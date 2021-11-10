The 50 minerals ruling the US economy

America ran out of steel when China built its world expo. The world ran out of wood during the pandemic, and so many other aspects of the supply chain has been disrupted. But what about the minerals that are essential for building electric cars or imaging equipment to diagnose disease? We don’t want to run out of those. While there is no worldwide list of essentials, the American Government has tasked a geological group to make a list of peak minerals – basics that industries could not live without.
The American group, the US Geological Survey (USGS) was charged by the Federal Government of the United States to devise a list of critical materials and minerals that help define the American economy. Some of these minerals are in short supply, some are expensive and some are simply toxic so need to be recycled or handled respectfully at the end of a product’s life.
If you are a corporate decision maker, environmentalist, banker or a CRO, browse this list to understand supply chains and greening every inch of our lives from the medical devices we use to the airplanes we fly in.
“The USGS’s critical minerals list provides vital information for industry, policymakers, economists and scientists on the most important minerals when it comes to US supply chains,” says Tanya Trujillo, Assistant Secretary of the Interior for Water and Science.
“The statistics and information are crucial to understanding America’s vulnerability to disruptions in the supply of critical minerals, including data on the worldwide supply and demand for minerals and materials essential to the U.S. economy and national security.”
Under the Energy Act of 2020, a “critical mineral” is defined as a non-fuel mineral or mineral material essential to the economic or national security of the US, as well as the supply chain, which is vulnerable to disruption.
Critical minerals are also characterized as serving an essential function in the manufacturing of a product, the absence of which would have significant consequences for the economic or national security.
In 2018, the Department of the Interior worked in consultation with other cabinet agencies to develop the nation’s first list of critical minerals in response to Executive Order 13817.
The 50 critical minerals running your life
Aluminum, used in almost all sectors of the economy
Antimony, used in lead-acid batteries and flame retardants
Arsenic, used in semi-conductors
Barite, used in hydrocarbon production.
Beryllium, used as an alloying agent in aerospace and defense industries
Bismuth, used in medical and atomic research
Cerium, used in catalytic converters, ceramics, glass, metallurgy, and polishing compounds
Cesium, used in research and development
Chromium, used primarily in stainless steel and other alloys
Cobalt, used in rechargeable batteries and superalloys
Dysprosium, used in permanent magnets, data storage devices, and lasers
Erbium, used in fiber optics, optical amplifiers, lasers, and glass colorants
Europium, used in phosphors and nuclear control rods
Fluorspar, used in the manufacture of aluminum, cement, steel, gasoline, and fluorine chemicals
Gadolinium, used in medical imaging, permanent magnets, and steelmaking
Gallium, used for integrated circuits and optical devices like LEDs
Germanium, used for fiber optics and night vision applications
Graphite , used for lubricants, batteries, and fuel cells
Hafnium, used for nuclear control rods, alloys, and high-temperature ceramics
Holmium, used in permanent magnets, nuclear control rods, and lasers
Indium, used in liquid crystal display screens
Iridium, used as coating of anodes for electrochemical processes and as a chemical catalyst
Lanthanum, used to produce catalysts, ceramics, glass, polishing compounds, metallurgy, and batteries
Lithium, used for rechargeable batteries
Lutetium, used in scintillators for medical imaging, electronics, and some cancer therapies
Magnesium, used as an alloy and for reducing metals
Manganese, used in steelmaking and batteries
Neodymium, used in permanent magnets, rubber catalysts, and in medical and industrial lasers
Nickel, used to make stainless steel, superalloys, and rechargeable batteries
Niobium, used mostly in steel and superalloys
Palladium, used in catalytic converters and as a catalyst agent
Platinum, used in catalytic converters
Praseodymium, used in permanent magnets, batteries, aerospace alloys, ceramics, and colorants
Rhodium, used in catalytic converters, electrical components, and as a catalyst
Rubidium, used for research and development in electronics
Ruthenium, used as catalysts, as well as electrical contacts and chip resistors in computers
Samarium, used in permanent magnets, as an absorber in nuclear reactors, and in cancer treatments
Scandium, used for alloys, ceramics, and fuel cells
Tantalum, used in electronic components, mostly capacitors and in superalloys
Tellurium, used in solar cells, thermoelectric devices, and as alloying additive
Terbium, used in permanent magnets, fiber optics, lasers, and solid-state devices
Thulium, used in various metal alloys and in lasers
Tin, used as protective coatings and alloys for steel
Titanium, used as a white pigment or metal alloys
Tungsten, primarily used to make wear-resistant metals
Vanadium, primarily used as alloying agent for iron and steel
Ytterbium, used for catalysts, scintillometers, lasers, and metallurgy
Yttrium, used for ceramic, catalysts, lasers, metallurgy, and phosphors
Zinc, primarily used in metallurgy to produce galvanized steel
Zirconium, used in the high-temperature ceramics and corrosion-resistant alloys.