional flat, horizontal cities and create a model for nature preservation and enhanced human livability. The Line will tackle the challenges facing humanity in urban life today and will shine a light on alternative ways to live,” he said.

The project is bankrolled by the government’s public investment fund.

Any of my friends who’ve managed to find jobs teaching English in Saudi Arabia said they couldn’t get out of there fast enough, so who’s going to live in this new vision? Saudi Arabians who live in small palaces and for whom (now ghost town) developments in Turkey were created? See Disney palaces in ruin in Turkey

So how did great ideas like The High Line in New York City get so muddled into the nightmare alternate reality The Line of Saudi Arabia? Set to accommodate 9 million people, and about 30 square miles in size, The Line will promise to run on renewable energy, with amenities within a 5 minute walk or end to end transport to visit your friends at the other end of the line within 20 minutes. It will “prioritize people’s health and well-being over transportation and infrastructure,” according to marketing literature.

A vertical city called Zero Gravity

In 1967 Israeli architect Moshe Safdie proposed Habitat ‘67 for participants of the Olympics and which I visited last year in Montreal. It remains a historic site in the city near the water and people live in it today. The cubed structure with each block the same but somewhat different, offers a concept for modular living in the city, but it’s in human scale with nature outside every window, privacy a priority.

The Line however has taken that idea and crossed it with the Borg’s Cube (from Star Trek) and thrown in some renderings of cities after an apocalypse, and calls it Zero Gravity Urbanism. Public parks and pedestrian areas, schools, homes and places for work, they say, are layered vertically, allowing citizens to move effortlessly and reach all daily needs within five minutes. The city’s exterior will be one giant mirror facade (something Saudi Arabia has done well in this mirror museum Maraya in the desert) to allow it as they say to “blend” with nature for “magical moments” or maybe for death rays as experienced in London when mirrored facades direct sunlight like lasers to blow up cars.

Touted as a smart city that will be digitized that will cost hundreds of billions to build, there is no mention of the real future, the future of a decentralized city where people own access to their own data and financial freedom. A future will people will be able to grow their own food, barter, and live with prosperity of their own making. The Line will just make you part of the Borg. So if you think it’s “awesome” you are already part of the Borg.

The Line is an example of Saudi Arabia making a parody of itself. What we can give Saudi Arabia credit for? Reforestation of mangroves and investing in hydrogen fuel.

