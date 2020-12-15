How Do Smart Drugs work To Increase Brain Function?

People especially in Covid times are looking for ways of getting an edge and improving functionality of body and mind. Maybe you’ve heard of people who sleep train every few hours using segmented sleep or who have diets based on Soylent. Many people are looking to use smart drugs to help boost their cognitive functions and increase brain power. It’s like a vitamin mix made by people looking to optimize humanity in mind, body and spirit.

Smart drugs companies such as Mind Lab Pro and Noocube, make a bid t0 increase brain function. A company we know – SmartyPants – one its founders was involved in Charity:Water is also making a smart supplement, but for kids. She’s recently sold her company to Unilever so it’s a big deal in mainstream business, as well.

Smart drugs, are like vitamins and a class of their own known as nootropics, and they are a fairly recent phenomenon. With no prescription necessary, they are essentially regarded as any drug that helps to boost brain function in day to day life. ‘Smart drugs’ is more of a blanket term rather than talking about a specific, individual product, and it’s important to understand what these drugs are and how they work. They can play such an invaluable role in your life that it is essential to get this right as much as you can. My doctor would just say: grow a garden, eat your own organic vegetables and a balanced diet and you will be okay. But what if you need that edge?

What Exactly are Smart Drugs?

Smart drugs are, essentially, any drugs that can give you some sort of mental boost and improve the clarity and functionality of your brain. Indeed, anything from actual branded ‘smart drugs’ to anything like Vitamin D and antidepressants can be classed as smart drugs. But even supplements like the ones created by Seed to increase gut health. In the United States it is believed that close to 20% of students admit to having used some form of smart drugs in order to boost performance. When I was in college we used to use caffeine pills, which seem so primitive now.

Of course, the popularity of this market has given rise to fake products, and this is why it is so important to make sure you do your research as much as possible. You have to do your homework to ensure you’re choosing the right product, and one that has the ingredients in it that it claims to have. Nootropics claim to enhance memory, creativity, and motivation, and this can make them invaluable additions to your life. But them from a brand you trust or a source you know.

How do nootropics work?

One of the things that you need to understand when it comes to smart drugs is how they work. So, how exactly do these drugs work to increase brain function? Well, there are small sample sizes on both sides of the coin that show smart drugs can work, and some to suggest they don’t. It’s like the case for CBD oil. Nothing definitive has been proven in medial terms, but it’s clear that many examples of smart drugs can work to improve cognitive ability, memory function, and all round mental sharpness, and this is very interesting.

For example, a smart drug like Donepezil is a common and popular choice for those seeking the benefits of smart drugs. In fact, the drug itself is actually a drug used to treat Alzheimer’s, but in healthy people it may actually help in terms of improving brain function and smartness. The way this drug functions is as an enzyme inhibitor, which serves to increase the neurotransmitters in the brain. This leads to improved cognitive abilities in those suffering from Alzheimer’s, and can also serve to make healthy people smarter. This is a pill that works best when taken before bedtime, but you should be aware that there are side-effects you may have to experience as well in the process.

Mind Boosting Brands

Now, if you are looking beyond things like caffeine and Omega-3 fatty acids, and you’d actually like to buy some leading brands to find the right smart drug on the market for you, then this involves a but of research. So that means you need to look into some of the leading brands and best products available when it comes to smart drugs right now. There are a lot of things that you need to try to make the most of as much as you can, and this is one of the most important things to make the most of moving forward.

So, we’re going to try to look at some of the leading smart drugs available, and ones that you should definitely be looking to try out right now. Adderall or Ritalin have been used to treat kids and people with concentration problems and these are some of the biggest names on the market. They both have elements that can help to boost smartness and brain function, and they are often overused sadly in the United States. Among some of the most popular and effective nootropics on the market are Mind Lab Pro, Performance Lab Mind, and Brain Pill.

Smart drugs are all the rage these days, as people look for more and more ways of being able to improve their brain function and perform better in daily life. There are so many ideas that play a massive part in helping with this, and making sure you choose the right smart drugs is one of the best ways of being able to achieve this. But like my doctor always says, the natural choice is usually the best way forward. You can decide.

