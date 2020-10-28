How UK Businesses are Improving Their Green Credentials

Now, more than ever, companies need to carefully consider their relationship with the environment. Modern consumers are judicious with where they shop and will go the extra mile for businesses that share their values. An eco-conscious approach to operations has several other benefits, including:

Access to tax schemes and incentives

Adaptability to evolving regulations

Protection against rising energy prices

Favourable relationships with stakeholders

Green credentials represent the efforts made by an organisation to reduce its impact. Brands that display strong green credentials have better reputations, thus attracting more customers, employees and partners. Let’s take a look at how UK businesses are investing in environmental change.

Making it Clear

While taking measures to improve sustainability is useful on its own, companies must preach what they practise to ensure that their contributions don’t go unnoticed. Here are four ways that businesses are getting the word out:

Drafting environmental policies with procedures and future plans Training staff to effectively communicate green credentials when asked Writing press releases on trending matters Joining discussions and supporting eco-friendly initiatives

Aside from uploading content to their site, companies also share relevant posts on social media and promote events such as beach cleanups. Another common strategy is to engage customers by suggesting how they can help. For instance, supermarkets may put up notices asking shoppers to bring reusable bags.

Taking Small Steps

Having recently weathered the coronavirus storm, many businesses lack the resources for fully-fledged environmental campaigns. Fortunately, there are still countless ways to make a difference.

This includes upgrading old lighting, printing on both sides, using green cleaning products, partnering with recycling companies and discouraging plastic bottle use in the office. Another popular measure is to compare business energy suppliers online to cut down utility bills and support sustainable providers.

Getting Employees Involved

An organisation’s efforts to improve their green credentials will be to no avail if staff aren’t onboard with the initiative. Brands that are successful in this regard have made eco-conscious thinking part of their company culture. They create efficiency goals and use rewards to keep employees motivated. Business leaders may also:

Ask for ideas and feedback

Encourage green commuting

Offer remote work options

Draw up green values and rules

Create a role dedicated to sustainability

Explain how going green benefits employees

Switching Vendors

Whether it’s a restaurant that takes delivery of fresh stock every morning or a hair salon that orders its products from overseas, companies rely on certain resources to stay operational. Acquiring them typically involves some degree of environmental impact, be it carbon emissions from transport or waste created by packaging material.

While the vendors themselves are responsible for carrying out their services efficiently, their clients can always choose more sustainable partners. That’s why businesses with strong green credentials will take the time to determine whether an eco-conscious alternative is available to meet their needs.

Conclusion

Perhaps you’re looking to give your own business a greener image. Maybe you want to provide suggestions to the company you work for. Either way, the afore-mentioned strategies can help you build a solid foundation.

