The Power of Satellite Imagery In Agriculture & Farming

Agriculture is transforming with the implementation of modern technologies. Technologies such as GPS and satellite image dissemination allow researchers and farmers to gain more information, monitor and manage agricultural resources. Besides, images provide an opportunity to optimize processes on the farm and increase the efficiency of various farm operations. EOSDA (EOS Data Analytics) and other companies offer solutions based on satellite technologies that allow monitoring the state of crops throughout the growing season.

Satellite imagery can also be integrated with other innovative solutions, including the Internet of Things. This kind of integration further empowers farmers to practice precision farming. Thus, growers can get more data on the state of their crops. Furthermore, farmers can save resources by applying them only where they are needed and not evenly distributing them.

What is satellite imagery data?

Satellites and the images they produce differ from each other, as different companies use them for various purposes. Satellite data is a collection of millions of pixels that are related to distance on Earth. The result is images with different resolutions and time scales. A pixel can display an area from 30 m2 to 1 km2 or even more. The technology is constantly being improved, and soon it will be possible to obtain images close to the resolution of a square centimeter.

The temporal measure of the data is also essential since modern satellites such as Landsat orbit the Earth every 16 days. It means that changes can be assessed every two weeks. Other information products based on satellite data are only available on an annual basis.

Ways how agriculture satellite imagery changes agriculture and farming

Achieving sustainability

Sustainable resource management is a necessity today. Remote sensing satellites are contributing to more sustainable water use on farms. Satellite data helps to avoid over or under irrigation, improves the quality of agricultural products, and helps to increase yields. It is because farmers can monitor large areas, assess the condition of the soil, and more accurately determine the need for water. Satellite imagery analysis enables farmers to develop an irrigation plan and make it more efficient.

Encouragement of enhanced climate-resilience

Extreme weather events can have a strong negative impact on crops. With satellite imagery, farmers can be aware of potential threats to plants, including drought, floods, and other weather events, and take timely action to protect crops. Satellite imagery will be beneficial in planning preventive measures and reducing the impact of weather on crop health. In this way, farmers can build resilience in farming practices to climate change.

Satellite-based crop monitoring

Monitoring crops using satellite imagery significantly expands the ability of farmers and other participants in the agribusiness, such as auditors. Using the images, auditors can estimate the real value of the land. As for farmers, satellite-based crop monitoring allows them to make better decisions throughout the growing season. In addition, growers have access to historical satellite imagery, which opens the door to identifying climate patterns and allows them to plan field activities to increase productivity. Taking into account the data obtained earlier also makes it possible to create historical maps of the fields, and as a result, farmers can determine which methods are most effective.

Powering precision agriculture practices

Precision farming contributes to the efficient and rational use of resources. In addition, this practice implies significant savings in seeds, fertilizers, water, and pesticides, thereby increasing the productivity of farms. The integration of satellite imagery with other innovative technologies, including IoT and drones, allows you to monitor soil conditions, manage water resources, and obtain accurate information for fertilization. And when combined with agricultural robots, satellite imagery can also help improve planting function.

Fortifying farm planning

Satellite images allow you to monitor, control and manage the state of crops, soil, protect crops from extreme weather conditions, as well as diseases, pests, and other threats. Integrating satellite imagery with other technologies can also detect stress, soil moisture, and nutrient saturation. In this way, businesses can make accurate estimates of yields and improve purchasing and storage plans. The data obtained can also be used by insurance agents and companies to assess future crop conditions better.

Final thoughts

Satellite imagery significantly expands the capabilities of farmers and other participants in agribusiness. Technology continues to evolve and improve, allowing you to capture images of the best quality. Using data from imagery and integrating it with other innovative technologies can save resources, respond to changes and threats on time, increase farm yields, and increase profits. At the same time, more accurate and rational use of resources also contributes to improving the sustainability of the agricultural sector.

