Muslims and COP26

In the build up to the upcoming 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP26, Greenpeace Middle East and North Africa and Islamic Relief Worldwide, as part of the Ummah for Earth Alliance (U4E) delivered a message to leaders through a projection on the Glasgow Central Mosque close to the conference venue. They aren’t the only ones looking for divine intervention at the planet’s climate event of the year.

The projection represents the voices of around 70 thousand Muslims from around the world who signed a pledge to act responsibly towards the environment and become an ‘Ummah for Earth,’ with a simple message about the urgency for climate action: “To all leaders at COP26: Let’s work together for climate solutions now!”

Irfan Razzaq, General Secretary of Glasgow Central Mosque said: “As we welcome delegates coming to Glasgow to participate in the climate conference, we felt obliged to send a message from the Muslim Ummah to leaders, and help the global climate movement achieve its ultimate aim based on our shared values of protection, guardianship and stewardship of our planet.”

Throughout the course of the conference, the Ummah for Earth Alliance is calling for world leaders, especially those from Muslim majority countries to take more concrete actions and:

Make serious progress by issuing new commitments and moving faster to phase out of fossil fuels to keep the goal of limiting global heating warming below 1.5C within reach

Support the transition of developing economies, including supporting the most affected communities

Ensure that the $100bn annually for climate change financing is not only met but made more transparent for easier accountability

Guarantee that a fairer share of funds is set aside for global adaptation projects that helps communities prepare for the worst consequences of climate change

Ensure that loss and damage financing, which helps countries hardest hit by climate change rebuild, is urgently increased

3 Muslim-led action organisations to follow

About Islamic Relief Worldwide:

As an independent humanitarian and development organisation, Islamic Relief Worldwide has been serving humanity for 35 years. With an active presence in over 40 countries across the globe, IRW strives to make the world a better and fairer place for the three billion people still living in poverty.

Since 1984, IRW has helped millions of the world’s poorest and most vulnerable people. Inspired by the Islamic faith and guided by its values, IRW believes that people with wealth have a duty to those less fortunate regardless of race, political affiliation, gender or belief.

About Ummah for Earth:

The Ummah for Earth (U4E) project aims to contribute to the climate movement amongst Muslims worldwide by building on Islamic values to address the vulnerability of Muslims and climate impacts. The project seeks to show how Muslim culture and values are an important guiding light for a more sustainable future while amplifying the voices of Muslim youth in the global conversation around climate.

The U4E project serves as a platform for Muslims and Muslim youth in particular to become active citizens working for their communities and the good of the planet. U4E also seeks to work alongside key influencers, religious figures and thought leaders who can contribute to a mindset that prioritizes climate as a pressing global matter.

About Greenpeace MENA:

Greenpeace Middle East and North Africa (MENA) is the latest organisation in the Greenpeace network that now consists of 27 independent national/regional organisations in over 55 countries across Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia and the Pacific, as well as a co-ordinating body, Greenpeace International.

Greenpeace MENA prioritises environmental problems from this important region, offering solutions for its people and working hand in hand with the local communities in order to push for a greener and more peaceful world.

Related

Comments

comments