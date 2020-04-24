Save the Dead Sea with your old travel shots

Ever visit the Dead Sea? Nothing compares, except maybe travelling to Mars. It’s a wonder of the world. Your jaw will drop and your body will feel something like zero gravity when you step into the extreme saltiness of the Dead Sea. But with millions of visitors year after year, this natural wonder – once the beauty secret of Cleopatra – is literally vanishing before our eyes. A complex array of environmental, economic and political factors are causing the Dead Sea to disappear at an alarming rate.

A couple of entrepreneurs from Israel, with partners, are launching a photo competition that started this week, to save the Dead Sea. The ultimate aim is to showcase these images in a real museum one day, at the Dead Sea, bur before that, in a virtual museum for you to explore the natural wonder and art that the Dead Sea inspires.

The awareness that the Dead Sea needed documentation came from Noam Bedein and Ari Leon Fruchter. Noam is a photojournalist who founded the media center in Sderot and has been capturing the Dead Sea through time-lapse photography for the past 4 years. Ari Leon Fruchter is a hi-tech executive and art collector whose family is amongst the founders of the Israel Museum.

“​It saddens me to see the Dead Sea disappearing,” says Fruchter. “So the idea is to preserve what we have today for future generations to appreciate. My journey with the Dead Sea began nine years ago when I brought the artist Spencer Tunick to Israel. The resulting art installation included 1,200 participants floating nude at the Dead Sea​.​ ​ “My latest dream is to build a physical Museum at the Dead Sea, but with the Coronavirus pandemic, I have turned these efforts towards developing a virtual museum of art. The International Dead Sea Photo Competition is a great way to allow the public to be a part of this initiative.”

​The two are calling their project the ​Dead Sea Revival Project​ and the ​Dead Sea Virtual Museum. They are partnering with an online app ​Gurushots​ who will showcase entries and results.

Shared by Israel, Jordan, and the Palestinian Authority, the Dead Sea has been one of the most popular wonders of the world, enabling visitors to experience almost zero gravity when stepping into the highly concentrated salty waters. But to the dismay of millions of visitors a year, a complex array of environmental, economic and political factors are causing the Dead Sea to disappear at an alarming rate.

He takes visitors by dingy on rare visits into the Dead Sea

“This April would have marked 4 years since I began documenting the Dead Sea with time-lapse photography,” says Bedein. “I have led and promoted hundreds of eco-boat tours on the Dead Sea, showing the dramatic changes as well as the magic and beauty of our World Wonder. This is our unique chance to show our appreciation to our surrounding nature and environment that has often been forgotten. “