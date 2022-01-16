Wind powered freight ship needs funding to set sail

After a turbulent 2021, with increasing public attention towards the fragility of the global supply chain and shipping industry as a whole, companies are looking for a truly sustainable option to ship their products. Similarly, individuals are seeking environmentally-friendly travel experiences.

Both of which the Dutch-based EcoClipper can provide with sailing ships.

EcoClipper plans to launch retrofitted and purpose-built sailing vessels capable of carrying cargo and passengers on a variety of international routes.

The company has developed a series of shipping lines: Trans-Atlantic, Eastern, Trans-Pacific and Global. Recently, it was announced that EcoClipper will start operating on the North Sea – an attractive option which opens up sustainable shipping and travel from the UK to mainland Europe.

It takes substantial investments to build a global sustainable sailing ship fleet. However the strategy of EcoClipper is based on investing in one ship at a time.

As such, a series of investment tranches are offered through certificates in the EcoClipper Coöperatie U.A. The first tranche is aiming for €140,000, to purchase the first retrofit vessel. The second and third tranche will bring the financing to almost one million Euros.

Follow up rounds will become larger as the community of the company grows. Investments for the first tranche start at 50 certificates for a total price of €350. Investors in the early rounds purchase certificates for a discount, while also investing in the future growth of the company.

CEO and founder, Captain Jorne Langelaan says, “At the end of last year, during the climate talks in Glasgow, it became obvious again that if we want a livable future all our industries need an immediate and absolute transition to sustainability. With EcoClipper, words are put into practice and everyone is invited to join and invest in shipping propelled by the power of the wind.”

