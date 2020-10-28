X Misconceptions Related To Employee Time Tracking

Not too long ago, time tracking was time consuming.

While tracking time has been widely accepted as a viable way to improve productivity, filling out lengthy Excel sheets has commonly been viewed as an additional task.

As a result, the practice of time tracking has been known to face a lot of resistance in corporate scenarios.

However, things have changed. Today, there are specialised time tracking software that automate the part of time tracking that feels like a “task”.

This means, the cumbersome perception of time tracking is actually a misconception, and that’s just one of many.

Time tracking has immense potential to improve the output of any process, team, or employee.

In this article, we will talk about the various misconceptions and myths that surround employee time tracking so they don’t stop you from enjoying the benefits of this superb productivity hack.

Time Tracking Leads To Micromanagement

Many employees dread the idea of time tracking because they believe that it will lead to micromanagement. Now, there is no denying that there are many examples of micromanagers in almost all organisations. Be that as it may, if a manager isn’t someone who likes to micromanage their team, a time tracking software is not going to change that.

In fact, after the initial adoption period, employees can use their own historical time tracking data to justify a realistic workload and make realistic commitments to their managers.

With that said, there may be a little friction during the initial adoption period. This may be because the best time tracking software offer a wealth of data that the managers may find intriguing.

To smoothen the path of adoption, it is recommended that the upper management of your company should clearly and effectively communicate that the real purpose of time tracking is NOT micromanagement.

Time Tracking Leads To Employee Burnout

Another misconception that surrounds time tracking is that it constantly reminds employees of the endless cycle of repetitive tasks that they do on a daily basis. It is commonly thought that over time, this can cause apathy and stress, leading to a complete mental burnout.

This point is especially worrying to many nowadays when remote working is becoming popular. With blurring boundaries between homes and offices, the rigid office timings are also blurring and many professionals are reporting working well beyond their ‘normal’ working hours.

Contrary to popular belief, time tracking can help organisations and individuals solve this problem. With time tracking, employees can stay productive during the actual office hours and set boundaries that allow them to have personal time. At the same time, organisations will be able to ensure that their employees are giving their best during their official working hours.

Employees Will “Forget” Tracking Time

This one is similar to the misconception mentioned in the introduction of this article.

Traditionally, when time tracking was done on time tracking sheets, many employees would often forget to fill out their time sheets. While it is debatable if such instances were intentional or just simple human mistakes.

However, nowadays, time tracking is automated to a large extent. Therefore, there’s not much left to ‘forget’.

Moreover, it is important for employers to communicate the individual benefits of time tracking to their employees. This way, they will be more motivated to keep track of their own time and the ‘forgetting’ incidents will be limited to a minimum.

Conclusion

The fact that there are so many misconceptions surrounding time tracking has been a significant deterrent in the adoption of this awesome productivity technique. However, we hope that this article will help you see the benefits of time tracking and implement it in your organisation.

